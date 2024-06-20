Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to ID Things Like SEPSIS

This writer has been banging the drum on wokness in healthcare for a while now. UCLA's medical school has created woke enrollment policies that have seen 50% of certain cohorts failing basic medical exams (including a student who couldn't name a major artery during surgery and then chastised her professor for asking her a basic medical question).

So this news is terrifying but not at all surprising:

One reason the UCLA whistleblowers came forward is that their medical students couldn’t perform basic lab tests—the kind that that might be used to diagnosis life-threatening conditions like, well, sepsis. https://t.co/4ftcZK1ocu pic.twitter.com/8A9tRpZZ7n — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 17, 2024

Sepsis is deadly, and it can get turn fatal very, very quickly. In a matter of hours.

And UCLA is educating (we use that term loosely) generations of medical professionals who can't run the tests needed to identify this very deadly illness.

This will kill people.

And if you read the quoted post in the above, you'll see it almost killed a 28-year-old man.

"I have students on their rotation who don't know anything," a member of the admissions committee told the Free Beacon. "People get in and they struggle."https://t.co/CVMIXgn6sE — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 17, 2024

And if they don't have the capacity to learn, they won't be good doctors.

But they will be the doctors who care for you and your loved ones down the road. Which is when they'll tell you your kid's cancer was caused by racism, because we don't do medical science anymore.

“The doctors didn’t follow protocol at all. Big issues.” https://t.co/cv7rMuQhI6 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 17, 2024

Protocols are white supremacy. And microaggressions.

Such mistakes happen all the time, to be clear, and there’s no evidence to think this particular, near-fatal error was the result of an incompetent medical student.



But it does underscore the stakes of letting incompetent students practice medicine. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 17, 2024

Right now, some 250,000 annual deaths are attributed to medical error. And that's before we add in woke garbage that says obesity is 'healthy' and ignores the racial differences in things like kidney function.

No one will go anywhere near @UCLA Hospital if this is true. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 17, 2024

Good. It'll keep you alive.

Insane. Most experienced bedside RNs have better clinical judgement. — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) June 17, 2024

Someone's gotta have standards, but we're sure this wokeness will invade nursing, too.

☠️ DEI is DEADLY ☠️



☠️ DEI is RACIST ☠️



☠️ DEI must DIE ☠️ — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) June 18, 2024

Yes it is.

Might have something to do with the fact higher education has been replaced with social activism. 🤷 — Hotrod276_ (@Hotrod276_) June 17, 2024

Bingo.

And the Left wants that. They don't care if you die, so long as their woke policies are in place and they feel good about themselves.

This assumes diagnosing life-threatening conditions like sepsis is more important than racial diversity among medical students. https://t.co/H2iJOTOVkP — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) June 19, 2024

To the Left, it's not.

Marxism ruins everything it touches.



It is ruining the UCLA medical school and hospitals.

And ruining people lives as well. https://t.co/MwtX3dQQGz — KevinPinball (@KevinPinball) June 17, 2024

Yes. By design, too.

Was talking to a nursing candidate a few years ago, already a pro beach life guard, fully-qualified EMT, at Temple University in her 2nd year. Having a convo about some basic microbiology concepts with her gave me pause. Gram negative, gram positive level stuff. Totally clueless. https://t.co/0PCY1WTyix — DCWebGuy (@DCWebGuy) June 18, 2024

Does not bode well.

Jesus, this guy's story. U.S. life expectancy dropped as a result of COVID. Will it keep dropping because medical schools are more interested in DEI than diagnostics?#health https://t.co/heGhSv2Vb2 — japecake (@japecake) June 18, 2024

Probably will.

In the West we believe racism is such a serious disease that we don’t care how many lives are lost and ruined while trying to cure it https://t.co/7bSeuQU197 — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) June 19, 2024

Exactly.

Unless we say enough is enough and put an end to this insanity.