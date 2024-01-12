'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim That the Bible is 'Fiction'

HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete...
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:30 PM on January 12, 2024
Twitchy

Joyce Carol Oates, an author of some note, has in her golden years turned to being a frequent poster and commenter on Twitter to fill her time. Oates is an award-winning author and five-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction (always the brides' maid but never the bride), so one would think that her contributions on the platform would be interesting or enlightening... but one would be sorely mistaken. Time and time again Joyce Carol Oates falls flat on her face in her Twitter discourses, to the point that she's become something of a punchline in many circles of Twitter. A notable example of this was the timer that the 'celebrated author' seemed to think that Stephen Spielberg had killed a triceratops because of a still photo of him in front of one from during the filming of Jurassic Park... a tweet that she later insisted she'd meant as a joke because, according to Oates, 'My Tweets are meant to be funny'.

So maybe Oates was trying to 'be funny' when she tweeted this message demeaning the Bible as being 'an anthology of fictions':

Uhuh. It's always wonderful when these enlightened intellectual types get up on to their high horse and preach to us about the foolishness of our simple ways, isn't it?

Now now, Joyce didn't say that. She implied it, or at least implied that people who follow the bible and believe in its teachings are somehow more likely to be hypocrites, but she didn't come right out and say it. It's meant to be funny, you see!

Some people took a more intellectual and historical tack in response:

While others preferred a more direct appraoch.

A common response when the well known author appears in ones Twitter timeline.

Say what you want about Gore Vidal, a very complicated man, he had a way with the biting insult that few possess.

This is all especially bizarre when you say what kicked off this interaction...

Again, apparently Oates thinks this is funny somehow... and it is funny but it's more in a laughing at her way than a laughing with her one.

It's often been noted that cuts to the skin can have serious effects on the elderly. As we age our skin simply loses its ability to heal as well as it did when we were younger due to the 'inflammatory response (being) decreased or delayed, as is the proliferative response. Remodeling occurs, but to a lesser degree, and the collagen formed is qualitatively different.' As an 85 year old woman Joyce Carol Oates would be well suited to keep this frequent truth of the human life cycle in mind, because if she keeps tweeting this type of stuff out she's in extreme danger of accidentally cutting herself on all that edge.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

