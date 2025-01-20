LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...

STAY CLASSY, A-Hole: Jake Tapper Goes Gossipy Mean Girl on Melania Trump and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:07 AM on January 20, 2025
Meme

Jake Tapper is in for a rough four years. 

We know you know that but his behavior is already appalling and Trump hasn't even gotten inaugurated yet. And of course, he doesn't have the cojones to go after the man himself so he goes full Mean Girls on Melania.

Keep it classy, Tapper.

How is this news? Melania looks beautiful, even gorgeous. It's not her fault Jill Biden dressed like some couch out of the late 70s for the majority of her husband's administration. Heck, even Joe and Jill were friendly to Trump and Melania when they got to the WH ...

Perhaps Jake could take a lesson or two from this.

Now now, this is an insult to morons everywhere.

And c'mon, his audience is probably only a few dozen anyway.

Sounds to us like he's just being a jerk.

She is always elegant and beautiful ... they hate that they love it.

Ha!

And likely accurate.

===========================================================================

