Rachel Levine defends gender-affirming care for children who might be 'going through the wrong puberty'

Rachel Levine woke up one day and chose violence. Usually when the kids these days say someone woke up and chose violence, it's meant as a compliment.

But not in this case. Rachel Levine chose actual violence. Violence against kids, in fact, in the form of defending and actively encouraging the physical, chemical, and psychological mutilation of children.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Levine — who transitioned *as an adult* — dismisses the question of why children can’t wait until they turn 18 to pursue sex change surgeries:



“Adolescence is hard and puberty is hard. What if you’re going through the wrong puberty?”



This… pic.twitter.com/vJAIwKE6Vl — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 18, 2023

"The wrong puberty" is not a thing (although Levine is certainly not the first ostensible medical professional to suggest that it is). As a physician, Levine knows that. And, as the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, Levine should not be putting that kind of legitimately dangerous disinformation out there. This is deeply disturbing talk from anyone, but especially from someone in such a powerful government position who plays a role in dictating government policy with regard to health and medicine.

🚩🚩🚩



"What if you're going through the wrong puberty"



-a top health official in Joe Biden's presidential administration https://t.co/M95FlsPT9Y — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 18, 2023

Remember when everyone told you to just trust the science and listen to the experts? https://t.co/1KLZHMJtkM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 18, 2023

Absolutely, categorically wrong on EVERY HUMAN LEVEL. — Nichole (@UdaBaker) July 18, 2023

Halting puberty for children is harmful and it’s hard to believe it’s being promoted by the government. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/Nf2IwsEAJT — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 18, 2023

“Wrong puberty”? Where is the legitimate health care grounding on that? Put Levine at the top of the list of class action lawsuit target 10 years from when the kids being encouraged to this treatment realized their reproductive rights have been stolen. — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) July 18, 2023

Forget about pro-life advocacy; effectively sterilizing children who are not mentally or emotionally capable of consenting to such medical procedures is the real violation of "reproductive rights." And Rachel Levine is fully onboard.

These ppl are evil and delusional… they are forcing their sick fantasies onto your children https://t.co/bg0wN2yA9P — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 18, 2023

This is so, so messed up just on its face. But it becomes even more messed up when you listen to it in light of Levine's previous remarks about gender transitions:

Rachel Levine in 2019:



“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children.”



Levine is behind the push to expand gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/2m9AzAubXP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2023

What made Rachel Levine transition from someone who understood that "gender-affirming care" for children is wrong and dangerous into someone who is advocating for wrong and dangerous "gender-affirming care" for children?

Super curious what changed @HHS_ASH's mind about transitioning children - her first comments were based on her own experience, her second comments were after a few years in politics. https://t.co/TOxZyzcTyl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 18, 2023

Something definitely broke Rachel Levine, and at this point it's looking like the damage was permanent.

