WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how the Left has veered even more to the Left, in a way that's putting them out of touch with the majority of Americans.

That shift has not gone unnoticed, and it's one of the reasons Americans resoundingly rejected Kamala Harris on November 5. But the damage the uber-woke Left has done to their cause and the Democratic Party is just starting to be realized:

#BREAKING: After more votes have come in, all 50 American states and D.C swung to the right from 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZHfnlJN3Of — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2024

All. Fifty. States.

Some less than others, and some are still obviously blue. But the shift is there.

I get particular satisfaction out of Iowa moving that much to the right. Ann Selzer down hard. So much for Kamala +3 🤣🤣 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 27, 2024

Hands down, the worst poll of the election cycle.

“Texas is Purple” naw fam, it’s red, deep friggin red! pic.twitter.com/eXCM1b6XHX — Lone Star American (@MadDog_TX) November 27, 2024

All the gains the Dems might've made in TX have been undone.

Sounds about right, Every Single New Jersey County shifted to the🔴Republicans from the previous electionhttps://t.co/x7UrWPaUmL — ☕ Wαƙҽ Uρ NJ 🇺🇸 (@wakeupnj) November 27, 2024

Wow.

That's a lot of red.

But I keep hearing it wasn’t a landslide and there’s “no mandate”. Every single state shifting to the right is clear evidence of a landslide. — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) November 27, 2024

It's only a mandate when the Democrat wins.

It really is.

I am proud to be an American.



I am also proud to be a Nee Yorker!



We did it the BEST, in our New York way!



New York swung RED the most in 2024! 11.73%!!! We ROCK! https://t.co/tYdNcv8xx2 — 2025 NYC City Council D1 Republican Party (@Helen4NY) November 27, 2024

Calling Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally a Nazi event worked so well, huh?

Who would have thought a campaign run on hoaxes and no original thought would backfire? Guess they should have screeched about facist super Nazi hitlers way harder then they did. Might have worked? https://t.co/QHa9LZw15j — 21st Century Idiocracy (@stateofdegay) November 27, 2024

They can try this.

We're fine with winning in 2026 and 2028.

The people have spoken https://t.co/pr0de6DdRH — OneVote (@OneVotePA) November 27, 2024

They sure have.