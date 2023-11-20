Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Man Sets the Record Straight After TikToker Tries to Make WWI Memorial About...
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY...
She Actually Did It! KJP Brags (With Charts) About How Much Biden Saved...
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book...
The Next President of Argentina Is Causing Quite a Stir
Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly...
Biden UBER-FAN Chris Jackson Openly Shaming 'Never Biden' Lefties Tells Me There's HOPE...
Kamala Harris’ APEC Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy...

Elon Musk Describes Media Matters as 'Pure Evil' and Here's Why

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 20, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

As Twitchy reported, Elon Musk said that he was going to file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against Media Matters for America on Monday. We haven't heard of any developments on that front, but we'll let you know if we do. Musk claimed that Media Matters was trying to game the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content. Media Matter would then present the screenshots of ads next to some white supremacist tweet.

Advertisement

Michael Shellenberger of The Twitter Files fame said they tried to replicate Media Matters' experience but couldn't:

Their goal absolutely is to destroy X. That's why they exist … to drive advertisers away from conservative media.

Media Matters created 3 accounts and followed 30 accounts similar to the ones in the article. They then constantly refreshed the timeline of posts (13X the number of ads served to this user as opposed to the median.) 50 impressions served against the content in the article, out of 5.5B served the whole day, points to the fact of how efficiently our model avoids content for advertisers. Data wins over allegations.

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Advertisement

They followed a handful of Nazis and kept hitting refresh until an ad appeared.

Advertisement

"Media Matters led a campaign for advertisers to leave X because they claimed ads were appearing near white supremacist content. Media Matters is trash."

Advertisement

Yep … Media Matters "researchers" do nothing but watch conservative content until they think they've found a gotcha. Then they can scare away advertisers. It's a pretty pathetic way to make a living.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: ELON MUSK MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Brett T.
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Brett T.
Man Sets the Record Straight After TikToker Tries to Make WWI Memorial About Palestine
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong Coucy
Advertisement