HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have Protected for Years (Watch)

In case you were wondering how disgusting, repugnant, and evil Democrat-run states, counties, and cities really are, take a look at this story about an illegal alien child rapist that ICE just arrested. Note that this monster has been in our country illegally for seven years and was being PROTECTED by Fairfax County Democrats.

With Trump in the White House and ICE finally being able to do its job, it is more important than ever before that a Republican (Winsome Sears) beats the Democrat (Abigail Spanberger) in the gubernatorial race this November.

Especially when you see something like this:

WHOA: ICE just ARRESTED a illegal immigrant child rapist — after Fairfax County ran cover for him. pic.twitter.com/APMRcGbD89 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2025

A liberal Fairfax judge gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

A child rapist.

Let that set in.

🚨WOW: ICE just arrested a reported child r*pist in Fairfax County, Virginia.



Even worse, watch & listen how the sanctuary city status protected this sorry POS from being deported.



It’s time to start arresting “sanctuary” Mayors & Governors. pic.twitter.com/SsBGWvBa3b — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 11, 2025

This. So much this. There needs to be consequences for Democrats who ignore and break the law.

Arrest those who ran cover for him too. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) April 11, 2025

Yup. Absolutely.

VA Dems could end rogue sanctuary counties today—but they won’t.



They’d rather shield predators like Ander Cortez-Mendez from deportation than protect your family.



Remember that on November 4. https://t.co/WW4u7dj2ZA — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) April 11, 2025

We will remember.

Fairfax County.

AGAIN. — 🇺🇲WHERE ARE THE ARRESTS?🇺🇲 (@BWegner123) April 11, 2025

Fairfax County is where most, if not all, of the federal government employees live because they don't want to live in the craphole called Washington DC. So they poison Virginia.

Why is a convicted sex offender not in jail? — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) April 11, 2025

Excellent question for our pals on the Left.

