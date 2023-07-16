TikTok doc tells teens to talk to their doctor about 'reversible' puberty blockers

The Libs of TikTok account highlighted a family doctor from Washington lying to teens dealing with gender dysphoria.

The video begins with a song with the lyrics 'Did you ever wish you were a fish?'

Well, you can wish to be a fish, but you can't be a fish. A perfect intro to the nonsense the 'doctor' follows with.

Family doctor in Washington tells kids on tiktok that if they’re struggling with their gender identity, they can go on puberty blockers or hormones and it’s completely reversible pic.twitter.com/XeBtMVFphs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2023

The doctor specifically targets questioning 'teens' and displays a 'Safe Space' graphic as the song plays.

'If you have concerns or questions about your gender identity, consider talking to your doctor.'

Well, she at least implicitly recognizes that being confused about your gender is a problem and teens experiencing these feelings need help.

Her first recommendation is the use of 'medications' that are 'reversible'. She's talking about puberty blockers.

These drugs ARE NOT proven "safe" for use as a "pause button" on natural maturation.



Chemically disrupting the maturation of a child WILL come at a cost. And it won't be borne by the doc, will it?

It will be borne by the child

Sterilization, bone-density loss, permanent harm. — Patricia Anthone (@TriciaAnthone) July 16, 2023

The chorus of left-leaning people claiming puberty blockers are reversible are lying at the expense of the kids who are being affected.

Common sense aside, research has indicated negative side affects and many admit to a lack of research on the long-term affects.

A few years down the road, I wonder how all these doctors will rationalize ruining so many people's lives. https://t.co/Ff7veR1DUE — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 16, 2023

Reading articles that insist puberty blockers are 'reversible' is nearly laughable.

According to the Mayo Clinic:

GnRH analogues don't cause permanent physical changes. Instead, they pause puberty … When a person stops taking GnRH analogues, puberty starts again.

Also according to the Mayo Clinic in the same article, using GnRH analogues 'might have long-term effects' on growth spurts, bone growth, bone density, and fertility. Also:

If individuals assigned male at birth begin using GnRH analogues early in puberty, they might not develop enough skin on the penis and scrotum to be able to have some types of gender-affirming surgeries later in life. But other surgery approaches usually are available.

In what universe can this be described as not causing 'permanent physical changes'.

Any doctor saying that puberty blocker side effects are reversible should lose their medical license. https://t.co/H9BGUAGT9e — Mama Bear is Book Aware (@mamaknowsbooks) July 16, 2023

Most of them either know there are going to be long-term side effects, or at least they know they don't know for sure.

This is unconscionable.

A complete lie. Why isn’t this malpractice? — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) July 16, 2023

Why? Because these practices have been blessed by the political left in order to placate adults who are still struggling with their gender identity and crave confirmation by increasing their ranks among children.

She's lying to vulnerable children going through identity crisis'.



They're struggling with their identity period. Gender has nothing to do with it. They're male or female.



Children are being told they can switch genders to fix their self perception issues. — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) July 16, 2023

What other options does the doctor offer these kids?

Hormone therapy and surgery.

Counseling to help them accept who they truly are isn't even given a passing mention.

What would be the healthiest outcome for anyone struggling with these thoughts? To accept who they are without feeling the need to modify their bodies. That's just common sense.

“Pausing” puberty isn’t possible.



If it were possible; then we’d all do it and live forever.



No, time marches on and your biological clock does too in lockstep. You’re not pressing pause. You’re mutilating your body’s natural process, permanently disfiguring yourself. — George Washerballs 🇺🇸 (@GWasherballs) July 16, 2023

Again, basic common sense dictates that you can't inhibit the body's natural process for any length of time without causing long-term effects.

She really called it “help”. They believe they are helping. — Andy Matteo (@AndyMatteoMusic) July 16, 2023

We suppose they believe this. Many are so blinded by their quest to be activists that they don't even pause to question whether they should be pushing unknowns on children.

Maybe we need a 'lib blocker' for these folks that causes a 'pause' in this lunacy to allow them time to evaluate the damage they're doing?

The fact that we have to bring up that is “reversible” says everything wrong with the approach in the first place… https://t.co/zWM6V895Ix — Batmantis (@Batmantis30) July 16, 2023

It's a great point.

'It's reversible. We promise! It's completely reversible!'

Even they know this is a questionable medical procedure.

Doctor: 'So we're going to do a heart bypass, Mr. Jones, but we can assure you that it's completely reversible.'

There's one you'll never hear. LOL.

Doctor uses TikTok to target young children and convince them to get hormones and puberty blockers.



This doctor is one of 100’s who use TikTok to target young, impressionable and vulnerable teens and convince them to transition. https://t.co/Q2hM5MuIa4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 16, 2023

With the constant whining about unpopular speech on Twitter, nobody on the Left seems concerned that TikTok is running amok, pushing gender identity progressivism on teens.

***

