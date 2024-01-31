Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedom'

We touched on the 'success' of Canada's Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) program when we talked about MN legislators looking to pass assisted suicide legislation in the state.

So Nate Erskine-Smith, MP from Beaches-East York, took to Twitter/X to crow about how 'successful' the program is.

The sky hasn’t fallen. The slope isn’t slippery.



Medical assistance in dying has been an overwhelming success in Canada.



It has enhanced freedom, reduced suffering, and provided a dignified death to thousands of people in need.



Read more here: https://t.co/pUl16yxudF — Nate Erskine-Smith (@beynate) January 30, 2024

Death has 'enhanced freedom'? Are you serious right now?

Let's remind you of some of the 'freedom' that comes from MAID:

Using it for homelessness, drug addiction, and anorexia.

Offering it to Canadian military veterans.

And our personal favorite: A quarter of Canadians think MAID can be used for the poor.

So much success. So much enhanced freedom.

Go broke in Canada, and they'll euthanize you like an animal.

50,000 people murdered. Overwhelming success. Good grief. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 31, 2024

50,000 people murdered.

Dude, MAID growing at 30% yearly. 2023 it will likely be 3rd biggest cause of death in Canada after cancer & heart.



If success you mean killing Canadians, it’s roaring. pic.twitter.com/KmLqRLi0cw — Adam Sinai (@Adam_Sinai) January 30, 2024

Third cause of death after cancer and heart disease.

SUCCESS!

Weird. It seems to me that MAID is an easy way to not treat people. Someone I know has chronic pain & depression. He can’t get seen anywhere in a reasonable timeframe, but he’s received lots of govt sponsored ads to off himself via MAID. It’s disgusting. — Kate (@kateinva) January 31, 2024

It's a money saving program, one that will kill you for perfectly treatable things like pain and depression, or temporary situations like poverty and homelessness.

It's evil.

An MP in the Gov't that jails people for improper speech describes that same Gov't killing the handicapped, the mentally ill - and coming soon, kids as young as 12! as "freedom." This is a moral abyss, this is monstrous, this is evil. https://t.co/1as80z7jqy — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) January 31, 2024

Monstrous and evil are almost too kind.

And yes, this guy says the government killing people is 'freedom' while jailing people for speech, freezing bank accounts of protesters.

The irony is not lost on us.

That is the sky falling. You next https://t.co/pzFJdgIh6E — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) January 31, 2024

The sky is falling.

But we're guessing the good MP prescribes to the 'just enough of me, way too many of you' mentality. MAID is for other people, not him.

“Look, we’ve implemented a state-run murder project that’s already killed a number of people under suspicious circumstances, what’s the big deal???



The metrics are great by the way., not that you asked.” https://t.co/p678LGiY5c — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) January 31, 2024

Watch: they'll brag about reducing poverty, homelessness, mental health and costs of Canada's socialist medicine system. They just won't report that those reductions came from killing the poor and ill.

I’m not against assisted suicide in cases where patients are terminal and suffering. What MAiD is doing goes beyond that. That you can’t see that is precisely the problem. https://t.co/va3wCuFWBL — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 31, 2024

And it always, invariably, goes beyond that.

This is a lie on multiple accounts.



1. It was promoted as assisted suicide, but under 1% are assisted suicide: it's usually the doctor killing the patient (euthanasia).



2. It was promoted as just for the very end of life, but now it is being offered for much broader categories,… https://t.co/1zYICnmNqd — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) January 31, 2024

All they do is lie.

“THE SLOPE ISN’T SLIPPERY” he says after jumping off a cliff https://t.co/wgTihFobVH — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) January 31, 2024

Wheeee!

This feller is enjoying the power of being able to implement this way to much https://t.co/n2WBocd6Qv — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 31, 2024

Yes, he is.

Yes it is an overwhelming success, in that Canada has gotten rid of quite a lot of pesky burdens on the medical system taking up their money through "free" healthcare. https://t.co/LWcmUPfxmJ — Venom Rach (@SocialNomadRach) January 31, 2024

'Free' healthcare is never free.

If anyone's been wondering if Goebbels had been reincarnated, I've found a good candidate. https://t.co/MuX3osxU95 — ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕫𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕔𝕠𝕒𝕥𝕝 (@quetzlovercoatl) January 31, 2024

Gets our vote.

Even Goebbels would probably tell him to tap the brakes, honestly.

"One death is a tragedy, a million deaths a statistic."



Stalin might never have actually said that, but this tweet just did.#cdnpoli #AssistedSuicide https://t.co/Hw2p3Vic4W — Michael Hettrick (@HettrickMichael) January 30, 2024

Yes it did. It's bragging about it.

To be clear - the slope isn't slippery because you are at the bottom of the slope.



You are celebrating that suicide is becoming the leading cause of death in the country.



You called it Maid. https://t.co/Lw2cIaIDDk — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) January 31, 2024

He'll never fall victim to the policies he forces on others.

Golden boy liberal portrays MAID as an “overwhelming success” and an “enhanced freedom.”



Meanwhile 13,000 Canadians were euthanized last year, taken before their time, a 31% increase from 2022. Quite the enhanced freedom you’ve found, Nate. https://t.co/JZuzuxKGYU — Robert Stevenson (@FreeWheelinRob) January 31, 2024

It's also an indictment of Canada's healthcare system, honestly, if they can't treat people for cancer and other illnesses. But let's socialize medicine here, too.

Pretty much how it's playing out.

This is all so dark and sad to me. Folks, your life matters. It matters to the One who fashioned you and breathed life into you, and it matters to the world around you. If you were placed here, there's a purpose for your life. You're more than numbers and statistics. Much more. https://t.co/FYzmJbf4Cu — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) January 31, 2024

So much more. And life is too fleeting as it is. We don't need MAID to hasten the process.

***

