Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the...
JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel
University of Virginia Refuses to Learn, Continues Progressive Ideological Enforcement
VIP
Democrats Still Don't Get It ... And I Am Not Planning on Helping...
They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi
Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find...
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes...
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's...
Grover Norquist on Degrees: 'They Do Look Good on the Wall'
The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and...

He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks Hilarious Memes

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 PM on November 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (generated by Grok)

One of the most noticeable outcomes of Donald Trump's election win on November 5 is just how much fun he is having. Of course, that should come as no surprise since it has been clear for a couple of months that Trump was having the time of his life during the campaign itself, with his constant hilarious trolling of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, the media, and the left in general. 

Advertisement

We're pretty sure we know which campaign was filled with joy and it wasn't Harris. 

Even better though is how much fun everyone surrounding Trump is having. 

Well ... almost everyone.

Last night, after Trump triumphantly returned to that famous 'Nazi arena,' Madison Square Garden for UFC 309, he and his entourage boarded Trump Force One for a celebratory in-flight meal. Because Trump is Trump, that meal consisted of McDonald's, of course. (He's not just an employee, folks, he's a customer.)

Everyone looked happy to be enjoying some Mickey D's on the flight with the notable exception of Mr. 'Make America Healthy Again' himself, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Take a look: 

While the shot of Mike Johnson trying to sneak his way into the cool kids' table is pretty funny, it was the uncomfortable 'Grimace' (pun definitely intended) on RFK Jr.'s face that had Twitter in stitches. 

He looks like he'd rather eat the carton than what's in it. 

His toy surprise was a free coronary angiogram.

Recommended

Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the Wrath of Cons
Warren Squire
Advertisement

LOL. He did the meme. 

And he did the other meme too! 

Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the fun. 

Broccoli can wait. Tonight, we feast! 

There is some very strange stuff going on in that photo. 

Hey, Trump's plane, Trump's rules, Bobby. 

We can't imagine a truer test of loyalty.

Come on, Bob. We're all doing it! 

It was all foretold to come to this moment. Just like the old gypsy lady said. 

Advertisement

Do it for Duke Leto Atreides. 

Fact check: very true. 

There is so much to find the closer you look at the picture. 

Trump's got the Surf & Turf going for sure. 

But it would be even better if he took some of Don Jr.'s McNuggets for the true McDonald's hack: The Land, Air, and Sea. 

But back to RFK Jr.

Hey, we know some people who have done a lot worse for a job. [cough--Kamala Harris--cough]

OOF. 

That's one of those 'If You Know, You Know' memes and we're going to leave it at that. 

Advertisement

LOL. It's always a good idea to end with a Simpsons reference. 

But before we go ...

Yes, the second funniest part of this photo was how many leftists were raging on Twitter about RFK Jr. being a hypocrite and being all-around miserable, just like they are every day. 

We were going to include some of those reactions, but we -- and you -- already know that the left is made up of humorless jerks. 

We thought it would be better just to have some fun with it. After all, the left are going to be humorless jerks tomorrow too. 

But how often are we going to get treated to a picture of RFK Jr. enjoying 'the good time, the great taste of McDonald's'?

Ba-Da-Ba-Ba-Ba!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY MCDONALDS MEMES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the Wrath of Cons
Warren Squire
JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel
Grateful Calvin
They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi
Eric V.
University of Virginia Refuses to Learn, Continues Progressive Ideological Enforcement
Gordon K
Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
Warren Squire
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the Wrath of Cons Warren Squire
Advertisement