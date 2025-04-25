Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon

'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

George Santos has been sentenced to seven years for fraud and that is absolutely outrageous!

 A federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced former Rep. George Santos to more than seven years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that resulted in his expulsion from Congress and capped a colorful flameout for the first-term Republican.

                                         

The 87-month sentence for Santos, who wept as it was announced, comes after a memorable one-year stint in Congress in which he was exposed, in prosecutors’ words, as a “pathological liar and fraudster.”

Exactly! He should pay anyone back he owes and move on along. This is ridiculous. Immediately, Twitter users began calling for his pardon. 

He deserves to be pardoned just for entertainment value.

An illegal killed two teens while drunk driving in California and only served 3 years. Santos gets 7 years for some financial finagling? Please!

It's another example of political persecution. Hopefully, President Trump intervenes.

Hopefully, a pardon is on the horizon.

Tags: CONGRESS FRAUD LAW NEW YORK PARDON

