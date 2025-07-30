Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions

The 'Pelosi Act' has made it out of committee. This bill would keep sitting Congress members from trading stocks. Laughably, Nancy Pelosi says she supports this bill. What a hypocrite.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Nancy Pelosi comes out in support of the Congressional stock trading ban "PELOSI Act."



LOL. pic.twitter.com/TOXMxQGY6J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025

Nancy Pelosi supports the Pelosi Act? This is an unexpected development.



Interesting. My take is that she’s made plenty already and doesn’t want to look worse than she already does. pic.twitter.com/rOUzwkjq3L — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) July 30, 2025

Exactly! She made her coin and now she is pulling up the ladder behind her.

😳😳😳

She thinks she can control her not being investigated for inside trading if she’s part of the committee https://t.co/yRaf5BtQtn — I’m listening (@Ang55948340) July 30, 2025

She thinks if she stands still and stays very quiet no one will notice her.

After she's illegally become incredibly wealthy. https://t.co/yenNyk1gRT — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) July 30, 2025

For some reason, she was able to make incredibly insightful trades in the market for years. She was a real savant at it, actually. Well, her husband was (wink wink).

Of course... Because she knows it's probably not going to happen anyway — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 30, 2025

Of course, she has already made her money and doesnt have really all that long left so why not try to ingratiate the democrat back into relevance. — Ageratos Patriae (@AgeratosPatriae) July 30, 2025

Yeah after she used and abused her position to become a millionaire. — Chicken Pox (@Chicken_Pox2) July 30, 2025

She has already enriched herself, sufficiently.

Saving face Ms Poligrip…. If it passes she will retire. If not she will stay and make a fortune. — Maude Maven (@MaudeMaven) July 30, 2025

LOL, of course she supports it *now* that the spotlight’s on her. Too little, too late, Nancy. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) July 30, 2025

Oh, Nancy, America sees right through you.

aka "pull the ladder up" act ;) — SpudmanWP (@SpudmanWP) July 30, 2025

well isn't that the epitome of attempting to get out in front of it 🤣🤣 — Tricia Howard (@Tricia_C_Howard) July 30, 2025

Even at her advanced age, she is still quite nimble.

For a second I thought this was a Babylon Bee post😂😂😂😂 — Mom Of 3 (@ELM1024) July 30, 2025

It really does feel like satire.

The irony of this is hilarious. — Josh (@jrl_josh) July 30, 2025

Well now that she’s 90 and is filthy rich of course she is in favor. — Lola24 (@tamarasclafani) July 30, 2025

Of course. Why should anyone else benefit like she has. — Bourbon Legend (@b_choate) July 30, 2025

The “Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act”



You know Nancy HATES this 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

It really is perfect!

If individuals in the private sector trade on insider tips, they go to PRISON.



If Members of Congress do it, they get a pass.



Makes zero sense. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

It's time they face the same consequences as the general public.

