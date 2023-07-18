FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson rips GOP candidates (Pence?) mad about his all but ENDING...
MTG: Trump Indictment Is 'Absolute Bulls**t'
Conservative Hung Cao enters Va. US Senate race by getting to the heart...
Keith Olbermann gets BEAT with the ugly stick in heated back and forth...
Here's What Happened When a 'Very Hardcore Trump Supporter' Attended a DeSantis Rally
Trump calls Biden and the DOJ OUT in Truth Social post about his...
Trans woman mansplains to actual women that 'you don't own periods, you don't...
LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline...
OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate...
Having solved all other problems, Adam Schiff joins SAG-AFTRA picket line
Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed...
Schools see the result of eliminating advanced math classes in the name of...

Rachel Levine defends gender-affirming care for children who might be 'going through the wrong puberty'

Sarah D  |  12:36 PM on July 18, 2023
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Rachel Levine woke up one day and chose violence. Usually when the kids these days say someone woke up and chose violence, it's meant as a compliment.

But not in this case. Rachel Levine chose actual violence. Violence against kids, in fact, in the form of defending and actively encouraging the physical, chemical, and psychological mutilation of children.

"The wrong puberty" is not a thing (although Levine is certainly not the first ostensible medical professional to suggest that it is). As a physician, Levine knows that. And, as the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, Levine should not be putting that kind of legitimately dangerous disinformation out there. This is deeply disturbing talk from anyone, but especially from someone in such a powerful government position who plays a role in dictating government policy with regard to health and medicine.

Recommended

FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)
Sam J.

Forget about pro-life advocacy; effectively sterilizing children who are not mentally or emotionally capable of consenting to such medical procedures is the real violation of "reproductive rights." And Rachel Levine is fully onboard.

This is so, so messed up just on its face. But it becomes even more messed up when you listen to it in light of Levine's previous remarks about gender transitions:

What made Rachel Levine transition from someone who understood that "gender-affirming care" for children is wrong and dangerous into someone who is advocating for wrong and dangerous "gender-affirming care" for children?

Something definitely broke Rachel Levine, and at this point it's looking like the damage was permanent.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Admiral Rachel Levine wants teachers and others to be ambassadors and truth-tellers about trans issues

Rachel Levine emails reveal push to PROFIT on 'gender clinics' at Children's Hospitals (damning thread)

Rachel Levine declares this the 'Summer of Pride' and proudly pushes harder for mutilating kids

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILDREN HEALTH CARE KIDS TRANS TRANSGENDER PUBERTY BLOCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)
Sam J.
LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline for trans folks says it all
Sam J.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson rips GOP candidates (Pence?) mad about his all but ENDING their campaigns
Sam J.
Conservative Hung Cao enters Va. US Senate race by getting to the heart of Democratic authoritarianism
Sarah D
Keith Olbermann gets BEAT with the ugly stick in heated back and forth with Thomas Massie over COVID jab
Sam J.
Trans woman mansplains to actual women that 'you don't own periods, you don't own womanhood'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch) Sam J.