Joyce Carol Oates says David Brooks misses the old days of 'family fun lynchings'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 16, 2023
New York Times

As we recently reported, the New York Times' David French wrote a piece decrying the Right (of course) for trolling on social media. Now David Brooks is reminiscing about the old days before America got so rude and crass.

The thing about progressives is that they live for "progress." All of the laws being passed by Republicans are dragging the country backward. And God forbid you wish for the times when America was a kinder, gentler place, some nutjob like author Joyce Carol Oates will accuse you of wanting slavery back.

They really hate Normal Rockwell too.

There's no looking back at America with nostalgia … it was always a horrible country and it's only thanks to progressives that it's turning into the socialist utopia we're seeing in the blue cities.

***

