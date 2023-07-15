Cleanup on Aisle 5: RFK Jr. denies saying COVID was 'ethnically targeted' to...
Christopher Rufo releases short video exposing 'the transgender empire'

Brett T.  |  5:23 PM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This editor is pretty sick of writing about transgender issues, but the topic has been kind of hard to avoid. No one could be blamed for watching the mainstream media in 2023 and thinking half the population is transgender, and that there's a campaign of "genocide" against them by Republican lawmakers.

Christopher Rufo got his start by taking down critical race theory in schools, and he's turned his attention to queer theory. If you have 12 minutes to spare, he's made a video explaining how the transgender lobby has taken over American culture.

It's Marxism. Even the "trained Marxists" who co-founded Black Lives Matter said in their manifesto that one of their goals was to "disrupt" the nuclear family. The nuclear family falls under the umbrella of "whiteness," as well. It's no accident that we've done posts on public school teachers saying to kids, "I'm your mom now."

We wonder where Rufo would serve in a DeSantis administration.

***

