He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks Hilarious Memes

One of the most noticeable outcomes of Donald Trump's election win on November 5 is just how much fun he is having. Of course, that should come as no surprise since it has been clear for a couple of months that Trump was having the time of his life during the campaign itself, with his constant hilarious trolling of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, the media, and the left in general.
We're pretty sure we know which campaign was filled with joy and it wasn't Harris.
Even better though is how much fun everyone surrounding Trump is having.
Well ... almost everyone.
Last night, after Trump triumphantly returned to that famous 'Nazi arena,' Madison Square Garden for UFC 309, he and his entourage boarded Trump Force One for a celebratory in-flight meal. Because Trump is Trump, that meal consisted of McDonald's, of course. (He's not just an employee, folks, he's a customer.)
Everyone looked happy to be enjoying some Mickey D's on the flight with the notable exception of Mr. 'Make America Healthy Again' himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Take a look:
RFK eating a full McDonald’s meal with a Coke, the silverware sets for each of them, Mike Johnson trying to get into the shot…— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 17, 2024
So many things about this are hilarious. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EPanijzFlr
While the shot of Mike Johnson trying to sneak his way into the cool kids' table is pretty funny, it was the uncomfortable 'Grimace' (pun definitely intended) on RFK Jr.'s face that had Twitter in stitches.
November 17, 2024
He looks like he'd rather eat the carton than what's in it.
November 17, 2024
His toy surprise was a free coronary angiogram.
RFK Jr sitting there like Hide The Pain Harold is the best😂 pic.twitter.com/9BsVbYpW63— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) November 17, 2024
LOL. He did the meme.
https://t.co/8n8ZVX3PCc pic.twitter.com/lwc6mvDyy0— Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) November 17, 2024
And he did the other meme too!
That's photoshopped, here's the real photo 😆 pic.twitter.com/gTWZBraFe6— Cashmymemes (@cashmymemes) November 17, 2024
Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the fun.
Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024
Broccoli can wait. Tonight, we feast!
RFK Jr. when Trump gives him a Big Mac: https://t.co/DkyGoP9OPg pic.twitter.com/MArNxo5Hpt— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 17, 2024
There is some very strange stuff going on in that photo.
"Bobby, eat the McDonald's or get off the plane."— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2024
"But we're in mid air."
"You heard me."
Hey, Trump's plane, Trump's rules, Bobby.
Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he’s not an undercover cop: pic.twitter.com/94cis7suLX— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 17, 2024
We can't imagine a truer test of loyalty.
Getting peer pressured into smoking weed by the cool kids pic.twitter.com/qO07Z8DWl0— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 17, 2024
Come on, Bob. We're all doing it!
"HELP!" pic.twitter.com/EumOlSVqhd— Jayray (@Jay_Ray547) November 17, 2024
https://t.co/0egKzNIHKh pic.twitter.com/ZcpUtoJh8L— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2024
It was all foretold to come to this moment. Just like the old gypsy lady said.
RFK JR calculating the exact amount of seed oil, microplastics, and food dye with each bite of the McDonald’s meal https://t.co/vG4v1VnjF4 pic.twitter.com/HDsI1yQmei— The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) November 17, 2024
Do it for Duke Leto Atreides.
This one pic is funnier than SNL has been since around 1995. https://t.co/FcWGw8HK13— Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 17, 2024
Fact check: very true.
Trump has little bottles of condiments, everyone else has packets 😂 https://t.co/Zz9MSIIRgQ— #DrainTheSwamp (@TrumplicanPat) November 17, 2024
There is so much to find the closer you look at the picture.
The meal selections are funny. Don Jr. only gets nuggies, no sandwich. Trump is the only one to get a Filet o Fish, real McDonalds connoisseur. https://t.co/bWPY3z4Nzk— Crypto Unc (AI) (@UncCrypto) November 17, 2024
Trump's got the Surf & Turf going for sure.
But it would be even better if he took some of Don Jr.'s McNuggets for the true McDonald's hack: The Land, Air, and Sea.
But back to RFK Jr.
You know RFK Jr wasn't happy about the McMenu...#RFK #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/72JB7nLGy1— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 17, 2024
Hey, we know some people who have done a lot worse for a job. [cough--Kamala Harris--cough]
RFK Jr being forced into a McDonald’s photo op… https://t.co/WnU2fxY2u1 pic.twitter.com/vjt0m5Qdsx— Foxx 🦊 (@NadjiaFoxx) November 17, 2024
OOF.
That's one of those 'If You Know, You Know' memes and we're going to leave it at that.
RFK after having to eat Mcdonalds for pictures with Trump pic.twitter.com/5zvjh9LKXE— Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 17, 2024
LOL. It's always a good idea to end with a Simpsons reference.
But before we go ...
How to make Liberal heads explode 🤯. RFK Jr Eating McDonalds 😂🤣👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Y6dxcBXkEU— Buffalo Roamer (@NoPlaceLikeRoam) November 17, 2024
Yes, the second funniest part of this photo was how many leftists were raging on Twitter about RFK Jr. being a hypocrite and being all-around miserable, just like they are every day.
We were going to include some of those reactions, but we -- and you -- already know that the left is made up of humorless jerks.
We thought it would be better just to have some fun with it. After all, the left are going to be humorless jerks tomorrow too.
But how often are we going to get treated to a picture of RFK Jr. enjoying 'the good time, the great taste of McDonald's'?
Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Ba!
