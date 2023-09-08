Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF'S KISS*

Full transparency, we have no idea who this hasanabi fellow is HOWEVER, it appears he is a big fan of people paying taxes and even feels it's somehow patriotic. Especially the evil RICH. Oh, and the fact he doesn't think he has to use a capital letter at the front of his name?

So edgy.

Seems this pro-tax Twitch influencer (not to be confused with Twitchy) went to Mexico and found himself taxed on the electronic equipment he happened to have on his person.

Gosh, he wasn't so happy to pay those taxes himself. Huge props to Noam for this screenshot:

And now he's mad about being Community Noted. We think? Honestly, we can't tell what TF he's rambling about here:

community notes are so good cus itll either be exposing a scammer who’s broken the law or will be insanely reddit like the one i got where they’re certain that i had exactly $1000 worth of electronic equipment on me, and wasn’t simply being extorted w a made up flat number pic.twitter.com/FH7hSO1VdI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 8, 2023

Poor lil guy.

Big mean Mexico.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Couldn’t happen to a more appropriate ahole. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) September 8, 2023

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for him.

Couldn't happen to a nicer guy. Hope he knows how to say "patriotic" in Spanish. — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) September 8, 2023

His worst enemy is himself pic.twitter.com/tuWZpjDoKn — PigCake | Top P | Piggy Smalls | Big Papi Pig (@PigCakee) September 7, 2023

Maybe now he'll figure out that taxation is theft.

Nah ... just kidding.

***

