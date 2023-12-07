How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Perhaps Wisconsin governor Tony Evers missed this from Twitchy: kids who were transitioned, and then realized they weren't trans are suing the medical providers who prescribed hormones and, in some cases, removed their breasts to 'affirm' their gender.

It may be time to start suing politicians who also support transitioning kids. If so, put Evers on that list:

There is nothing 'safe' about puberty blockers and irreversible 'affirming' surgeries.

Shame on Governor Evers.

Yes. And like we said, file lawsuit.

He's not the good guy in this.

Very sick.

All of this.

Not the Democrats, that's for sure.

They will be on the wrong side of history. 

We are working on it. He needs to be replace.

They really think they are the good guys in this.

We need to vote them out.

Yes, they do. This is vile.

And they're okay with this. Think about how horrifying this is.

He really is an awful governor and an awful person.

It is a dystopia.

And, while the Wisconsin GOP holds a veto-proof majority in the state senate, they are two votes shy of said majority in the assembly.

Local elections matter, folks.

What politicians like Evers are doing is completely immoral.

Evers is 72 years old; he'll never be held accountable for this, unfortunately.

In May, it was reported Milwaukee ranked third in violent crime in the nation. Perhaps focus on that.

That's not the only thing terrifying: with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in liberal hands, it's very likely the state will lose school choice and overturn Act 10. 

Bad times lie ahead for the Dairy State. Especially for her children.

