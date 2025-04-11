DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris is considering launching her own Institute for Policy and Ideas.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry, our bad. But holy cow. Really? We don't even know where to start with this so we'll just let X do our job for us:

The point about her ability to articulate complex issues, now THAT is funny.

Same bro. Same.

Yup, we had the same reaction. 

Who'da thunk?

We most look forward to her policy on spanning time.

If you know, you know.

Whoa. 

That's deep.

True story.

We can hear Kamala now on what she had for breakfast: 

HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have Protected for Years (Watch)
Sam J.
'Bacon. Let's talk about bacon and how we're fryin' bacon. Bacon. Yes. I had bacon. And you can have bacon, but you have to fry that bacon and never stop fryin' bacon will not bake itself. And once you've fried that bacon and eaten that bacon, only then can you say you've had bacon.'

*snort*

And THERE it is.

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS POLICY

