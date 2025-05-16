Defying the Mayor, Providence Rhode Island's Other Elected Commies Raise the Palestinian Flag





Providence City Hall's decision to fly the Palestinian flag has turned the Rhode Island capital into a hotbed of controversy, with the flag being raised an hour ahead of schedule, much to the chagrin of Mayor Brett Smiley, who returned from a trip to Israel just in time to witness the fracas.

The move has sparked a heated debate, with supporters viewing it as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, while critics argue that the city should focus on local issues rather than international politics.

Despite a decades-old Rhode Island law aimed at preventing cities from flying foreign flags, Providence has historically flouted this regulation, adding fuel to the fire of this particular dispute.

The early raising of the flag, captured in a video by NBC 10, has led to a flurry of reactions on X, with users expressing a range of emotions from outrage to support.

Update: The Palestinian flag is now flying at Providence City Hall. https://t.co/8mQubKpkWL https://t.co/fSCOjlbyeW — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) May 16, 2025

Let's jump into it!

Great way to keep up the ranking as the worst state in the Union. Keep up the good work. — Paul Nardozzi (@dozzi26Paul) May 16, 2025

And patriots will be ripping down asap right?



Right?



Naaa who am I kidding.

They’re all cowards — Gordy (@BlueStarAirCEO) May 16, 2025

Looks like the only thing being raised faster than the flag is the bar for cowardice. Where's Paul Revere when you need him?

Oh good, I was just thinking Providence needed another thing to fix world peace. Maybe next week they can solve inflation with a mural. — Kelly M. Lyons (@KellyMLyons22) May 16, 2025

Looks like Providence just upgraded from a welcome mat to a neon sign for ICE. Hope they packed their running shoes.

Horrifying. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@RedDotinaBlueDotinaRedState) May 16, 2025

Horrifying? Absolutely! The fact the people of Rhode Island aren't outraged by this is truly terrifying. What is happening to America?

My Twitter followers are already aware that Providence, Rhode Island is NGMI, but I suppose it's moderately gratifying that the rest of America is finding out why.



Imagine if a city was run by Brown University's English department's faculty lounge, and you'll get an idea. https://t.co/TcLQRUf3Ec — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) May 16, 2025

What's worse than commie educators being in charge or educational institutions? When they run for elected office and make decisions like this one.

It's ok when the (D) Democrats do it though.