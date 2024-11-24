Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl

Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Over the past week, we've told you about Denver, Colorado mayor Mike Johnston and how he's taken a stand against big, old mean Donald Trump seeking to deport illegal immigrants, and how Johnston appeared to walk back his assertion the police (whose budget he cut to pay for illegals) and 50,000 Denver citizens will stage a 'Tiananmen Square moment' to save the poor illegals.

Like this guy:

More from The Daily Wire:

An illegal alien from Venezuela was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado, after the city’s Democrat mayor pledged that he would resist President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to enforce immigration law and deport illegal aliens.

The 20-year-old Venezuelan national, Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, was arrested this week after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of his boss, whose home he was temporarily living in.

'Castillo forced himself on the 14-year-old daughter of the homeowner, sexually assaulting her. He left the residence before deputies arrived,' the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office explained in a post on X.

Oh, Venezuela. Just like the gang members taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. We're noticing a theme here.

He doesn't care about Denver citizens. He's cut the police budget, threatened hourly city employees with layoffs, and cut services at the DMV and parks departments. To pay for illegals.

No, it's not.

Which is why they must lose.

It is. 

They're all coming here.

They hate their constituents and voters.

All of this.

YUP.

No one is above the law.

It sure is.

If they double down on this, they deserve to lose. And they'll keep losing.

Tags: COLORADO DENVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAYOR RAPE

