HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have Protected for Years (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

In case you were wondering how disgusting, repugnant, and evil Democrat-run states, counties, and cities really are, take a look at this story about an illegal alien child rapist that ICE just arrested. Note that this monster has been in our country illegally for seven years and was being PROTECTED by Fairfax County Democrats.

With Trump in the White House and ICE finally being able to do its job, it is more important than ever before that a Republican (Winsome Sears) beats the Democrat (Abigail Spanberger) in the gubernatorial race this November.

Especially when you see something like this:

A liberal Fairfax judge gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

A child rapist.

Let that set in.

This. So much this. There needs to be consequences for Democrats who ignore and break the law. 

Yup. Absolutely.

We will remember.

Fairfax County is where most, if not all, of the federal government employees live because they don't want to live in the craphole called Washington DC. So they poison Virginia.

Excellent question for our pals on the Left.

