Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio

This is interesting. New York Congresswoman AOC has removed her pronouns from her bio.
Have they finally been so defeated they're giving up on the woke nonsense? Man, we hope so:
Heads up, @AOC removed the pronouns from her bio— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 14, 2024
Lmaoooooooo
Total Surrender
Here's screenshots:
RIP AOC's pronouns in bio (2020-2024) pic.twitter.com/MK4DeJQdHz— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024
It was all virtue signaling.
And it cost them a big election.
And so our work here is done. pic.twitter.com/QBQ6Jxf1ri— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 14, 2024
Mission accomplished.
She's updating to they/them because she is totally preggers.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 14, 2024
We have totally seen that rumor all over X in the past week or two.
I don't buy this whole "shift to the center" movement from the extreme far leftists, like AOC. They have been radicalized over years & years. You don't get de-programmed in a week's time over an election loss.— Deranged Libs 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) November 14, 2024
If Democrats manage to ever get a trifecta again, they'll go right…
Oh, our spidey senses are still tingling.
It’s going to be AMAZING to watch these well established libs try to be centrists, only for their base to push back and then they’ll reverse course and double down on the progressive takes.— S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) November 14, 2024
Recommended
Their insane base will push back against this.
It'll be so fun to watch.
The dam breaks, and reality floods in. https://t.co/puJ5BRFx9p— Chris Woods (@ChrisWoods2009) November 14, 2024
Like a tsunami.
Trump’s not even in office yet and we’re already f**king winning https://t.co/XjQEeoF22a— amanda (@amandatalks__) November 14, 2024
So much winning.
Everyone knows pronouns are a mark of idiocy. It means you gave into gender ideology and the self-ID crowd.— DegeneRealist (@DemonicDgen) November 14, 2024
The people that try to downplay that are gaslighting you. https://t.co/EXrdnNilgg
Bingo.
And she went from “representative” to “congresswoman”! Aaaaaaahahahah! https://t.co/uhpZKNrzkN— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 14, 2024
Oooh. Good catch!
This is fantastic.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member