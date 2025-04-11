DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Kamala Harris is considering launching her own Institute for Policy and Ideas.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry, our bad. But holy cow. Really? We don't even know where to start with this so we'll just let X do our job for us:

NYT: Kamala Harris, known for her deep knowledge and ability to articulate complex issues, is thinking about launching "an institute for policy and ideas." pic.twitter.com/WzpFDetWOW — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) April 11, 2025

The point about her ability to articulate complex issues, now THAT is funny.

Same bro. Same.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



[catches breath]… pic.twitter.com/vvAlJdTw1j — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) April 11, 2025

Yup, we had the same reaction.

Who'da thunk?

"known for her deep knowledge and ability to articulate complex issues" pic.twitter.com/hy9ivU4XZv — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) April 11, 2025

We most look forward to her policy on spanning time.

If you know, you know.

"You see, an institute is a PLACE. You see? And in this PLACE, we will share ideas. Ideas about policy, yes. Ideas about...really, even ideas about ideas. Because a wise man once said an idea is like a thought. But only in the context of this thought, do you truly have...an idea" — Bigjoker (@BlGJOKER) April 11, 2025

Whoa.

That's deep.

This could be a Babylon Bee headline — Deep Thoughts - Jack Handy (@MemesDadd) April 11, 2025

True story.

LOLOL - she can't even articulate what she ate for breakfast. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) April 11, 2025

We can hear Kamala now on what she had for breakfast:

'Bacon. Let's talk about bacon and how we're fryin' bacon. Bacon. Yes. I had bacon. And you can have bacon, but you have to fry that bacon and never stop fryin' bacon will not bake itself. And once you've fried that bacon and eaten that bacon, only then can you say you've had bacon.'

Job 1: Finding some ideas and learning what policy is. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 11, 2025

*snort*

And THERE it is.

