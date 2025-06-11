ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland
The Nation: What If Property Destruction Is an Articulate Expression
Karen Bass Says Chasing People Through Home Depot Parking Lots Does Not Make...
Cry Me a River: Florida Roofer Whines Over Losing Cheap Illegal Labor While...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Appalled by 'Foreign Invaders' Tip Line
Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOW...
Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy...
The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg
Delegate Stacey Paskett Posts Gross X Post After Treasury Secretary Embarrasses Her
Slaughtered Hogg? David Hogg Has Vice Chair Position Pulled Out from Under Him...
Cory Booker Reposts Video of Woman Insisting That We Need Illegals for Slave...
Karoline Leavitt's Truth Nukes Leave Multiple Mushroom Clouds Over Gavin Newsom, Karen Bas...
Woman Peacefully Rams Cops With Motorcycle Because They’re Deporting Her People
Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers...

Dem TDS Accounts Insist This Video Proves Trump Was 'Booed Mercilessly' at the Kennedy Center

Doug P. | 10:25 PM on June 11, 2025
ImgFlip

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance at a performance at the Kennedy Center Wednesday evening. The Associated Press story about that sounds like the DNC had a hand in writing it (they are after all pretty much the same entity): 

A tuxedo-wearing President Donald Trump was booed and cheered as he took his seat for the opening night of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center, bringing his own dose of political drama to the theatrical production that was unfolding onstage. 

It was his first time attending a show there since becoming president, reflecting his focus on remaking the institution in his image while asserting more control over the country’s cultural landscape. 

“We want to bring it back, and we want to bring it back better than ever,” Trump said while walking down the red carpet with first lady Melania Trump.

"Booed and cheered" -- well, you can be the judge of that in a second.

First, "the Resistance" was on hand sporting the usual attire: 

Trump will never be elected to a second term after this! Oh, wait. 

Stunning and brave!

Oh, and apparently there's video that proves Trump was massively booed at the Kennedy Center. What do you think? 

The "Democratic Wins" account, which ironically was what became of the "Biden wins" and "Kamala wins" accounts after they both lost, said the same thing: 

Call us crazy, but this doesn't seem too fraught with booing.

A longer clip shows that the Dem accounts for some reason didn't want to include the "USA" chants, possibly for fear of offending the illegals who are on U.S. streets waving the flags of foreign nations in defiance of Trump and ICE enforcing immigration laws: 

The Democrats who told everybody the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation and that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" and videos proving otherwise were "cheap fakes" would never lie about this one would they? 

Yeah, pretty much. 

