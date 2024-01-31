Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About...
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual...
Does He Think It's Gaza? Biden's FINALLY Going to East Palestine but It...
Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left...
Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State
Trillionaires BEWARE! Hillary Clinton Does Not Believe You Should Exist
Citizen Journalists Uncover How Close We Are to War
'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets...
ANOTHER Shocker! Oregon's Dem Governor Declares Emergency Over Policies Dems Support
OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Priv...
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff...

Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedom'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 31, 2024
Dr. Evil meme

We touched on the 'success' of Canada's Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) program when we talked about MN legislators looking to pass assisted suicide legislation in the state.

Advertisement

So Nate Erskine-Smith, MP from Beaches-East York, took to Twitter/X to crow about how 'successful' the program is.

Death has 'enhanced freedom'? Are you serious right now?

Let's remind you of some of the 'freedom' that comes from MAID:

Using it for homelessness, drug addiction, and anorexia.

Offering it to Canadian military veterans.

And our personal favorite: A quarter of Canadians think MAID can be used for the poor.

So much success. So much enhanced freedom.

Go broke in Canada, and they'll euthanize you like an animal.

50,000 people murdered.

Third cause of death after cancer and heart disease.

SUCCESS!

Recommended

James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's a money saving program, one that will kill you for perfectly treatable things like pain and depression, or temporary situations like poverty and homelessness.

It's evil.

Monstrous and evil are almost too kind.

And yes, this guy says the government killing people is 'freedom' while jailing people for speech, freezing bank accounts of protesters.

The irony is not lost on us.

The sky is falling.

But we're guessing the good MP prescribes to the 'just enough of me, way too many of you' mentality. MAID is for other people, not him.

Watch: they'll brag about reducing poverty, homelessness, mental health and costs of Canada's socialist medicine system. They just won't report that those reductions came from killing the poor and ill.

Advertisement

And it always, invariably, goes beyond that.

All they do is lie.

Wheeee!

Yes, he is.

'Free' healthcare is never free.

Advertisement

Gets our vote.

Even Goebbels would probably tell him to tap the brakes, honestly.

Yes it did. It's bragging about it.

He'll never fall victim to the policies he forces on others.

It's also an indictment of Canada's healthcare system, honestly, if they can't treat people for cancer and other illnesses. But let's socialize medicine here, too.

Pretty much how it's playing out.

Advertisement

So much more. And life is too fleeting as it is. We don't need MAID to hasten the process.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CANADA HEALTH CARE SOCIALIZED MEDICINE SUICIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
Brett T.
'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left Looking 'Goofy'
justmindy
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual Abuse
Aaron Walker
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala Doug P.
Advertisement