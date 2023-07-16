Biden celebrates his sole area of expertise on National Ice Cream Day
'It's indecent': Mike Pompeo shares a perspective on the future of Social Security
Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL
This birth control ad targeting Republicans is stupid and if you believe it,...
Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true...
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd...
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATIN...
Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police
Biological male RAGING about 'transphobic policy' FORCING him to compete against men is...
Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy...
Enjoy this video of a climate change protester who glued himself to the...
Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'
Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to...

TikTok doc tells teens to talk to their doctor about 'reversible' puberty blockers

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:37 PM on July 16, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The Libs of TikTok account highlighted a family doctor from Washington lying to teens dealing with gender dysphoria.

The video begins with a song with the lyrics 'Did you ever wish you were a fish?'

Well, you can wish to be a fish, but you can't be a fish. A perfect intro to the nonsense the 'doctor' follows with.

The doctor specifically targets questioning 'teens' and displays a 'Safe Space' graphic as the song plays.

'If you have concerns or questions about your gender identity, consider talking to your doctor.'

Well, she at least implicitly recognizes that being confused about your gender is a problem and teens experiencing these feelings need help.

Her first recommendation is the use of 'medications' that are 'reversible'. She's talking about puberty blockers.

The chorus of left-leaning people claiming puberty blockers are reversible are lying at the expense of the kids who are being affected.

Common sense aside, research has indicated negative side affects and many admit to a lack of research on the long-term affects.

Recommended

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors
Sam J.

Reading articles that insist puberty blockers are 'reversible' is nearly laughable.

According to the Mayo Clinic:

GnRH analogues don't cause permanent physical changes. Instead, they pause puberty … When a person stops taking GnRH analogues, puberty starts again.

Also according to the Mayo Clinic in the same article, using GnRH analogues 'might have long-term effects' on growth spurts, bone growth, bone density, and fertility. Also:

If individuals assigned male at birth begin using GnRH analogues early in puberty, they might not develop enough skin on the penis and scrotum to be able to have some types of gender-affirming surgeries later in life. But other surgery approaches usually are available.

In what universe can this be described as not causing 'permanent physical changes'.

Most of them either know there are going to be long-term side effects, or at least they know they don't know for sure.

This is unconscionable.

Why? Because these practices have been blessed by the political left in order to placate adults who are still struggling with their gender identity and crave confirmation by increasing their ranks among children.

What other options does the doctor offer these kids?

Hormone therapy and surgery.

Counseling to help them accept who they truly are isn't even given a passing mention.

What would be the healthiest outcome for anyone struggling with these thoughts? To accept who they are without feeling the need to modify their bodies. That's just common sense.

Again, basic common sense dictates that you can't inhibit the body's natural process for any length of time without causing long-term effects.

We suppose they believe this. Many are so blinded by their quest to be activists that they don't even pause to question whether they should be pushing unknowns on children.

Maybe we need a 'lib blocker' for these folks that causes a 'pause' in this lunacy to allow them time to evaluate the damage they're doing?

It's a great point.

'It's reversible. We promise! It's completely reversible!'

Even they know this is a questionable medical procedure.

Doctor: 'So we're going to do a heart bypass, Mr. Jones, but we can assure you that it's completely reversible.'

There's one you'll never hear. LOL.

With the constant whining about unpopular speech on Twitter, nobody on the Left seems concerned that TikTok is running amok, pushing gender identity progressivism on teens.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: DOCTOR TRANS TRANSGENDER PUBERTY BLOCKERS TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors
Sam J.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL
Sam J.
'It's indecent': Mike Pompeo shares a perspective on the future of Social Security
Jacob B.
Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE with climate change
Sam J.
Biden celebrates his sole area of expertise on National Ice Cream Day
FuzzyChimp
Jennifer Rubin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-BAD week just got WORSE (how HUMILIATING, Jenn!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors Sam J.