They're Not Handling Trump 2.0 Well: Bitecofer Gets Weird at Target

As Twitchy readers know, Rachel Bitecofer is not dealing well with the reelection of Donald Trump, recently accusing 'MAGA' of being Nazis because they want to have children (no, we're not joking).

Now, she's posting incoherent thoughts from Target.

Hey MAGA,



I’m at Target,



Is this too much “woke mind virus” too?!



Douchebags pic.twitter.com/rZycTpQVs7 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) January 25, 2025

Bitecofer is not alone. Leftists are teeming with folks who just can't seem to deal with Trump in the White House. They're lashing out with wild accusations and dumb smears. You know, the exact kind of thing that likely hurt them heading into Election Day.

They just can't seem to help themselves.

Is there a section that sells straitjackets, Rachel? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 25, 2025

From what we're seeing from deranged Democrats, they're probably sold out.

What an odd thing to say — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2025

WTF are you babbling about? — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) January 25, 2025

I'm really struggling to get your point. — (James P.S.) Steve Martin (@submx8ch) January 25, 2025

The users of Twitter/X were a bit perplexed by the point she was trying to make.

The consensus seems to be that MAGA would have a problem with the little girl having a prosthetic leg.

No, Rachel, it's your side that allows a death sentence for unborn babies with disabilities.

MAGA hates people with fake legs, this is known. — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) January 25, 2025

Clearly. Everyone is aware of MAGA's sister movement, MLRA: Make Legs Real Again.

If they're already acting this crazy six days in, how much worse is it going to get?

Is there ever a time you aren’t negative, in fear or victimhood? Like, can’t you even SHOP on the WEEKEND without doing this? Find a little peace! — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) January 25, 2025

Nope.

Depends. Did the girl originally have both legs but identified as having one leg, before the removal of the other? — Sowell Goodman (@BettrCallSowell) January 25, 2025

Rachel would refer to that as 'Amputee-Affirming Surgery'.

What’s wrong with this? I don’t see an issue? A child with a disability isn’t being deceived by adults. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) January 25, 2025

If it weren't for straw men, there wouldn't be any men remaining on the Left at all.

Douchebags https://t.co/rMxQjFrH8l pic.twitter.com/CbdjGcUbvD — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 25, 2025

Yes, overconsumption of mayonnaise is a side effect of the woke mind virus.

Hey MAGA,



I’m at Denny’s,



Is this too much “woke mind virus” too?!



Douchebags https://t.co/F3vyKVlfOv pic.twitter.com/banSDuru9I — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2025

Now we're hungry.

If you see politics every time you leave your damn house, perhaps you’re the problem. https://t.co/liCJKpRPHK — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) January 25, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Strap in, folks. It's going to get much crazier.