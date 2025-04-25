Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon

George Santos has been sentenced to seven years for fraud and that is absolutely outrageous!

A federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced former Rep. George Santos to more than seven years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that resulted in his expulsion from Congress and capped a colorful flameout for the first-term Republican. The 87-month sentence for Santos, who wept as it was announced, comes after a memorable one-year stint in Congress in which he was exposed, in prosecutors’ words, as a “pathological liar and fraudster.”

Advertisement

Illegal alien kills 2 people? 3 years in prison.



Pedo tries to rape a child? 3 years in prison.



George Santos lying? 7 years in prison.



This is just nonsensical and sick. He’s guilty but 7 years is an absolutely absurd sentence! Also, killers & rapists deserve death sentences. pic.twitter.com/tLcWJxJNgP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 25, 2025

George Santos just got 7 years in prison for fraud and let me be clear, he pled guilty and deserves to pay restitution to victims but there are child rapists who don’t get 7 years in prison and due to his status he’ll likely end up in solitary.



Punishment doesn’t fit the crime. pic.twitter.com/z7uTOCjLYm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 25, 2025

Exactly! He should pay anyone back he owes and move on along. This is ridiculous. Immediately, Twitter users began calling for his pardon.

Pardon George Santos.



He is a national treasure. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 25, 2025

He deserves to be pardoned just for entertainment value.

Seven years???



There are child rapists who don’t serve nearly that long - this is actually insane. Pardon George Santos. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 25, 2025

An illegal killed two teens while drunk driving in California and only served 3 years. Santos gets 7 years for some financial finagling? Please!

George Santos sentenced to more than SEVEN years in prison.



Meanwhile, Democrats who are trying to import MS-13 gang members into the US go free.



There’s no justice in this world. pic.twitter.com/cLsvyunhGy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 25, 2025

Seven years in prison for George Santos for padding his resume.



I’m sorry, but that’s pathetic.



President Trump should commute his sentence at the very least. — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 25, 2025

It's another example of political persecution. Hopefully, President Trump intervenes.

George Santos was just sentenced to 87 months in prison for campaign finance violations. He has no criminal record.



This is an absolute political prosecution for someone who upset the swamp.



Undeserved. pic.twitter.com/iUepqeIGay — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

George Santos has just been sentenced to 87 months in prison. This is how Democrat Party operatives masquerading as judges roll. You could see the same thing with the January 6 hostages. Where is Congress? — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 25, 2025

Hopefully, a pardon is on the horizon.