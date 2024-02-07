Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)

Late last year it was reported that there's been a "surge in close calls" at American airports. That's been punctuated more recently by other frightening events:

The nation’s top accident investigator said Thursday that a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a “clear warning sign” that the aviation system is under stress. “While these events are incredibly rare, our safety system is showing clear signs of strain that we cannot ignore,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told a Senate panel on Thursday. Homendy warned that air traffic and staffing shortages have surged since the pandemic. She said there has been a “lack of meaningful” training — and more reliance on computer-based instruction — by the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines, and too many irregular work schedules among pilots and air traffic controllers.

Perhaps the "close calls" could be lessened if there was a bit more focus from the FAA and airlines on what matters, which is safe travel, no missing bolts, proper airplane separation, and all that kind of "avoiding crashes" stuff.

Instead, the lack of priorities becomes clearer by the day.

Matt Walsh has a thread about a video he obtained showing what part of the FAA's focus is on, and the "priorities" could get people killed:

BREAKING: I've obtained internal footage of senior officials at the FAA's Flight Program Operations division — which is responsible for all aspects of aircraft operations — workshopping a plan to reduce the number of white males in aviation. 🧵 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

If you're flying tonight or in the next couple of days, maybe stop reading this right now and come back after your safe landing.

2/ The footage begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from "ramp to cockpit," meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots. pic.twitter.com/2KAeHNcJA2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

And hey, if somebody goes from "ramp to cockpit" because of ambition, a willingness to train and learn, and motivation, then great. But it sounds like the FAA is more interested in forcing the issue in the name of "equity."

3/ As the meeting goes on, McCullough declares that it's important to "get a little uncomfortable." She complains that Flight Operations is "white-male dominated" and tells the managers they need to “talk about what the future could look like." pic.twitter.com/cZCSAluWyN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Yeah, we're a "little uncomfortable," so McCullough's achieved that important goal.

4/ In response, David ‘Wil’ Riggins, the FAA’s Vice President of Flight Program Operations, says, "That's great, honestly. Those are some words that we really need to spend some time digging through and thinking about." pic.twitter.com/pDftSZZQc5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Remember, your seat cushion can also be used as a floatation device.

5/ This footage, which is from April of 2022, is a sign of a much larger problem. Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard from several members of the aviation industry who tell me that DEI is endangering the public and distracting them from their work. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Feeling better now? It gets worse:

6/ A second source — a pilot I’ve confirmed works at Delta — tells me that Delta has recently promoted a trans-identifying pilot who repeatedly received bad reviews from captains. According to the source, this pilot “would likely not have” survived probation if he weren’t trans. pic.twitter.com/VnnTVXbTeO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

If this gets much worse the only carry-on you'll want to make sure you have is a parachute.

7/ The source also notes that Delta routinely makes exceptions for trans-identifying pilots concerning grooming and behavioral standards. Internally, Delta has even published a lengthy guide for pilots who believe they were born in the wrong body. pic.twitter.com/8aQszhqVJw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

You might be hoping for a safe flight, but make time to appreciate the "gender-inclusive seatbelts":

8/ This industry-wide embrace of overt mental illness afflicts every aspect of aviation. Another source told me that his job is to design advanced military systems, but he’s constantly side-tracked by DEI proposals like “gender inclusive seatbelts.” pic.twitter.com/jtEqR8Q5JG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

What does that even mean?

9/ Several sources have also sent me documentation about one of the FAA's largest programs, called "eFast," which prioritizes "Indian Tribal Owned corporations” and “Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Businesses” for billions of dollars in critical grant funding. pic.twitter.com/3LyXkTGhAI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Sounds like the industry is going to hell eFast.

10/ The FAA’s Master Order Agreement for eFAST states that certain FAA contracts for dollar amounts between $10,000 and $150,000 are “automatically reserved exclusively” for “Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Businesses”: pic.twitter.com/Q2ExHrHYjg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Add it all up and YIKES:

11/ It's only a matter of time until this combination of incompetence and anti-white discrimination leads to a major air disaster. The aviation industry needs a completely new mandate — one that's focused solely on safety — before a lot of people die. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

Their focus on this insanity makes it hard to believe there hasn't yet been a huge disaster as a result.

This is all crazy. Does anyone with a functional brain care what race their airline pilot is? Or their doctor? The more serious the job is the less anything matters but being the absolute best. https://t.co/VLNSZnhl5L — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 7, 2024

I'm literally packing for a flight right now. Thanks a lot, Matt. https://t.co/wa0Yt0oqtF pic.twitter.com/UiAlAwgu60 — Tater (@Floridagirl0850) February 7, 2024

This thread is a terrifying must read. https://t.co/FSS3PwdXER — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) February 7, 2024

If you read this you might not fly again. https://t.co/X8CpUqkxc6 — Floridabreeze🌴 (@FloridaBreezeFL) February 7, 2024

The insanity has to be put to an end before something awful happens as a result.

***

