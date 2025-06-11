Dem TDS Accounts Insist This Video Proves Trump Was 'Booed Mercilessly' at the Kennedy Center

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance at a performance at the Kennedy Center Wednesday evening. The Associated Press story about that sounds like the DNC had a hand in writing it (they are after all pretty much the same entity):

A tuxedo-wearing President Donald Trump was booed and cheered as he took his seat for the opening night of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center, bringing his own dose of political drama to the theatrical production that was unfolding onstage. It was his first time attending a show there since becoming president, reflecting his focus on remaking the institution in his image while asserting more control over the country’s cultural landscape. “We want to bring it back, and we want to bring it back better than ever,” Trump said while walking down the red carpet with first lady Melania Trump.

"Booed and cheered" -- well, you can be the judge of that in a second.

First, "the Resistance" was on hand sporting the usual attire:

When you can't change your Kennedy Center tickets cause Trump turned it into a fundraiser for his fascist friends, you make a statement out of it. pic.twitter.com/n4ZlzmhVp1 — Jason Tufele Carl Johnson (@jasontcjohnson) June 11, 2025

Trump will never be elected to a second term after this! Oh, wait.

Several drag queens arrive at the Kennedy Center theater before President Trump, getting applause. pic.twitter.com/OuSDU20rUI — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 11, 2025

Stunning and brave!

Oh, and apparently there's video that proves Trump was massively booed at the Kennedy Center. What do you think?

🚨 NEW: In an absolutely embarrassing moment, Donald Trump was just booed mercilessly at the Kennedy Center.



Gotta love it. 👋👏 pic.twitter.com/YW3XE2tRAK — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 12, 2025

The "Democratic Wins" account, which ironically was what became of the "Biden wins" and "Kamala wins" accounts after they both lost, said the same thing:

BREAKING: In an awesome moment, Donald Trump was just mercilessly booed at the Kennedy Center. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/XwiNEmxNAf — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 12, 2025

Call us crazy, but this doesn't seem too fraught with booing.

A longer clip shows that the Dem accounts for some reason didn't want to include the "USA" chants, possibly for fear of offending the illegals who are on U.S. streets waving the flags of foreign nations in defiance of Trump and ICE enforcing immigration laws:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and First Lady Melania were greeted with MASSIVE cheers as they took their seats at the Kennedy Center



The whole crowd erupted in “USA! USA!” 🇺🇸



So great to see this! Enjoy Les Miserables, Mr. and Mrs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/DABRgsBS4Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2025

The Democrats who told everybody the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation and that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" and videos proving otherwise were "cheap fakes" would never lie about this one would they?

Hahahahahaa. Embarrassing for whom? This is why democrats will keep losing. They hate America and Americans. — BETSYSEWGOOD (@betsysewgood) June 12, 2025

Is this all you clowns have? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Rooster (@BlkRoosters) June 12, 2025

Yeah, pretty much.