Defying the Mayor, Providence Rhode Island's Other Elected Commies Raise the Palestinian Flag

Providence City Hall's decision to fly the Palestinian flag has turned the Rhode Island capital into a hotbed of controversy, with the flag being raised an hour ahead of schedule, much to the chagrin of Mayor Brett Smiley, who returned from a trip to Israel just in time to witness the fracas.
The move has sparked a heated debate, with supporters viewing it as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, while critics argue that the city should focus on local issues rather than international politics.
Despite a decades-old Rhode Island law aimed at preventing cities from flying foreign flags, Providence has historically flouted this regulation, adding fuel to the fire of this particular dispute.
The early raising of the flag, captured in a video by NBC 10, has led to a flurry of reactions on X, with users expressing a range of emotions from outrage to support.
Let's jump into it!
Ah, nothing like a little international flag-raising to solidify your state's reputation as the punchline of the Union. Maybe they can follow it up with a "World's Worst Parking" award next week?
And patriots will be ripping down asap right?— Gordy (@BlueStarAirCEO) May 16, 2025
Right?
Naaa who am I kidding.
They’re all cowards
Looks like the only thing being raised faster than the flag is the bar for cowardice. Where's Paul Revere when you need him?
Oh good, I was just thinking Providence needed another thing to fix world peace. Maybe next week they can solve inflation with a mural.— Kelly M. Lyons (@KellyMLyons22) May 16, 2025
Why stop at flags when you can tackle inflation with a splash of paint? Next up: curing cancer with a city-wide game of charades.
. @ICEgov @RealTomHoman they've put up the beacon for you 😉— SowellFood (@SowellFood) May 16, 2025
Looks like Providence just upgraded from a welcome mat to a neon sign for ICE. Hope they packed their running shoes.
Horrifying.— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@RedDotinaBlueDotinaRedState) May 16, 2025
Horrifying? Absolutely! The fact the people of Rhode Island aren't outraged by this is truly terrifying. What is happening to America?
https://t.co/PqT6pO9Er0 pic.twitter.com/0GKexcJ87P— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2025
My Twitter followers are already aware that Providence, Rhode Island is NGMI, but I suppose it's moderately gratifying that the rest of America is finding out why.— Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) May 16, 2025
Imagine if a city was run by Brown University's English department's faculty lounge, and you'll get an idea. https://t.co/TcLQRUf3Ec
What's worse than commie educators being in charge or educational institutions? When they run for elected office and make decisions like this one.
It's Charlottesville every day now. https://t.co/vcxUbauOUT— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 16, 2025
It's ok when the (D) Democrats do it though.
