Cue the AOC Crying Photo Ops! Tom Homan Tells Sanctuary NYC Deportations Are Happening No Matter What

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 12, 2024

Tom Homan has made it very, very clear that he intends to ruthlessly enforce the immigration laws that the Biden-Harris ignored. He warned sanctuary cities yesterday that he's going to do whatever it takes to enforce the law, and we're here for it.

But he wasn't done. This morning, he told New York City that deportations are happening:

More from The New York Post:

Fed-up New York City law enforcement are hopeful President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan can save the city from its raging migrant crisis — after he vowed that sanctuary cities, including the Big Apple, won’t stop him from deporting migrant criminals.

'NYC’s migrant gang problem is only getting worse — with the sharp rise in crime due to illegal aliens and violent crime – gangs have become more organized, hopefully Homan can fix this mess we’re in. He’ll show up for New York,' one law enforcement source told The Post of Homan’s appointment.

'He’ll be tough and fair with this crisis,' they added, describing him as 'a great pick' by the Trump administration.

Homan has already put Big Apple officials on notice – insisting that ICE won’t hesitate to ramp up its presence under his watch if the sanctuary city doesn’t start cooperating with enforcing federal immigration laws.

This writer is willing to believe NYC -- under Mayor Adams, who is facing a heap of legal troubles -- may be more conciliatory towards this than some other local leaders (looking at you, Governor Healey). 

He's gonna need Trump's good graces as his legal case works through court.

They should. Cut off the funding if they don't comply.

AOC is gonna do a lot of crying photo ops, we think.

This writer believes reform of the immigration process is also needed.

But the notion we shouldn't enforce immigration laws because they're too complex or there are too many illegals here is just insane.

No, he's not.

This is what we need.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITY AOC TOM HOMAN

