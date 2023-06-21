Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning

'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 21, 2023
AP Photo/John Hanna

As we've often noted, President Joe Biden has gone all-in on the LGBTQ agenda. He shot a special video for the Transgender Day of Awareness to let trans people know that he has their backs. He's vowed to veto any legislation that keeps biological males from playing on girls' sports teams. He invited the trans influencer to the White House who shook her fake boobs on the White House lawn in "a moment of overwhelming trans joy."

One thing you never hear from Biden, or from any trans activist, is about those who detransition. What if you thought you were trans but grew out of it? Those people's stories are never covered because it's bad for the narrative.

MTV ran a documentary about transgender kids in 2016 that featured Milo, who is now detransitioning after having "gender-affirming" surgery. The only place you'll hear about it is on social media.

How many supposed healthcare providers plant the idea in kids' minds that their transgender and immediately schedule them for gender-affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy?

But they rush these kids into gender-affirming care because "studies" show they're likely to commit suicide if they don't start transitioning right away.

If there's any community that's silenced and marginalized, it's detransitioners.

