Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells MSNBC Doesn't Think Mass Deportations Will Happen

In a VIP post the other day, someone floated the idea that Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett "is possibly the dumbest person in all of Congress." The competition is fierce — there were a lot of votes for Hank Johnson — but the consensus seemed to be that yes, she's possibly the dumbest member of Congress.

Crockett, asked if she expected mass protests against mass deportations, reassured MSNBC viewers that mass deportations weren't really going to happen once the reality hit that border czar Tom Homan and President-elect Donald Trump were just being bullies. She also stressed that the American economy would collapse without all of these illegal immigrants picking vegetables, cleaning hotel rooms, and working in the service industry. "Unless your viewers are planning to send their kids to school so that they can go and work on the farms, then God bless."

NEW: Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett predicts that Trump will back down on mass deporations:



"I don’t expect mass deportations ... I just don’t really see it happening."



"I can tell you that I have talked to countless farmers that talk about the need for these migrant workers. So… pic.twitter.com/a9PWEUEh0V — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

… So listen, unless your viewers are planning to send their kids to school so that they can go and work on the farms, then God bless." A Democrat once again wondering who will pick the crops if illegals are deported. A rude awakening is coming.

What crops are all the illegals in blue sanctuary cities like New York picking? Oh, wait, they're being put up in the Roosevelt Hotel and being given debit cards to "stimulate the local economy."

Trump has made it pretty clear that the first to go will the those illegal immigrants who have already been ordered deported but are still hanging around thanks to a useless Biden administration.

It's like she's never heard of H-2A temporary agricultural worker visas. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 30, 2024

She also must’ve never heard of the millions of illegals in blue cities that definitely aren’t ‘working the farms.’ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2024

The delusion is real. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 30, 2024

Imagine thinking that the 10 million people who arrived yesterday and are living in hotels in the Northeast are picking crops.

These people are dumb as rocks. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) November 30, 2024

All of the western wold is counting on Trump executing mass deportation. Trump is all in on this one. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) November 30, 2024

The voters were just being bullies too. Just wait until their eyes are opened and mass deportations don't happen.

Jasmine Crockett is shamelessly promoting slave labor — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 30, 2024

I really don’t think she’s talked to tons of farmers about this issue whatsoever.



What about the millions of illegals in large cities? What do they have to do with the agriculture business? — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 30, 2024

I don't know a single farmer that would have one word to say to her much less a conversation. — Eggmann1 (@Eggmann1a) November 30, 2024

A hundred bucks says Crockett did not talk to one farmer. — Jane Doe (@janedoe966) November 30, 2024

She’s never talked to a farmer in her life. Lol. — feritas (@4thSpoliaOpima) November 30, 2024

We’ve had farm work visas for decades. She’s talked to no one. — Robo (@Robohendrickson) November 30, 2024

Is she the best messenger for the underlying narrative that farmers want the cheap, illegal labor at any cost? This seems at odds with not only the law, but with what she’s ranted about in Congress. — JunkyardPug (@JunkyardPug) November 30, 2024

She doesn't understand that Trump keeps his word.



Democrats don't have a person like that. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 30, 2024

Amazing for all her comments, that modern day indentured servitude is perfectly fine for her. — Johnny Ringo (@RingoMagaking2) November 30, 2024

Just wait. It’s coming. — Gutz 157 (@gutz157) November 30, 2024

She's talked to countless farmers as someone who sits on the Agricultural Committee and does know what a temporary guest worker visa is.

They completely refuse to see the difference between legal immigrants (they get to stay), illegal immigrants (they don't) and the people who pick our crops: migrant workers in the US legally on H-2A visas (y'all come back now, y'hear?). — Stoaty Weasel (@sweasel) November 30, 2024

It's the same Democrat Party we had in the 19th Century — who will pick our crops?

