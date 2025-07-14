Appearance Checks Out: Professor Arrested for Attacking ICE Agents at Raid

Remember when ICE raided a cannabis farm last week and hundreds of pro-illegal immigration protesters showed up to interfere? One even appeared to fire a weapon at ICE agents (it's on video). Professor Jonathan Anthony Caravello didn't fire shots into the crowd but was arrested for attacking federal agents and throwing tear gas at them.

Advertisement

California State University Channel Islands is not sending their best:

California State University Channel Islands @csuci professor Jonathan Anthony Caravello arrested after allegedly attacking federal agents at the ICE raid on a California farm and throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/c9rJ5UHHqo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2025

Appearance checks out. 😑 — Robbin Cunningham 🐊🍊🇺🇸 (@nfldraftchat) July 14, 2025

They always look like this. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 13, 2025

I wonder if he’ll he smiling like that this time next year. — Jen (@JPo1369) July 13, 2025

It’s the eyes, always the eyes 👁️👁️ — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) July 14, 2025

Judging from this photo, the quality of humans now teaching in California's university and college systems is not top notch. — Jack David Walker (@JackDavidWalker) July 13, 2025

His school bio says he is in the Philosophy department. Anyone surprised? — Stu (@stuyschwartz) July 14, 2025

He looks like a white man. How did he slip past the university's DEI department?

If only there was signs — Dr. Justin 🇺🇲 (@Justin19486808) July 14, 2025

***

Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.