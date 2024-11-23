Conservatives Not Pleased With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee
Mayor of Denver Seems to Walk Back Threat to Use Police to Prevent Deportations

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 23, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Denver, Colorado Mayor Mike Johnston challenged President-elect Donald Trump to deport any of Denver's "residents." Johnston said he would use the Denver police force, along with an army of citizen volunteers, to stop any deportation effort.

That's funny, seeing as Denver earlier this year cut $8.4 million from the police so those funds could go to illegal immigrants. And as far as those citizen volunteers, Johnston said, "More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Deverites there. It's like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You'd have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them."

In a new interview, Johnston seems to walk back his comments on sending Denver police to the county line, although he's all for civil disobedience and would happy go to jail.

" … If he prioritized the needs of American citizens first, Denver would be a world-class city."

Not only are hourly city employees facing layoffs to fund illegal immigrants, but Denver also cut services at the DMV and parks and recreation departments to free up funds to house and feed illegals.

Let's hope so. And this is just a city mayor. We've already had governors like Illinois' J.B. Pritzker and Arizona's Katie Hobbs have gone on TV to announce they will "not be participating" in Trump's plans to deport illegals.

"… misguided efforts that harm our communities. And I've been incredibly clear about that."

That harm our communities? These are criminals who already have been ordered deported.

"Tiananmen Square moment." Let's see all of these sanctuary politicians go to jail for harboring illegals.

***

Tags: ARIZONA DENVER DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS POLICE

