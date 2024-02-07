Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)

The Wall Street Journal Continues the Media Spin on Biden's Economy and NO...
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on February 07, 2024
meme

Late last year it was reported that there's been a "surge in close calls" at American airports. That's been punctuated more recently by other frightening events: 

The nation’s top accident investigator said Thursday that a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a “clear warning sign” that the aviation system is under stress.

“While these events are incredibly rare, our safety system is showing clear signs of strain that we cannot ignore,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told a Senate panel on Thursday.

Homendy warned that air traffic and staffing shortages have surged since the pandemic. She said there has been a “lack of meaningful” training — and more reliance on computer-based instruction — by the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines, and too many irregular work schedules among pilots and air traffic controllers.

Perhaps the "close calls" could be lessened if there was a bit more focus from the FAA and airlines on what matters, which is safe travel, no missing bolts, proper airplane separation, and all that kind of "avoiding crashes" stuff. 

Instead, the lack of priorities becomes clearer by the day.

Matt Walsh has a thread about a video he obtained showing what part of the FAA's focus is on, and the "priorities" could get people killed: 

If you're flying tonight or in the next couple of days, maybe stop reading this right now and come back after your safe landing.

And hey, if somebody goes from "ramp to cockpit" because of ambition, a willingness to train and learn, and motivation, then great. But it sounds like the FAA is more interested in forcing the issue in the name of "equity."

Yeah, we're a "little uncomfortable," so McCullough's achieved that important goal. 

Remember, your seat cushion can also be used as a floatation device.

Feeling better now? It gets worse: 

If this gets much worse the only carry-on you'll want to make sure you have is a parachute.

You might be hoping for a safe flight, but make time to appreciate the "gender-inclusive seatbelts": 

What does that even mean?

Sounds like the industry is going to hell eFast. 

Add it all up and YIKES: 

Their focus on this insanity makes it hard to believe there hasn't yet been a huge disaster as a result.

The insanity has to be put to an end before something awful happens as a result.

*** 

