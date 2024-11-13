Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train
Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump...
VIP
Elon Musk Asks If Taxpayer Dollars Should Go to NPR's CEO, Who Calls...
VIP
Birth Control: The Left's Latest Boogeyman
CNN: Special Counsel Jack Smith Looking at Stepping Down Before Inauguration
Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who...
FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept....
Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Cable News Host Joy Reid Joins Jim Acosta in Reducing Pete Hegseth to...
'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures
'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter...
Aaron Rupar Thinks It's a Bad Thing Pete Hegseth Opposes Women in Military...
ABC Allegedly Planning to Bring Some Pro-Trump Voices to 'The View'
Projection Alert! Adam Schiff in a Panic That Trump's AG Pick Would Weaponize...

Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

We almost did a post on this last week, when Newsweek declared Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker a front-runner in the 2028 election.

Advertisement

Will President Pritzker re-import all of the illegal immigrants that the Trump administration is going to deport? Pritzker appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" as a member of "Governors Safeguarding Democracy" to let it be known that local law enforcement wouldn't be cooperating with ICE in his sanctuary state. We're not sure how much weight that carries, as incoming border czar Tom Homan warned New York City that he would "do the job with or without you" and wouldn't hesitate to ramp up ICE's presence in the city if it didn't get with the program.

How exactly is not cooperating with deportations protecting democracy? We just had an election, and the people voted to kick the illegals out.

It's an added bonus that this clip was posted originally by Aaron Rupar, who must have thought Pritzker was stunning and brave.

Recommended

FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We wonder who are the other "Governors Protecting Democracy."

Because the illegal immigrants are "his people," and to get to them you'll have to go through him.

Advertisement

All of the illegal immigrants in the country should surge to Illinois so Pritzker can protect them.

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education
Amy Curtis
Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump and Biden as Best Buds
Warren Squire
Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train
Gordon K
'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter About Trump's DOJ Nomination
Doug P.
'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Asks If Taxpayer Dollars Should Go to NPR's CEO, Who Calls the Truth a 'Distraction'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education Amy Curtis
Advertisement