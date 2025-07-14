Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Pete Hegseth Confirms Pentagon Pulls Out of 'Globalist' Aspen Security Forum

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just the News has reported that the Pentagon has pulled all American military speakers from the "globalist" Aspen Security Forum, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the news with one word:

Just the News reports:

The Defense Department cited the left-wing nature of the Aspen Institute and the participation of such critics of President Trump as Biden administration National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The annual forum put on by the Aspen Institute – which has been dubbed “the mountain retreat for the liberal elite” – describes the event as “the premier national security and foreign policy conference in the United States.”

Roughly a dozen top Defense Department officials – including the secretary of the Navy and the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command – are still listed as speakers on the Aspen Security Forum agenda this week, but a source told Just the News over the weekend that that will no longer happen.

“The Department of Defense has no interest in legitimizing an organization that has invited former officials who have been the architects of chaos abroad and failure at home,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Just the News.

"The mountain retreat for the liberal elite" is perfect.

We'll really miss sessions like, "Tanks But No Tanks: The Future of European Defense."  

***

