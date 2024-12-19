Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

We've written about Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett before. You might remember she's the representative who said white men have never been oppressed and railed against DOGE. She also doesn't think mass deportations will happen because no one will pick our crops if they do.

And she's back, this time trying to dunk on Elon Musk with what we're sure she thought was a clever gotcha:

Hoo boy.

This speaks volumes about how Crockett -- and a lot of politicians in general -- view themselves (and us).

She's saying that in order to have a voice in government, you have to be part of government. She thinks she belongs to an elite ruling class and not a group of PUBLIC SERVANTS. Which is what Congress is supposed to be.

Elon Musk is an American citizen with a big megaphone. He doesn't have to belong to any branch of government.

Then she tried to double down:

Oh, honey, no.

Just no.

You know, the ones who pay your salary and who you work for, ma'am.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'
Brett T.
But that's (D)ifferent.

She did forget about this.

We were always told there's no such thing as a stupid question.

Turns out there are stupid questions.

Yes.

Yes she is.

The friend is Jasmine herself.

The fact he's not a bureaucrat is his best feature, frankly.

They should. And pass an exam before being sworn in.

It really should.

Every defeat the Democrats have is self-inflicted.

