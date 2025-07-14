Reporter Asks Trump About Making Rosie O'Donnell Overweight and Depressed
Appearance Checks Out: Professor Arrested for Attacking ICE Agents at Raid

Brett T. | 9:15 PM on July 14, 2025
meme

Remember when ICE raided a cannabis farm last week and hundreds of pro-illegal immigration protesters showed up to interfere? One even appeared to fire a weapon at ICE agents (it's on video). Professor Jonathan Anthony Caravello didn't fire shots into the crowd but was arrested for attacking federal agents and throwing tear gas at them.

California State University Channel Islands is not sending their best:

He looks like a white man. How did he slip past the university's DEI department?

***

