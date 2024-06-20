Politics Is Downstream of Culture: NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Made WILD Claim About What Caused Kid's Cancer

This writer has said for years that politics is downstream of culture, and the Right surrendering entertainment to the Left is a very bad idea. This is how you end up with woke nonsense in beloved IPs like 'Star Wars' (see the criticism of the latest godawful offering, 'The Acolyte').

'New Amsterdam' is an NBC series that went off the air in 2023, and this clip is from an episode that aired four years ago but clearly didn't get enough attention at the time.

Watch:

Very special episode: you'll never guess what caused this teenage boy's tumor to grow pic.twitter.com/KoOk8ULmSe — Kerwin Fjøl (@zermatist) June 19, 2024

People were paid to write this. To say these lines. To film and edit and broadcast this.

Racism caused this kid's cancer.

And they're serious.

It reads like a dark SNL skit, but it's not.

This feels like it has to be an attempt

by a sane writer to mock the show and its audience — a way to get fired in a blaze of glory — and his plan backfired because people are even dumber than he realized — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 19, 2024

it's not.

I’ve seen this episode. At the end, a congresswoman from Missouri lays hands on him and heals him. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) June 20, 2024

Excellent reference.

Ironic since this video gave me cancer. — SuperTrucker 📦🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) June 19, 2024

It gave this writer a headache.

anyone with a brain will scoop up medical texts from like 2012 to preserve use during the coming medical dark age — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) June 19, 2024

A very wise idea.

What's most depressing about this is that this episode (of the show "New Amsterdam") aired four years ago and (apparently) never went viral.



Here's the clip on Youtube, on an unaffiliated channel, and none of the top comments are mocking or criticalhttps://t.co/iA6761Zotd — Blotinus (@bloatinus) June 19, 2024

It's possible YouTube suppressed critical comments, but it also speaks volumes about how people actually believe this.

Imagine being an actor and reading that for the first time. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) June 20, 2024

You wouldn't dare laugh or you'd be fired and blacklisted.

Instead of being in insane asylums, mentally ill people are screenwriting for networks. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 20, 2024

And they're using their writing as a public therapy session to work through their issues, apparently.

I thought for sure this was a bad attempt at satire.



It isn’t. https://t.co/HiU96hXJAi pic.twitter.com/cU7FH8xmPJ — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) June 20, 2024

Give it time. Soon 'racism-induced cancer' will be an official diagnosis.

This is really funny until you realize this is that they actually teach at UCLA. https://t.co/SNCkET99A9 — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) June 19, 2024

And this is what's happening at UCLA.

This is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen



That didn’t involve biological waste products https://t.co/DeMO81JU98 — Pudge (@pudgenet) June 20, 2024

Seriously, it's terrible.

It’s been a day but I still can’t stop watching this. It’s somehow sublime in its awfulness. https://t.co/XkHU5kxgsJ — Gareth Roberts (@OldRoberts953) June 20, 2024

How this writer longs for the halcyon days of 'ER', 'Chicago Hope', and 'House'.

I cannot tell you how many scripts I turned down over the past ten years because of garbage like this. https://t.co/mTCfsGhiIE — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 20, 2024

Does not surprise us, at all.

LOOOOL, this is actually real.



"Racism, your son's tumor was caused by racism" https://t.co/BKegJrGrG1 — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 20, 2024

It's so painfully stupid.

Racism made me trans and pregnant. https://t.co/eKB1NQ1Ylz — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2024

Laughed out loud.

Woke progressivism is so awful it can make teenage cancer hilarious https://t.co/6cG4GKViPH — David Josef Volodzko (@davidvolodzko) June 20, 2024

Yep.

Honestly can't tell based on how they're discussing it in this hilariously moronic "woke" scenario if the kid is himself racist which is then supercharging the tumor growth or he's internalizing outside racism which is supercharging the tumor growth https://t.co/w5aIArZtYK — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) June 20, 2024

It's not only stupid, it's poorly written.

We have hit peak woke insanity



'The boy internalized his angst over all the racism he encounters in the world and that made his cancer grow'



You have to wonder if the actors are literally so vapid that they just read the script and said "oh wow, that's a thing? scary" https://t.co/BLOn19ysZd — William Barrett (@1778Barrett) June 20, 2024

And the viewers who didn't immediately stop watching this utter garbage.