Consequences: Detransition Lawsuits Threaten 'Booming' Gender-Transition Business

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Twitchy has covered the Left's ongoing battle to 'transition' children who, according to Rachel Levine might be 'going through the wrong puberty' or otherwise 'identify' as a different gender.

Many, many voices have warned that transition is not as reversible or inconsequential as the Left claims, and not something we should be doing to minors (places like the UK's NHS have also made some changes to transitioning of kids).

And now, the lawsuits begin.

People who are detransitioning are suing the providers who transitioned them in the first place:

First, let's take a look at that headline: 'booming gender-transition business'. BUSINESS. People are making a lot of money off of this.

Remember when Obama said healthcare was so expensive because doctors performed surgeries willy-nilly to make a buck? We do.

The Washington Times reports:

The biggest threat to “gender-affirming care” might come not from red states banning the procedures for minors, but from scarred, young women like Soren Aldaco, Chloe Cole and Prisha Mosley.

The three are among the growing number of detransitioners — former gender-clinic patients who were prescribed drugs and underwent breast removals in their teens as they sought to adopt an opposite-sex identity and later decided they weren’t transgender after all.

Now they’re suing the medical professionals who signed off on the puberty blockers, hormone therapies and surgeries, accusing the physicians of rushing them into treatment as a fix for their mental health problems without adequate screenings or warnings about the long-term physical and psychological risks.

That first sentence. Wow.

So now it's a 'threat' if people -- who have been given hormones and had irreversible surgery to remove their breasts -- decide they aren't transgender?

Who is it threatening?

What happened to 'gender affirming care'? 

Read this story, also from Twitchy, and tell me the consequences health care professionals are seeking now aren't warranted.

The transgender health care network is, as Christopher Rufo called it, an 'empire' and one that moves quickly: many minors who identify as trans are given hormones and other treatments after a few short consults. Earlier this year, Jamie Reed, who worked in a transgender clinic, blew the whistle on what happened in the clinic:

Frequently, our patients declared they had disorders that no one believed they had. We had patients who said they had Tourette syndrome (but they didn’t); that they had tic disorders (but they didn’t); that they had multiple personalities (but they didn’t). 

The doctors privately recognized these false self-diagnoses as a manifestation of social contagion. They even acknowledged that suicide has an element of social contagion. But when I said the clusters of girls streaming into our service looked as if their gender issues might be a manifestation of social contagion, the doctors said gender identity reflected something innate.

To begin transitioning, the girls needed a letter of support from a therapist—usually one we recommended—who they had to see only once or twice for the green light. To make it more efficient for the therapists, we offered them a template for how to write a letter in support of transition. The next stop was a single visit to the endocrinologist for a testosterone prescription. 

That’s all it took.

See?

There isn't a thorough process because it's politically motivated.

And, like most of what the Left does, consequences be damned.

Yes it is.

Now that the tide seems to be turning, the Left is not only going to abandon the gender-affirming clinics, they are going to pretend they had nothing to do with the very damaging policies they supported.

This is bravery.

Bankruptcy is the least we can do.

This is the way.

It's ghoulish.

Not soon enough, but happening.

People are making lots of money off of this, and shame on them.

Thank you for your efforts on this.

Any time we objected, we were told we wanted trans kids to die. 

But we were right.

Again.

At the expense of the mental and physical health of boys and girls -- some of whom will never be able to have biological children of their own now.

There need to be far-reaching consequences so this never happens again.

Good. May this period of time go on the garbage heap of history, where it belongs.

***

