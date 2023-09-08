Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF'S KISS*

RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on September 08, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Full transparency, we have no idea who this hasanabi fellow is HOWEVER, it appears he is a big fan of people paying taxes and even feels it's somehow patriotic. Especially the evil RICH. Oh, and the fact he doesn't think he has to use a capital letter at the front of his name?

So edgy.

Seems this pro-tax Twitch influencer (not to be confused with Twitchy) went to Mexico and found himself taxed on the electronic equipment he happened to have on his person.

Gosh, he wasn't so happy to pay those taxes himself. Huge props to Noam for this screenshot:

And now he's mad about being Community Noted. We think? Honestly, we can't tell what TF he's rambling about here:

Poor lil guy.

Big mean Mexico.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for him.

Maybe now he'll figure out that taxation is theft.

Nah ... just kidding.

***

Related:

