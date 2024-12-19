Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead

We've written about Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett before. You might remember she's the representative who said white men have never been oppressed and railed against DOGE. She also doesn't think mass deportations will happen because no one will pick our crops if they do.

Advertisement

And she's back, this time trying to dunk on Elon Musk with what we're sure she thought was a clever gotcha:

Which branch of Government does Elon belong to? Asking for a friend…. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 19, 2024

Hoo boy.

This speaks volumes about how Crockett -- and a lot of politicians in general -- view themselves (and us).

She's saying that in order to have a voice in government, you have to be part of government. She thinks she belongs to an elite ruling class and not a group of PUBLIC SERVANTS. Which is what Congress is supposed to be.

Elon Musk is an American citizen with a big megaphone. He doesn't have to belong to any branch of government.

Then she tried to double down:

Let me help the slow ones chiming in… we only have 3 branches in the US GOV! Executive, legislative, & judicial — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 19, 2024

Oh, honey, no.

Just no.

You know, the ones who pay your salary and who you work for, ma'am.

Let us know which branch Soros belongs in first. pic.twitter.com/9MLNnVkANe — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 19, 2024

But that's (D)ifferent.

He belongs to the governed. We The People. You may have forgotten about that. We are the ones that give the 3 branches of government the power they have. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 19, 2024

She did forget about this.

Elon and Vivek represent the American people that voted for President Trump.



What a stupid question. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) December 19, 2024

We were always told there's no such thing as a stupid question.

Turns out there are stupid questions.

Are you under the impression that the American citizenry should have no power? — garbage (@PalaceOfStone) December 19, 2024

Yes.

Yes she is.

The powerful one, the most important one and the first one.



We the People



What an idiot your friend must be, tell AOC hello. https://t.co/gEAt1KsgF8 pic.twitter.com/fWXrV69v7w — Green Swamp GAS 🤙 (@SwampGAS16) December 19, 2024

The friend is Jasmine herself.

He doesn’t belong to any branch of government and that’s why we are behind him. https://t.co/PUqpU48HDX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2024

The fact he's not a bureaucrat is his best feature, frankly.

The one where the American people are allowed to say what they want and be against bills that they don’t like. You work for us, we are not your subjects.



We should require civic classes for every single government official before they take office. https://t.co/KsZkb8WnKw — Tao (@Umad80) December 19, 2024

Advertisement

They should. And pass an exam before being sworn in.

This dumbass post should be enough to expel her from Congress. https://t.co/jnrPyGB9l3 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 19, 2024

It really should.

These people are so obtuse, myopic, and dull they cant figure if they’d been doing their jobs Elon wouldn’t have been involved. https://t.co/cVVplmbB2C — No Blue CheckMARK (@MarkAugustGuy) December 19, 2024

Every defeat the Democrats have is self-inflicted.