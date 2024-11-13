Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations

We almost did a post on this last week, when Newsweek declared Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker a front-runner in the 2028 election.

According to Newsweek, Illinois Democrat Governor JB Pritzker "may be ready to step up to the national stage" and is a front runner to run for President in 2028. pic.twitter.com/DBYcrhfmn9 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

Will President Pritzker re-import all of the illegal immigrants that the Trump administration is going to deport? Pritzker appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" as a member of "Governors Safeguarding Democracy" to let it be known that local law enforcement wouldn't be cooperating with ICE in his sanctuary state. We're not sure how much weight that carries, as incoming border czar Tom Homan warned New York City that he would "do the job with or without you" and wouldn't hesitate to ramp up ICE's presence in the city if it didn't get with the program.

How exactly is not cooperating with deportations protecting democracy? We just had an election, and the people voted to kick the illegals out.

It's an added bonus that this clip was posted originally by Aaron Rupar, who must have thought Pritzker was stunning and brave.

BREAKING: Governor of Illinois says local law enforcement won’t cooperate with raids and deportations of illegals in his state pic.twitter.com/TswLV6UnNg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

His fat ass is gonna be in for a big surprise! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 13, 2024

Well, the governor of Illinois would be violating the law by harboring fugitives. — DEL (@delinthecity_) November 13, 2024

I guarantee the citizens of Chicago will be more than happy to assist in the process of deporting EVERY SINGLE ONE of the ILLEGALS! The sooner the better! — J Mac 🇺🇲 (@TheRealJeffMac5) November 13, 2024

Ship them more illegals. Tell them as long as they stay in Illinois, ICE won't go after them. It will work itself out. — Hardsale (@djhahn13) November 13, 2024

Federal funding: gone. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 13, 2024

This isn't going to fly. We have a man named @RealTomHoman — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 13, 2024

in the United States, it is illegal to harbor undocumented immigrants, as per federal law. This is outlined under Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324, which addresses the prohibition on bringing in and harboring certain aliens. — Tito Tran (@TitoNTran) November 13, 2024

We wonder who are the other "Governors Protecting Democracy."

if he engages in activities that are clearly illegal under federal law (like actively obstructing federal officers), legal action will definitely be considered.



Sanctuary cities need to be abolished. — 50 Shades of Green (@Vassiliadis504) November 13, 2024

Homan has a reply for the Illinois Governor...."game on"🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ge5Ql4RC4i — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 13, 2024

Why exactly would law enforcement not want to enforce the law? And why would the governor knowingly interfere with law enforcement activities, against state and likely federal law, not to mention his oath of office? — denonccs (@denonccs) November 13, 2024

Because the illegal immigrants are "his people," and to get to them you'll have to go through him.

Advertisement

It's a simple fix for noncompliance. Cut funding to states with sanctuary cities to zero until they comply. Whole state funding should be cut. Governors will get their people in line with a quickness. — Sasshole (@FeralSassa) November 13, 2024

At some point @GovPritzker may need to be arrested for obstruction. If I can't house and protect my own family members if they were to have an arrest warrant then he can't house and protect illegal immigrants with arrest warrants. — RightGuy (@11RightGuy11) November 13, 2024

@GovPritzker just needs to stay out of the way. If he interferes, there’s always prison. — Cap’n Jim Miller🇺🇸 (@FunnyJim1965) November 13, 2024

All of the illegal immigrants in the country should surge to Illinois so Pritzker can protect them.

***