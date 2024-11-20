Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've written quite a bit about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and it's always about her having a meltdown over one thing or another. She does love to go on her rants. Racism is a common theme, and as we reported, after she accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of being racist because of a comment about her fake eyelashes, she rushed out her "Clapback Collection" of clothing, with the words, "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" and signed with her name misspelled (it was a rush job).

We don't have the full context for this clip, but someone in the House must have suggested that white men are being oppressed, which Crockett made clear is not possible, because white men weren't dragged across the ocean. "There has been no oppression for the white man in this country," she exclaimed.

… in this country.”

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes, you tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that you were gonna go and work.”

“That didn't happen. That is oppression. We didn't ask to be here.”

Her ancestors might not have asked to be here, but Crockett, who wasn't dragged across the ocean, has become a member of the House of Representatives. She doesn't seem too oppressed. Of course, this editor is a White Dude for Trump, so he can only see it from that perspective. What did everyone else think?

Last month, Crockett admitted that we have gangs overrunning towns and cities, but don't blame the illegal immigrants "who have come to make our economy stronger." Blame the "MAGA gang" for inner-city violence.

Honestly, we can't think of anyone.

She was dragged from St. Louis, Missouri to Texas to attend law school. She holds an honorary doctorate, a juris doctorate, and a bachelor’s degree. She also technically holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. We know all of this because she told us, unsolicited, during a confirmation hearing.

"We" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in the phrase, "We didn't ask to be here." Would she rather be somewhere else? Or be a congresswoman in the United States? And will she add "We didn't ask to be here" T-shirts to her Crockett Clapback collection?

***

