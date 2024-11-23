Mayor of Denver Seems to Walk Back Threat to Use Police to Prevent Deportations

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Denver, Colorado Mayor Mike Johnston challenged President-elect Donald Trump to deport any of Denver's "residents." Johnston said he would use the Denver police force, along with an army of citizen volunteers, to stop any deportation effort.

That's funny, seeing as Denver earlier this year cut $8.4 million from the police so those funds could go to illegal immigrants. And as far as those citizen volunteers, Johnston said, "More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Deverites there. It's like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You'd have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them."

So let me get this straight



The mayor of Denver is planning a violent resistance to stop Trump from removing violent Venezuelan criminals from the United States?



Perhaps he’d like to move to Venezuela with his new Tren de Aragua friends as they’re deported—not a moment too soon https://t.co/NWpJdMYxem — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 23, 2024

In a new interview, Johnston seems to walk back his comments on sending Denver police to the county line, although he's all for civil disobedience and would happy go to jail.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston backtracks on calling for Denver Police to confront federal immigration officials. He continues to call for citizens to protest, even willing to go to jail himself to protect illegal immigrants.



Democrats first priority is to always defend criminals.… pic.twitter.com/scA3lVl8tN — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) November 23, 2024

" … If he prioritized the needs of American citizens first, Denver would be a world-class city."

Let’s take him up on his offer. Just make sure he shares a holding cell and gets cozy with the same violent criminals he so desperately wants the rest of us to live with and get terrorized by. — Plucked Fruit (@PluckedFruit) November 23, 2024

Local leaders can protest all they want.



They don’t even have to cooperate with federal authorities.



But when they conspire to physically obstruct and assault federal immigration officers, they are committing very serious federal felonies.



For which they must face prosecution. https://t.co/DdootZyQJC — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 23, 2024

Johnston deserves the orange jumpsuit — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 23, 2024

Democrats are openly admitting to their intention to obstruct enforcement of federal law. They are completely lawless and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law should they follow through. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) November 23, 2024

Harboring illegal aliens is also a federal offense. It only needs to be enforced, which is not optional but an obligation. — Dick Ball (@dickballxy) November 23, 2024

How about advocating for the rights and safety of his American constituents instead of prioritizing protecting and providing for illegal aliens? — Phillip (@therealphillipf) November 23, 2024

Not only are hourly city employees facing layoffs to fund illegal immigrants, but Denver also cut services at the DMV and parks and recreation departments to free up funds to house and feed illegals.

Hand the violent criminals over by cooperating with ICE then we can go from there. This shouldn’t be so controversial. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) November 23, 2024

What an absolute shitbird. That guy really is something else. — Mackerz Wonski (@ElPolakoLoco79) November 23, 2024

Why do they always look like this? Physiognomy is real. He is a soft, effeminate man driven by feelings and ideologies not facts and reality. He is a danger to our citizenry. — Masculinidad Tóxica (@MasculinidadTx1) November 23, 2024

@MikeJohnstonCO is in for a rude awakening — FatTua (@FatTua1) November 23, 2024

Let's hope so. And this is just a city mayor. We've already had governors like Illinois' J.B. Pritzker and Arizona's Katie Hobbs have gone on TV to announce they will "not be participating" in Trump's plans to deport illegals.

JUST IN: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs bumbles through interview, says she will not let the Trump administration deport illegal aliens in Arizona.



She sounds like a Valley Girl.



"That's not going to happen on my watch."



"We will not be participating in misguided efforts that… pic.twitter.com/1VgXWszo6k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 18, 2024

"… misguided efforts that harm our communities. And I've been incredibly clear about that."

That harm our communities? These are criminals who already have been ordered deported.

"Tiananmen Square moment." Let's see all of these sanctuary politicians go to jail for harboring illegals.

