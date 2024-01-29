But Death Panels Aren't Real: MN State Democrats Hold Hearings on Assisted Suicide Legislation

Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 29, 2024
The Greater Good Meme

Minnesota has taken a decidedly leftwing bent, from an interesting choice of a new state flag to electing Jesse Ventura governor that one time, it certainly is a blue state.

This story was flying around Twitter/X a couple of weeks ago, but deserves a second (and third, and fourth) look:

Currently, assisted suicide is legal in Washington, D.C. and nine states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.

Alpha News reports:

Two DFLers who have been pushing legislation that would allow doctors to prescribe “end of life” pills to terminally-ill people under certain circumstances are hoping this is the session they can make the bill a reality.

On Thursday, Jan. 25 the House Health Finance and Policy Committee will hold a hearing on HF1930, which its authors have coined the “End of Life Options Act.” That’s just more than two weeks before the official start to the legislative session begins on Feb. 12.

An agenda for the meeting posted this week on the House of Representatives website says “the committee intends to adopt” an amendment to the bill and then vote to advance the legislation. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee is expected to be the first of a few committees the bill would have to clear before reaching the House floor.

Gov. Tim Walz appeared to express support for the bill during a November interview with the Star Tribune. If the governor were to sign the legislation into law, Minnesota would become the 11th state in the nation to allow some terminally-ill people to self-administer medication that would proactively end their lives.

There are many reasonable concerns surrounding assisted suicide and the slippery slope it introduces, something many Twitter/X users gladly pointed out.

Canada was a big example. Their MAID program -- ostensibly meant to provide terminally-ill people with the means to proactively end their lives -- has now been expanded to be the fifth leading cause of death in Canada

Let's take a look, shall we?

There have been suggestions of using MAID for homelessness, drug addiction, and anorexia.

No, really.

A quarter of polled Canadians are fine with MAID being use for poor people.

They're even offering it to Canadian military veterans.

Just appalling.

Exactly. They've also mentioned it to people with suicidal thoughts.

The number of people killed under MAID outstrips US gun deaths:

Wow.

Where are the 'We must ban this, if it'll save even one life!' crowd right now?

Remember this? We remember.

So special. And vile.

Yep. When grandma becomes inconvenient.

You couldn't give your grandma a hug back in 2020, but you could help her take a pill to end her life.

They're something else, aren't they?

They love the power this sort of legislation gives the government.

Today, it's voluntary. Tomorrow, it's compulsory.

Yes it is.

There is no way this program -- like any other government idea -- doesn't get expanded to give the government more and more power. Especially as they push to take over healthcare, a/k/a 'single-payer' systems. There is no reality in which assisted suicide doesn't become a cost-saving measure, which will apply to people with illnesses that aren't terminal: anorexia, depression, obesity. You name it. Look at Canada, and make sure it doesn't happen here.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS HEALTHCARE MINNESOTA POLITICS SOCIALIZED MEDICINE SUICIDE

