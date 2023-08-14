Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 14, 2023
NBC

Oh man, what to do about David French, the New York Times' "conservative Christian" columnist. French has already done a rant about being "Twitchy'd," so maybe he's moved on to other offenders.

What's French been up to lately? Well, pro-lifers were recently dealt a blow when Issue 1 failed to pass in Ohio. French thought we should listen to Patrick T. Brown, who wrote for CNN, "In red states, supporters of abortion access have not only made their pitch to Democrats, who would be expected to agree with them already, but have successfully appealed to independents and Republicans with qualms about abortion bans that can be painted as extreme or overreaching."

Keep in mind that we're talking about abortion "extremism" the same week that NBC News' Dasha Burns tried to tell Gov. DeSantis that it's not true that Democrats are pushing for legal abortion right up until delivery, and CNN's Dana Bash said she'd never spoken to a Democrat who supported abortion through the third trimester. Tell us then, ladies, after how many weeks does the Democratic Party think abortion should be illegal? And French is worried about the pro-life "extremists." It's always up to the conservatives to give ground.

Anyway, the reason we're talking about French today is his new column, in which he writes about nasty rhetoric coming from the Right.

And here's where masculine insecurity enters the equation. To the new right, their opposition to the left is so obviously correct that only moral cowardice or financial opportunism ("grifting") can explain any compromise. To fight on the right — mainly by trolling on social media or embracing authoritarianism as the based alternative to weak-kneed classical liberalism — is seen as strong, courageous and cool. It's a sign of a fierce and independent mind.

Thus, the troll isn't just a troll he's a man. He's a warrior.

You go, French … you tell us conservatives how we've disappointed you again.

It makes for great Twitchy posts.

True Conservatives™ are so f**king soft. No wonder people are so anxious to put the mean tweets guy back in the White House.

***

