Cue the AOC Crying Photo Ops! Tom Homan Tells Sanctuary NYC Deportations Are Happening No Matter What

Tom Homan has made it very, very clear that he intends to ruthlessly enforce the immigration laws that the Biden-Harris ignored. He warned sanctuary cities yesterday that he's going to do whatever it takes to enforce the law, and we're here for it.

Advertisement

But he wasn't done. This morning, he told New York City that deportations are happening:

Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan warns sanctuary city New York to cooperate with feds: ‘Going to do the job with or without you’ https://t.co/Nv18zGiw2V pic.twitter.com/VDg6iogUs6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Fed-up New York City law enforcement are hopeful President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan can save the city from its raging migrant crisis — after he vowed that sanctuary cities, including the Big Apple, won’t stop him from deporting migrant criminals. 'NYC’s migrant gang problem is only getting worse — with the sharp rise in crime due to illegal aliens and violent crime – gangs have become more organized, hopefully Homan can fix this mess we’re in. He’ll show up for New York,' one law enforcement source told The Post of Homan’s appointment. 'He’ll be tough and fair with this crisis,' they added, describing him as 'a great pick' by the Trump administration. Homan has already put Big Apple officials on notice – insisting that ICE won’t hesitate to ramp up its presence under his watch if the sanctuary city doesn’t start cooperating with enforcing federal immigration laws.

This writer is willing to believe NYC -- under Mayor Adams, who is facing a heap of legal troubles -- may be more conciliatory towards this than some other local leaders (looking at you, Governor Healey).

He's gonna need Trump's good graces as his legal case works through court.

The fed can withhold funding from states that break the law. There's Supreme Court precedent for it. @RNCResearch pic.twitter.com/n4sWi1H9F9 — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) November 12, 2024

They should. Cut off the funding if they don't comply.

AOC is gonna do a lot of crying photo ops, we think.

That’s the man for the job. If you are an illegal you shouldn’t be here. Come legally and you’d have no problem. — Prio (@priopriio) November 12, 2024

This writer believes reform of the immigration process is also needed.

But the notion we shouldn't enforce immigration laws because they're too complex or there are too many illegals here is just insane.

He ain't playing around — MANO ❤ (@MANO1j) November 12, 2024

No, he's not.

🚨Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan warns sanctuary city New York to cooperate with feds: ‘Going to do the job with or without you’ https://t.co/44SGTgptou — Miss Mary (@DivintyMary) November 12, 2024

This is what we need.