Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'

This editor is pretty sick of writing about transgender issues, but the topic has been kind of hard to avoid. No one could be blamed for watching the mainstream media in 2023 and thinking half the population is transgender, and that there's a campaign of "genocide" against them by Republican lawmakers.

Christopher Rufo got his start by taking down critical race theory in schools, and he's turned his attention to queer theory. If you have 12 minutes to spare, he's made a video explaining how the transgender lobby has taken over American culture.

The transgender movement has conquered America life. In a new short film, I explain how the movement gained power and connect the dots between its key intellectuals, billionaire benefactor, and large-scale medical experiments in a Detroit ghetto.



This is the transgender empire: pic.twitter.com/UaQSGD5RL8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 12, 2023

Disturbing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2023

It is indeed an empire and one involved in conquest. Thank you for your involvement in this documentary. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2023

Have you noticed the founding members of this movement are not transsexual? @transadvocate fyi — Amazon Eve - Let Them Hate Provided They Fear 🇺🇸 (@AmazonEve) July 13, 2023

Interesting, right? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 13, 2023

Transgenderism is the bridge to transhumanism. It’s anti-human.

“The wealthy, powerful, and sometimes very weird Pritzker cousins have set their sights on a new God-like goal: using gender ideology to remake human biology.”https://t.co/8edYEoSNSj — Donna Woman (@donna_woman1) July 12, 2023

Oh, yeah! And until BIOLOGICAL WOMEN all over the US says enough. It will continue to grow. — Krysty Kwally (@coachkrysty) July 12, 2023

Both men and women. Women do not have a privileged position for critique of trans—that's buying into the identity politics frame. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 12, 2023

Brilliant video

I’ve had trans clients tell me “my identity IS political” while they wilt away in their parents basement.

My detrans clients are some of the brightest minds I’ve ever met, we’ve betrayed a generation! — Vincent Psych. (@VincentPsychSA) July 13, 2023

The nullification thing is chilling. — Lee Adam Wilshier - #NoJabForKids (@LeeAdamWilshier) July 13, 2023

@jordanbpeterson have you reached similar conclusions on the origin of this movement?



It is certainly political but promoted and sold as evolutionary biology which is not. — Peter Skaronis (@Peter_Skaronis) July 14, 2023

Why would anyone attack the traditional family? It makes no sense. — Scott H. (@HansenSB2) July 13, 2023

It's Marxism. Even the "trained Marxists" who co-founded Black Lives Matter said in their manifesto that one of their goals was to "disrupt" the nuclear family. The nuclear family falls under the umbrella of "whiteness," as well. It's no accident that we've done posts on public school teachers saying to kids, "I'm your mom now."

We wonder where Rufo would serve in a DeSantis administration.

