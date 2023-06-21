Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning

As we've often noted, President Joe Biden has gone all-in on the LGBTQ agenda. He shot a special video for the Transgender Day of Awareness to let trans people know that he has their backs. He's vowed to veto any legislation that keeps biological males from playing on girls' sports teams. He invited the trans influencer to the White House who shook her fake boobs on the White House lawn in "a moment of overwhelming trans joy."

One thing you never hear from Biden, or from any trans activist, is about those who detransition. What if you thought you were trans but grew out of it? Those people's stories are never covered because it's bad for the narrative.

MTV ran a documentary about transgender kids in 2016 that featured Milo, who is now detransitioning after having "gender-affirming" surgery. The only place you'll hear about it is on social media.

Milo appeared in a 2016 MTV documentary as a “transgender child.” She began testosterone at 14, double mastectomy at 16, hysterectomy at 21 and one of her ovaries ruptured as a complication from surgery. She is now detransitioning and believes she has undiagnosed autism. pic.twitter.com/bMosHeUwQl — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) June 21, 2023

How many supposed healthcare providers plant the idea in kids' minds that their transgender and immediately schedule them for gender-affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy?

I thought it was really important to amplify this story. We’re frequently shown a one-sided view of transitioning as wholesome and glamorous on TV, and stories of “transgender children” finding their “true selves,” when the reality is often very different. — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) June 21, 2023

Please be respectful in the comments. She is not a ruined woman, she is not damaged beyond repair, she is at the beginning stages of detransition - which is a process of healing. And she is very young - she can still have a wonderful life after transition. — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) June 21, 2023

Not interested in watching. Very interested in learning who is going to prison. — eagleeye (@roentgenwarrior) June 21, 2023

This is truly sad. The adults involved who allowed these huge physical changes in one so young are all accountable. I hope Milo you find a way to move forward, and thank you for your honesty. I hope it helps others x — Caroline Sellers (@LeggupFitness) June 21, 2023

Thank you for sharing. My children have 2 friends who have transitioned and will likely be in your same position in a few years. Please continue to send the warning so we can protect this from happening to others. Bless you for speaking up. — Shelly Arnoldi (@ShellyArnoldi) June 21, 2023

Her parents should thank God that she still wants them in her life after all of their "support" to go along with everything, the mutilation, and apparent lack of robust therapy. — LAFord (@ShesAPepper) June 21, 2023

Sad, Autism has been added to the flag. Most of the kids who post as trans also have autism in their profile.



They are being taken advantage poor vulnerable kids. — Holden M. Johnson (@HoldenMJohnson1) June 21, 2023

My heart goes out to her. I was never a girly girl and in fact hated being associated with anything feminine. Thankfully, the internet was just getting started when I was young and vulnerable. — Jean 2.0 (@Blomstrandebajs) June 21, 2023

But they rush these kids into gender-affirming care because "studies" show they're likely to commit suicide if they don't start transitioning right away.

If there's any community that's silenced and marginalized, it's detransitioners.

***