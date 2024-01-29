But Death Panels Aren't Real: MN State Democrats Hold Hearings on Assisted Suicide Legislation

Minnesota has taken a decidedly leftwing bent, from an interesting choice of a new state flag to electing Jesse Ventura governor that one time, it certainly is a blue state.

This story was flying around Twitter/X a couple of weeks ago, but deserves a second (and third, and fourth) look:

Democrats to hold hearing Thursday, ahead of session, on assisted suicide legislationhttps://t.co/hJfImDE74J — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) January 21, 2024

Currently, assisted suicide is legal in Washington, D.C. and nine states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington.

Alpha News reports:

Two DFLers who have been pushing legislation that would allow doctors to prescribe “end of life” pills to terminally-ill people under certain circumstances are hoping this is the session they can make the bill a reality. On Thursday, Jan. 25 the House Health Finance and Policy Committee will hold a hearing on HF1930, which its authors have coined the “End of Life Options Act.” That’s just more than two weeks before the official start to the legislative session begins on Feb. 12. An agenda for the meeting posted this week on the House of Representatives website says “the committee intends to adopt” an amendment to the bill and then vote to advance the legislation. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee is expected to be the first of a few committees the bill would have to clear before reaching the House floor. Gov. Tim Walz appeared to express support for the bill during a November interview with the Star Tribune. If the governor were to sign the legislation into law, Minnesota would become the 11th state in the nation to allow some terminally-ill people to self-administer medication that would proactively end their lives.

There are many reasonable concerns surrounding assisted suicide and the slippery slope it introduces, something many Twitter/X users gladly pointed out.

They can't wait to kill people like Canada. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 21, 2024

Canada was a big example. Their MAID program -- ostensibly meant to provide terminally-ill people with the means to proactively end their lives -- has now been expanded to be the fifth leading cause of death in Canada.

And if you don't believe this is a slippery slope, have a look at how Canada's using 'assisted suicide'. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) January 21, 2024

Let's take a look, shall we?

There have been suggestions of using MAID for homelessness, drug addiction, and anorexia.

No, really.

A quarter of polled Canadians are fine with MAID being use for poor people.

They're even offering it to Canadian military veterans.

Just appalling.

Gonna be a hoot for all the Democrats saying this isn't for people with depression, but only a few years later, doctors will be offering help with assisted self deletion for depressed people.



Canada already took this path. — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) January 21, 2024

Exactly. They've also mentioned it to people with suicidal thoughts.

The number of people killed under MAID outstrips US gun deaths:

your regular reminder that Canada's healthcare system killed more people in 2022 than all US firearms combined in 2019 (the last year for which the FBI has statistics)



Not per capita. Raw numbers.



the US is approximately 8x as many people. — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) January 21, 2024

Wow.

Where are the 'We must ban this, if it'll save even one life!' crowd right now?

Fifteen years ago Sarah Palin brought up Democrat "death panels" and was laughed at and ridiculed by the Democrats as well as many on the right.

That laughter is getting quieter. — Collision Imminent (@Robt_VC) January 21, 2024

Remember this? We remember.

So special. And vile.

So the party of "You wanna kill grandma!!" is now trying to kill grandma. https://t.co/Kex8vUOe8q — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) January 21, 2024

Yep. When grandma becomes inconvenient.

I’m perfectly fine with allowing this option for violent prisoners serving life.



Idk maybe that would be a good place for Democrats to start but no, they probably just want to kill your grandma after screaming at you for 3 years about killing grandma. https://t.co/iWQbTIcQZH — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 21, 2024

You couldn't give your grandma a hug back in 2020, but you could help her take a pill to end her life.

They're something else, aren't they?

The Democrat Party loves to kill people. https://t.co/EVQSRL1mJb — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) January 22, 2024

They love the power this sort of legislation gives the government.

Today, it's voluntary. Tomorrow, it's compulsory.

Yes it is.

There is no way this program -- like any other government idea -- doesn't get expanded to give the government more and more power. Especially as they push to take over healthcare, a/k/a 'single-payer' systems. There is no reality in which assisted suicide doesn't become a cost-saving measure, which will apply to people with illnesses that aren't terminal: anorexia, depression, obesity. You name it. Look at Canada, and make sure it doesn't happen here.

***

