Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl

Over the past week, we've told you about Denver, Colorado mayor Mike Johnston and how he's taken a stand against big, old mean Donald Trump seeking to deport illegal immigrants, and how Johnston appeared to walk back his assertion the police (whose budget he cut to pay for illegals) and 50,000 Denver citizens will stage a 'Tiananmen Square moment' to save the poor illegals.

Advertisement

Like this guy:

An illegal alien was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado right after the mayor Mike Johnston pledged to resist Trump's mass deportation agenda.



I reported for @realDailyWire:https://t.co/l0DuIAzfxR — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) November 22, 2024

More from The Daily Wire:

An illegal alien from Venezuela was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado, after the city’s Democrat mayor pledged that he would resist President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to enforce immigration law and deport illegal aliens. The 20-year-old Venezuelan national, Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, was arrested this week after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of his boss, whose home he was temporarily living in. 'Castillo forced himself on the 14-year-old daughter of the homeowner, sexually assaulting her. He left the residence before deputies arrived,' the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explained in a post on X.

Oh, Venezuela. Just like the gang members taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. We're noticing a theme here.

If only @MikeJohnstonCO fought this hard for the rape victims of Colorado — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 22, 2024

He doesn't care about Denver citizens. He's cut the police budget, threatened hourly city employees with layoffs, and cut services at the DMV and parks departments. To pay for illegals.

It’s called providing aid and comfort to criminals who are invading the US. The Dems have an agenda and it isn’t good. — Ray’s Plectrum (@RaysPlectrum) November 22, 2024

No, it's not.

Which is why they must lose.

Wake up citizens in Colorado. Your vote matters and, quite frankly, is putting you and your family at risk. — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) November 24, 2024

It is.

"Venezuelan crime is low" we know why! — Jackie (@Jackie85899495) November 22, 2024

They're all coming here.

And I thought you would want to protect the people you are supposed to serve, instead of strangers from another country. — Curtis W Smith (@CWSPhoenix) November 23, 2024

They hate their constituents and voters.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Governor Jared Polis are equally complicit in this rape. They’re protecting illegal aliens and treating Denverites and Coloradans like worthless noncitizens. Those two men need to be put in jail too. https://t.co/3FzHUgr4Ai — Noah Benson (Stellar Memes)🇺🇸 (@StellarianNoah) November 22, 2024

All of this.

Any Mayor or Governor who supports harboring illegals in their communities is supporting these awful acts.



They should be dealt with to the fullest extent possible under the law. https://t.co/m9gyVBCRHO — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 22, 2024

Advertisement

YUP.

No one is above the law.

Closing the border is a feminist issue. https://t.co/e4z6Yksav3 — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) November 22, 2024

It sure is.

Stories like this have made “mass deportations“ an overwhelmingly popular issue. Polls have shown it has close to 70% support.



Democrats trying to revive their party will attempt to position this as heartless deportations of grandma.



Normal people know that’s not it. https://t.co/rYlj3kdYyE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 22, 2024

If they double down on this, they deserve to lose. And they'll keep losing.