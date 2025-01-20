STAY CLASSY, A-Hole: Jake Tapper Goes Gossipy Mean Girl on Melania Trump and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Jake Tapper is in for a rough four years.

We know you know that but his behavior is already appalling and Trump hasn't even gotten inaugurated yet. And of course, he doesn't have the cojones to go after the man himself so he goes full Mean Girls on Melania.

Keep it classy, Tapper.

Jake Tapper goes full Burn Book to an audience of tens on CNN: “The number of texts I’m getting about what Melania Trump is wearing is zero." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 20, 2025

How is this news? Melania looks beautiful, even gorgeous. It's not her fault Jill Biden dressed like some couch out of the late 70s for the majority of her husband's administration. Heck, even Joe and Jill were friendly to Trump and Melania when they got to the WH ...

Perhaps Jake could take a lesson or two from this.

His audience consists of same people who argued that Michelle Obama in a White House Black Market schmata looked better than Carla Bruni in Dior. You know, morons. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 20, 2025

Now now, this is an insult to morons everywhere.

And c'mon, his audience is probably only a few dozen anyway.

Is Jake the fashion gate-keeper now? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 20, 2025

Sounds to us like he's just being a jerk.

Lol. They may not admit it but even fashion forward libs can’t wait to see what Melania is wearing today. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) January 20, 2025

She is always elegant and beautiful ... they hate that they love it.

Melania looks stunning.

Absolutely gorgeous as always. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) January 20, 2025

The problem is that he turned off his phone … pic.twitter.com/JqjiF2cvIe — James Mesek (@JamesMesek56074) January 20, 2025

Ha!

And likely accurate.

