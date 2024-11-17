He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks Hilarious Memes

One of the most noticeable outcomes of Donald Trump's election win on November 5 is just how much fun he is having. Of course, that should come as no surprise since it has been clear for a couple of months that Trump was having the time of his life during the campaign itself, with his constant hilarious trolling of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, the media, and the left in general.

Advertisement

We're pretty sure we know which campaign was filled with joy and it wasn't Harris.

Even better though is how much fun everyone surrounding Trump is having.

Well ... almost everyone.

Last night, after Trump triumphantly returned to that famous 'Nazi arena,' Madison Square Garden for UFC 309, he and his entourage boarded Trump Force One for a celebratory in-flight meal. Because Trump is Trump, that meal consisted of McDonald's, of course. (He's not just an employee, folks, he's a customer.)

Everyone looked happy to be enjoying some Mickey D's on the flight with the notable exception of Mr. 'Make America Healthy Again' himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Take a look:

RFK eating a full McDonald’s meal with a Coke, the silverware sets for each of them, Mike Johnson trying to get into the shot…



So many things about this are hilarious. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EPanijzFlr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 17, 2024

While the shot of Mike Johnson trying to sneak his way into the cool kids' table is pretty funny, it was the uncomfortable 'Grimace' (pun definitely intended) on RFK Jr.'s face that had Twitter in stitches.

pic.twitter.com/yTJwKKZ46M — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 17, 2024

He looks like he'd rather eat the carton than what's in it.

His toy surprise was a free coronary angiogram.

RFK Jr sitting there like Hide The Pain Harold is the best😂 pic.twitter.com/9BsVbYpW63 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) November 17, 2024

LOL. He did the meme.

And he did the other meme too!

Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the fun.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Broccoli can wait. Tonight, we feast!

RFK Jr. when Trump gives him a Big Mac: https://t.co/DkyGoP9OPg pic.twitter.com/MArNxo5Hpt — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 17, 2024

There is some very strange stuff going on in that photo.

"Bobby, eat the McDonald's or get off the plane."



"But we're in mid air."



"You heard me." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2024

Hey, Trump's plane, Trump's rules, Bobby.

Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he’s not an undercover cop: pic.twitter.com/94cis7suLX — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 17, 2024

We can't imagine a truer test of loyalty.

Getting peer pressured into smoking weed by the cool kids pic.twitter.com/qO07Z8DWl0 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 17, 2024

Come on, Bob. We're all doing it!

It was all foretold to come to this moment. Just like the old gypsy lady said.

Advertisement

RFK JR calculating the exact amount of seed oil, microplastics, and food dye with each bite of the McDonald’s meal https://t.co/vG4v1VnjF4 pic.twitter.com/HDsI1yQmei — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) November 17, 2024

Do it for Duke Leto Atreides.

This one pic is funnier than SNL has been since around 1995. https://t.co/FcWGw8HK13 — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 17, 2024

Fact check: very true.

Trump has little bottles of condiments, everyone else has packets 😂 https://t.co/Zz9MSIIRgQ — #DrainTheSwamp (@TrumplicanPat) November 17, 2024

There is so much to find the closer you look at the picture.

The meal selections are funny. Don Jr. only gets nuggies, no sandwich. Trump is the only one to get a Filet o Fish, real McDonalds connoisseur. https://t.co/bWPY3z4Nzk — Crypto Unc (AI) (@UncCrypto) November 17, 2024

Trump's got the Surf & Turf going for sure.

But it would be even better if he took some of Don Jr.'s McNuggets for the true McDonald's hack: The Land, Air, and Sea.

But back to RFK Jr.

Hey, we know some people who have done a lot worse for a job. [cough--Kamala Harris--cough]

RFK Jr being forced into a McDonald’s photo op… https://t.co/WnU2fxY2u1 pic.twitter.com/vjt0m5Qdsx — Foxx 🦊 (@NadjiaFoxx) November 17, 2024

OOF.

That's one of those 'If You Know, You Know' memes and we're going to leave it at that.

Advertisement

RFK after having to eat Mcdonalds for pictures with Trump pic.twitter.com/5zvjh9LKXE — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 17, 2024

LOL. It's always a good idea to end with a Simpsons reference.

But before we go ...

How to make Liberal heads explode 🤯. RFK Jr Eating McDonalds 😂🤣👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Y6dxcBXkEU — Buffalo Roamer (@NoPlaceLikeRoam) November 17, 2024

Yes, the second funniest part of this photo was how many leftists were raging on Twitter about RFK Jr. being a hypocrite and being all-around miserable, just like they are every day.

We were going to include some of those reactions, but we -- and you -- already know that the left is made up of humorless jerks.

We thought it would be better just to have some fun with it. After all, the left are going to be humorless jerks tomorrow too.

But how often are we going to get treated to a picture of RFK Jr. enjoying 'the good time, the great taste of McDonald's'?

Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Ba!