They're Not Handling Trump 2.0 Well: Bitecofer Gets Weird at Target

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:50 PM on January 25, 2025
imgflip

As Twitchy readers know, Rachel Bitecofer is not dealing well with the reelection of Donald Trump, recently accusing 'MAGA' of being Nazis because they want to have children (no, we're not joking).

Now, she's posting incoherent thoughts from Target.

Bitecofer is not alone. Leftists are teeming with folks who just can't seem to deal with Trump in the White House. They're lashing out with wild accusations and dumb smears. You know, the exact kind of thing that likely hurt them heading into Election Day.

They just can't seem to help themselves.

From what we're seeing from deranged Democrats, they're probably sold out.

The users of Twitter/X were a bit perplexed by the point she was trying to make.

The consensus seems to be that MAGA would have a problem with the little girl having a prosthetic leg.

No, Rachel, it's your side that allows a death sentence for unborn babies with disabilities.

Clearly. Everyone is aware of MAGA's sister movement, MLRA: Make Legs Real Again.

If they're already acting this crazy six days in, how much worse is it going to get?

Nope.

Rachel would refer to that as 'Amputee-Affirming Surgery'.

If it weren't for straw men, there wouldn't be any men remaining on the Left at all.

Yes, overconsumption of mayonnaise is a side effect of the woke mind virus.

Now we're hungry.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Strap in, folks. It's going to get much crazier.

