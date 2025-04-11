BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar Americans

If Democrats want to know why they're sitting at a 21% approval rating, we would encourage them to watch this video of Nia-Malika Henderson crapping all over HVAC workers and basically all blue-collar peeps.

Remember when they used to accuse the Republican Party of being out of touch with the middle class and normal, everyday, working Americans? Yeah ... not so much these days.

Watch:

Nia-Malika Henderson: "Is it worth it to upend the global economy for HVAC jobs?"



pic.twitter.com/JCPiYl7tlK — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 11, 2025

So basically, Henderson thinks we should allow the middle class to continue suffering and eventually disappearing so we can protect people like ... well, her.

Charles Payne was more than happy to give this elitist a reality check:

This is the mindset and callous thinking that gutted America's manufacturing jobs in the first place. Yes. It's worth it! https://t.co/8SnZGox6ni — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 11, 2025

Callous.

Absolutely.

And yes, it's worth it to save the middle class and the backbone of this country.

Charles, you’re the only “money man” who looks out for the American working man!! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 11, 2025

So is Trump, which is pretty ironic considering Democrats love to tell us how Trump hurts the poor to give his billionaire pals more money. They just can't figure him out, and considering their entire platform is dedicated to hating him, that seems pretty foolish to us.

And apparently to 79% of this country.

The left love their Globalism despite its absolute failure to deliver anything remotely like it was promised to.



Time to get back to basics. — DaxRazorUnplugged (@daxrazorlive) April 11, 2025

It's time to get back to America.

Past time, even.

