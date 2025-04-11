DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA...
Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil...
Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID,...
I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him...
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the...
VIP
WHOA! At First, I Wanted to Make Fun of GenZ for This Story...
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP...
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico...
VIP
Impeachy Keen: Dem Al Green Unveils ‘Countdown to Impeachment’ Poster and Plans to...
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?

BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar Americans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy

If Democrats want to know why they're sitting at a 21% approval rating, we would encourage them to watch this video of Nia-Malika Henderson crapping all over HVAC workers and basically all blue-collar peeps.

Advertisement

Remember when they used to accuse the Republican Party of being out of touch with the middle class and normal, everyday, working Americans? Yeah ... not so much these days.

Watch: 

So basically, Henderson thinks we should allow the middle class to continue suffering and eventually disappearing so we can protect people like ... well, her. 

Charles Payne was more than happy to give this elitist a reality check:

Callous. 

Absolutely.

And yes, it's worth it to save the middle class and the backbone of this country. 

So is Trump, which is pretty ironic considering Democrats love to tell us how Trump hurts the poor to give his billionaire pals more money. They just can't figure him out, and considering their entire platform is dedicated to hating him, that seems pretty foolish to us. 

Recommended

Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil Fuels' Crazies)
Doug P.
Advertisement

And apparently to 79% of this country.

It's time to get back to America.

Past time, even.

============================================================

Related:

Eric Swalwell's 'Spontaneous' Video on the SAVE Act the Fakest, Most SEXIST Thing We've Ever Seen (Watch)

I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China

WHOA! At First, I Wanted to Make Fun of GenZ for This Story BUT Then I Realized They're Just CAPITALISTS

LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There Is PERFECT (Watch)

Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil Fuels' Crazies)
Doug P.
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit
Grateful Calvin
I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China
Sam J.
Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID, No Really ... WATCH
Sam J.
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the US Get to Stay Forever
Doug P.
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico Violating Water Treaty
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil Fuels' Crazies) Doug P.
Advertisement