Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells MSNBC Doesn't Think Mass Deportations Will Happen

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a VIP post the other day, someone floated the idea that Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett "is possibly the dumbest person in all of Congress." The competition is fierce — there were a lot of votes for Hank Johnson — but the consensus seemed to be that yes, she's possibly the dumbest member of Congress. 

Advertisement

Crockett, asked if she expected mass protests against mass deportations, reassured MSNBC viewers that mass deportations weren't really going to happen once the reality hit that border czar Tom Homan and President-elect Donald Trump were just being bullies. She also stressed that the American economy would collapse without all of these illegal immigrants picking vegetables, cleaning hotel rooms, and working in the service industry. "Unless your viewers are planning to send their kids to school so that they can go and work on the farms, then God bless."

… So listen, unless your viewers are planning to send their kids to school so that they can go and work on the farms, then God bless."

A Democrat once again wondering who will pick the crops if illegals are deported.

A rude awakening is coming.

What crops are all the illegals in blue sanctuary cities like New York picking? Oh, wait, they're being put up in the Roosevelt Hotel and being given debit cards to "stimulate the local economy."

Trump has made it pretty clear that the first to go will the those illegal immigrants who have already been ordered deported but are still hanging around thanks to a useless Biden administration.

Advertisement

The voters were just being bullies too. Just wait until their eyes are opened and mass deportations don't happen.

Advertisement

She's talked to countless farmers as someone who sits on the Agricultural Committee and does know what a temporary guest worker visa is.

It's the same Democrat Party we had in the 19th Century — who will pick our crops?

***

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MSNBC

