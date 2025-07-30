Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions

Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The 'Pelosi Act' has made it out of committee. This bill would keep sitting Congress members from trading stocks. Laughably, Nancy Pelosi says she supports this bill. What a hypocrite. 

Exactly! She made her coin and now she is pulling up the ladder behind her. 

She thinks if she stands still and stays very quiet no one will notice her. 

For some reason, she was able to make incredibly insightful trades in the market for years. She was a real savant at it, actually. Well, her husband was (wink wink).

She has already enriched herself, sufficiently. 

Oh, Nancy, America sees right through you.

Even at her advanced age, she is still quite nimble. 

It really does feel like satire.

It really is perfect!

It's time they face the same consequences as the general public. 

