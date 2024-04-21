Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers Did NOTHING to Stop It

What is going on in our schools? In the wake of the Biden administration absolutely gutting Title IX, girls from kindergarten to college are now subject to the whims of boys and men who 'identify' as female, and the results will be disastrous.

Take, for example, this girl from Pennbrook Middle School in Pennsylvania. She knew she was on the 'hit list' of a trans student, begged teachers for help, and they did nothing to stop an attack on another student.

A male who identifies as transgender brutally assaulted a female student at Pennbrook Middle School in PA.



One girl who said she was "second on [his] hit list" told the school board that she had begged for help HOURS before the attack, but teachers did nothing. pic.twitter.com/sRRZlnuwZU — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 20, 2024

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ASSAULT AT PENNBROOK SO FAR:



- The boy identifies as a girl named "Melanie."



- The boy had been permitted to use the female restrooms at the school.



- The boy had only recently been transferred into the school where the assault took place.



- The boy… — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 20, 2024

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ASSAULT AT PENNBROOK SO FAR: - The boy identifies as a girl named "Melanie." - The boy had been permitted to use the female restrooms at the school. - The boy had only recently been transferred into the school where the assault took place. - The boy maintained a "hit list" of girls to assault. - The school was well aware of the boy's violent tendencies, and reportedly had him solo-escorted into school every day. - The victim was bludgeoned in the head repeatedly with a Stanley tumbler. - School administrators had been warned repeatedly about the boy's violent tendencies, but appear to have never intervened.

This was HIS 3rd day at school. @NPSD claims he was not removed from another school for violence b/c we ALL know the beginning of the school year starts April 15. School boards all over lie & coverup so much today — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 20, 2024

We'll probably find out he was transferred for violent behavior. Reminds us of what happened in Loudon County, VA a few years ago -- violent, student with history of assaulting classmates was moved from school to school.

He was expelled from his last school for violent behavior.https://t.co/PkxNpLvm6w — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) April 20, 2024

More from WPVI-TV (emphasis added):

The parents say it all happened after the alleged attacker had been in the school for only three days as a new student. The student's first day was Monday. The incident happened on Wednesday. "There were multiple parents who reached out about this child making threats," said Palovcak of the worries parents had over the course of two days, including students describing the suspected assailant as having a list of people to beat up. "I believe the people working at the school are good people, they do the best they can," said Pekula. "My question is what happened between that warning and the attack" Stefan Ross says his son went to the student's previous school. "The person came out from the trees and brandished a knife on my son and his friend," he said of an incident that allegedly happened off school grounds. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Todd Bauer, denies the student was transferred to this school after being expelled for violent behavior at another school.

According to that article the suspect faces charges including Felony 1 aggravated assault.

This happens so often. Violent kids shuffled from school to school with some bizarre hope that will change their violent tendencies. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) April 20, 2024

They don't hope it'll change their violent tendencies, they just hope people won't notice the pattern of behavior.

How many girls did he assault at his old school? — Véronique Semtex 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@VeroniqueSemtex) April 20, 2024

It's becoming increasingly obvious that this burden is falling entirely on the shoulders of young girls. My heart breaks for them.



Our nation is in a decline because 1) we live in a Godless society and 2) we have weak-kneed, spineless, morally bankrupt "leaders" https://t.co/bDquF7M0pY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2024

Government and schools have no interest in protecting girls.

Men who pretend to be women are gaslighting.



Gaslighting men are predatory men.



By definition they are more dangerous than the average man. https://t.co/3jIDROGKPu — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) April 21, 2024

Trans Violence is Violence https://t.co/F4YSjubZUP — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) April 21, 2024

Actually women and girls should be transphobic. Males who identify as female are not good, trustworthy, safe, or mentally healthy people. Males who enter women and girls spaces are dangerous people who don't respect boundaries. This is an obvious red flag https://t.co/A0vxC8WqdB — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) April 21, 2024

How in God’s name is this alright or allowed? That girl is traumatised. The boy who did this is not ‘a girl’ he’s a terrifying young male psychopath who will murder someone if not detained and treated. Repeat: the perpetrator is MALE. Save our girls. https://t.co/gI0k9QWh7X — Joolz Denby (@JoolzDenby) April 20, 2024

Yes. Save the girls.