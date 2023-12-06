Consequences: Detransition Lawsuits Threaten 'Booming' Gender-Transition Business

Twitchy has covered the Left's ongoing battle to 'transition' children who, according to Rachel Levine might be 'going through the wrong puberty' or otherwise 'identify' as a different gender.

Many, many voices have warned that transition is not as reversible or inconsequential as the Left claims, and not something we should be doing to minors (places like the UK's NHS have also made some changes to transitioning of kids).

And now, the lawsuits begin.

People who are detransitioning are suing the providers who transitioned them in the first place:

Surge of detransition lawsuits pose threat to booming gender-transition businesshttps://t.co/wmMfZP0eG8 pic.twitter.com/Y1TPOBnyk3 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 5, 2023

First, let's take a look at that headline: 'booming gender-transition business'. BUSINESS. People are making a lot of money off of this.

Remember when Obama said healthcare was so expensive because doctors performed surgeries willy-nilly to make a buck? We do.

The Washington Times reports:

The biggest threat to “gender-affirming care” might come not from red states banning the procedures for minors, but from scarred, young women like Soren Aldaco, Chloe Cole and Prisha Mosley. The three are among the growing number of detransitioners — former gender-clinic patients who were prescribed drugs and underwent breast removals in their teens as they sought to adopt an opposite-sex identity and later decided they weren’t transgender after all. Now they’re suing the medical professionals who signed off on the puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries, accusing the physicians of rushing them into treatment as a fix for their mental health problems without adequate screenings or warnings about the long-term physical and psychological risks.

That first sentence. Wow.

So now it's a 'threat' if people -- who have been given hormones and had irreversible surgery to remove their breasts -- decide they aren't transgender?

Who is it threatening?

What happened to 'gender affirming care'?

Read this story, also from Twitchy, and tell me the consequences health care professionals are seeking now aren't warranted.

The transgender health care network is, as Christopher Rufo called it, an 'empire' and one that moves quickly: many minors who identify as trans are given hormones and other treatments after a few short consults. Earlier this year, Jamie Reed, who worked in a transgender clinic, blew the whistle on what happened in the clinic:

Frequently, our patients declared they had disorders that no one believed they had. We had patients who said they had Tourette syndrome (but they didn’t); that they had tic disorders (but they didn’t); that they had multiple personalities (but they didn’t). The doctors privately recognized these false self-diagnoses as a manifestation of social contagion. They even acknowledged that suicide has an element of social contagion. But when I said the clusters of girls streaming into our service looked as if their gender issues might be a manifestation of social contagion, the doctors said gender identity reflected something innate. To begin transitioning, the girls needed a letter of support from a therapist—usually one we recommended—who they had to see only once or twice for the green light. To make it more efficient for the therapists, we offered them a template for how to write a letter in support of transition. The next stop was a single visit to the endocrinologist for a testosterone prescription. That’s all it took.

See?

There isn't a thorough process because it's politically motivated.

And, like most of what the Left does, consequences be damned.

It's the only thing that will curb the mutilation of kids. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) December 5, 2023

Yes it is.

They mistakenly believed they would be protected by progressives and Democrats. They were simply riding the progressive identity wave. Even the White House was behind them.



Well, they were wrong. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 6, 2023

Now that the tide seems to be turning, the Left is not only going to abandon the gender-affirming clinics, they are going to pretend they had nothing to do with the very damaging policies they supported.

Thank goodness for these brave young women who are saving countless children from irreversible harm. — E Meow (@emeowwww) December 5, 2023

This is bravery.

Bankrupt it all. — SailorGal (@TexasSailorGal) December 6, 2023

Bankruptcy is the least we can do.

I TOLD YOU THIS WAS THE WAY! https://t.co/mjCjgloPOd — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 5, 2023

This is the way.

Imagine profiting off of genital mutilation of minors…… https://t.co/Tn25RHHMJi — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 6, 2023

It's ghoulish.

Not soon enough, but happening.

People are making lots of money off of this, and shame on them.

Proud to be on the leading edge of this movement at @liberty_ctr, where we filed three such lawsuits this year, not counting the parental rights lawsuits we also filed. You cannot change your sex, and society must not tolerate child mutilation. https://t.co/S4dEJE8Kcl — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 6, 2023

Thank you for your efforts on this.

Damned shame NO ONE could have seen this coming https://t.co/7FSqF5Md1R — disobey and live (@pigliondog) December 6, 2023

Any time we objected, we were told we wanted trans kids to die.

But we were right.

Again.

"booming gender-transition business"



That's exactly how these providers see this. As a booming business. https://t.co/YLWhoeHMQh — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) December 6, 2023

At the expense of the mental and physical health of boys and girls -- some of whom will never be able to have biological children of their own now.

Every single “medical provider” that took part in this barbaric disfigurement should be sued into oblivion and put in jail so they never do this again to another child.



These modern day Dr Mengle’s should be made into pariahs https://t.co/IN3eOfZv3Q — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) December 6, 2023

There need to be far-reaching consequences so this never happens again.

"It’s still early days, but Mr. LiMandri predicted the medical community will one day look back on medicalized gender transition with the same contrition now reserved for disasters such as lobotomies and the overprescription of opioids." https://t.co/SheUwPkf2l — Malcolm van Delst (@malcolm8) December 6, 2023

Good. May this period of time go on the garbage heap of history, where it belongs.

