Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

This is interesting. New York Congresswoman AOC has removed her pronouns from her bio.

Have they finally been so defeated they're giving up on the woke nonsense? Man, we hope so:

Advertisement

Here's screenshots:

It was all virtue signaling.

And it cost them a big election.

Mission accomplished.

We have totally seen that rumor all over X in the past week or two.

Oh, our spidey senses are still tingling.

Advertisement

Their insane base will push back against this.

It'll be so fun to watch.

Like a tsunami.

So much winning.

Bingo.

Oooh. Good catch!

This is fantastic.

