WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how the Left has veered even more to the Left, in a way that's putting them out of touch with the majority of Americans.

That shift has not gone unnoticed, and it's one of the reasons Americans resoundingly rejected Kamala Harris on November 5. But the damage the uber-woke Left has done to their cause and the Democratic Party is just starting to be realized:

All. Fifty. States.

Some less than others, and some are still obviously blue. But the shift is there.

Hands down, the worst poll of the election cycle.

All the gains the Dems might've made in TX have been undone.

Wow.

That's a lot of red.

It's only a mandate when the Democrat wins.

