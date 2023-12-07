'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions

Perhaps Wisconsin governor Tony Evers missed this from Twitchy: kids who were transitioned, and then realized they weren't trans are suing the medical providers who prescribed hormones and, in some cases, removed their breasts to 'affirm' their gender.

It may be time to start suing politicians who also support transitioning kids. If so, put Evers on that list:

BREAKING: I just vetoed Republicans' bill banning gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth.



I promised I would veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ folks and kids—and I keep my promises. pic.twitter.com/uWikxoXV6Y — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 6, 2023

There is nothing 'safe' about puberty blockers and irreversible 'affirming' surgeries.

Shame on Governor Evers.

When these kids grow up, they’ll remember that it was you that didn’t keep them safe from this. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 6, 2023

Yes. And like we said, file lawsuit.

Imagine thinking mutilating children and putting them on a life time of various medications so they can avoid reality is a GOOD thing. 😐 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 6, 2023

He's not the good guy in this.

Sick — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2023

Very sick.

BREAKING: I just vetoed a bill that would have protected gay kids from being chemically castrated, sterilized, and chained to the medical industry for the rest of their lives.



I promised I would trans away the gay—and I keep my promises. — Ben Appel (@benappel) December 6, 2023

All of this.

Who will keep children safe from the clinicians who tell them they were born in the wrong body and need to be reshaped with chemicals and scalpels to be their authentic selves, governor? — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) December 6, 2023

Not the Democrats, that's for sure.

History will remember you for this, but not the way you hoped. — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) December 6, 2023

They will be on the wrong side of history.

"Cutting off children's private parts keeps Wisconsins safe"@GovEvers



Vote better WI. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) December 6, 2023

We are working on it. He needs to be replace.

Our leadership class consists of those who earnestly believe themselves to be saviors and heroes while enabling a cult of medicalized self-harm to sterilize children https://t.co/riKxShnJSg — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 6, 2023

They really think they are the good guys in this.

If you don’t vote these people out, it’s on you. https://t.co/q3KHUrnbw8 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 7, 2023

We need to vote them out.

Democrats support mutilation https://t.co/NNF7Dsq7KB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2023

Yes, they do. This is vile.

Democrats will allow children to mutilate themselves, permanently rendering them unable to procreate or experience sex for their entire lives to score political points. https://t.co/HQn7IYXEiM — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) December 7, 2023

And they're okay with this. Think about how horrifying this is.

Congratulations. You just legalized grooming. https://t.co/tfO2OSAM14 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 7, 2023

He really is an awful governor and an awful person.

Scenes from a dystopia https://t.co/G6hNzw0Fp4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 6, 2023

It is a dystopia.

Gov. Evers is a sick man. Our Wisconsin chapter testified to support of the bill banning child sterilization and mutilation in Wisconsin. It passed in the Assembly but once on Evers’ desk, all of our work became moot.



Every politician that supports the evil practice of “gender… https://t.co/pUakhSZDfQ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 6, 2023

And, while the Wisconsin GOP holds a veto-proof majority in the state senate, they are two votes shy of said majority in the assembly.

Local elections matter, folks.

They’re proud of their willingness to sacrifice children on the altar of social justice and they’ll brag about it to your face. It’s far more a moral fight than a political one and they have no morals at all. https://t.co/mFMrUjkB6a — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) December 7, 2023

What politicians like Evers are doing is completely immoral.

Pro-child-sterilization Governor Tony Evers is probably too cadaverous to still be alive when these children grow up and blame him for their mutilations and destroyed lives. https://t.co/KEpSec9Sao — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 7, 2023

Evers is 72 years old; he'll never be held accountable for this, unfortunately.

How does banning children from having their genitals mutilated make Wisconsin more safe. https://t.co/CZOdTcNe7k — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 6, 2023

In May, it was reported Milwaukee ranked third in violent crime in the nation. Perhaps focus on that.

Losing elections has terrifying consequences https://t.co/RVZkBSYxTj — Max (@MaxNordau) December 6, 2023

That's not the only thing terrifying: with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in liberal hands, it's very likely the state will lose school choice and overturn Act 10.

Bad times lie ahead for the Dairy State. Especially for her children.