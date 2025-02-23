Delete Your Account: Jonah Goldberg's Tweets DISGUSTING Analogy for Trump's Russia-Ukraine Policy

Just Stopping By to Say Hello: Israeli Jets Do a Fly By of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on February 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

There was a time when telling someone to 'touch grass' was an effective bit of advice on social media. No one really uses the phrase anymore because, like many things online, it got overused and people just started saying it to anyone who held a different opinion. But in its original meaning and intent, it was a good splash of water in the faces of people who got so wrapped up in their online bubbles that they lost all sense of decency, rationality, and perspective.

At the risk of re-using what has now become a trite insult, it is definitely time for Jonah Goldberg to touch some grass. 

And delete his account.

Last night, Goldberg posted what has to be one of the most insane, irrational, and repugnant analogies for President Trump's approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine war that we have seen, even from some of the most radical leftists. That's saying something. 

It's been over 12 hours and we STILL can't believe he said it ... and hasn't deleted it yet.

Here is the rest of the tweet: 

Note: not stop the rape, not punish the rapist, just taper it off, in part by rewarding the rapist.

AYFKM? Comparing the negotiation of a peace deal to sexual assault? 

Goldberg has completely lost it. We can't believe this is the same man who once wrote Liberal Fascism

Maybe he wrote it as his future playbook, not the warning we thought it was at the time. 

The man has no shame. 

'Gross and stupid' has become Goldberg's entire personality since Trump entered the political scene back in 2015. 

'Oleaginous slob.' 

Yep. That tracks. 

Of course, Goldberg is completely wrong on the facts of the peace negotiations, but that's almost beside the point, given the depravity of his analogy. 

In true Goldberg fashion, though, he tried to double down on his take in the replies. 

This writer has some experience in engaging with Goldberg online. This is one of his favorite tactics. He tweets something completely false and deranged, then when people call him out on it, he pretends that he is the intellectual superior in the argument. 

It doesn't work. But we're sure it makes Goldberg enjoy the smell of his own flatulence. 

It's not just weird. It's revolting. 

It's pretty safe to say, at this point, that we can update the word 'going' to 'gone.'

He absolutely needs to put down his phone and turn off his laptop.

He is NOT okay. He is not CLOSE to okay. He left okay in his rearview mirror several years ago. 

Goldberg should seek some professional help. And truckloads of medication. 

As is always the case, when someone starts with a reasonable premise and then adds 'But ...', you can ignore everything that preceded the 'but.'

Yikes. It's scary to see how much Goldberg seems to like that word. 

It's just not possible, sadly. He is way too far gone down the road of endless war.

Not to mention Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He's just a bearded version of Bill Kristol or Liz Cheney now. 

What soul? We see no evidence of that in Goldberg's tweet.

If he has one, though, God may indeed have mercy on his soul and Jesus may forgive him. 

But we ain't Jesus.

Jonah Goldberg could go out and touch every blade of grass on God's green earth and he likely will never make it back to sanity. Or decency. 

