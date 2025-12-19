'PANIC MODE'! Tim Walz Says Trump's Weaponizing Federal Gov't Against MN Just Because of MASSIVE Fraud

The scope of the fraud that was taking place in Minnesota continues to grow and could now amount to the tune of several billion dollars or even more:

Prosecutors said Thursday that they are investigating roughly $18 billion spent on social programs in Minnesota since 2018. CBS News asked how much they believe was fraud, and they said they've "seen more red flags than legitimate providers." Thompson suggested half of the $18 billion or more could be fraudulent James Clark, the inspector general of Minnesota's Department of Human Services, said in a statement: "Speculation that half of Medicaid payments for some services are fraudulent is shocking. If there is evidence of Medicaid fraud, the state should be given the information so DHS can slam the door shut on payments to those individuals and businesses."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz isn't taking Trump's promise to hold him and his state's leaders accountable very well, and that of course is because his presidency is "floundering." Projection alert:

🚨 BREAKING: Gov. Tim Walz is in PANIC MODE, revealing he's being informed HUGE amounts of federal dollars may be pulled from Minnesota because of massive fraud



Walz says CDLs, Transportation funding, you name it - it could ALL be pulled!



"The entire federal government is… pic.twitter.com/n1VqviUbVH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Trump: Stop the fraud or no more federal taxpayer dollars for you.

Walz: HOW DARE YOU!

Walz says CDLs, Transportation funding, you name it - it could ALL be pulled! "The entire federal government is weaponized against Minnesota!" GOOD. IT'S CALLED ACCOUNTABILITY, TIM. "They're threatening us with this. And this is what happens when you have a floundering presidency, and it is about those ballrooms and everything else. Now we're back on transgender folks. And these are healthcare providers providing the best guidance to parents and children to get their care." "It's on every front! It's CDLs, it's transportation money, it's money across the board that they have weaponized!"

Imagine the level of gall required to have reportedly had billions of dollars of fraud take place right under your nose and to then blame somebody who's demanding accountability.

This is 100% on the shoulders of this incompetent nincompoop. https://t.co/XqvT6BCFt7 — Victoria Tullman (@RabbitTull) December 19, 2025

"The entire federal government is weaponized against Minnesota!".. Right, because the feds forced you to shut down the fraud office and let billions walk out the door. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 19, 2025

Walz's attempt to make this about Trump is as comical as it is maddening.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity (and rampant fraud).

