Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed

We've written quite a bit about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and it's always about her having a meltdown over one thing or another. She does love to go on her rants. Racism is a common theme, and as we reported, after she accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of being racist because of a comment about her fake eyelashes, she rushed out her "Clapback Collection" of clothing, with the words, "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" and signed with her name misspelled (it was a rush job).

We don't have the full context for this clip, but someone in the House must have suggested that white men are being oppressed, which Crockett made clear is not possible, because white men weren't dragged across the ocean. "There has been no oppression for the white man in this country," she exclaimed.

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes on wild rant against white people, says they aren’t allowed to use the word “oppression” because they weren’t dragged across an ocean.



Crockett said that black people “didn’t ask to be here.”



“There has been no oppression for the white man in… pic.twitter.com/iEtKoBdN5P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

… in this country.” “You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes, you tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that you were gonna go and work.” “That didn't happen. That is oppression. We didn't ask to be here.”

Her ancestors might not have asked to be here, but Crockett, who wasn't dragged across the ocean, has become a member of the House of Representatives. She doesn't seem too oppressed. Of course, this editor is a White Dude for Trump, so he can only see it from that perspective. What did everyone else think?

The Irish have entered the chat. — SWFBeachBum (@ChefChrisEllis) November 20, 2024

Crockett is a notorious racist. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 20, 2024

Last month, Crockett admitted that we have gangs overrunning towns and cities, but don't blame the illegal immigrants "who have come to make our economy stronger." Blame the "MAGA gang" for inner-city violence.

Is there anyone more racist in congress than her? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 20, 2024

Honestly, we can't think of anyone.

Someone needs to tell Jasmine Crockett that no one dragged her across an ocean. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 20, 2024

Racist. She will get more unhinged as she realizes the rhetoric isn’t working anymore. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 20, 2024

Imagine the hubris to sit in a position of power in this country and complain about an oppression you have never experienced. — MadHaddter (@MDHadter) November 20, 2024

It's all they have.



She is clutching at the racism pearl because it's a convenient way to avoid reality as well as avoiding having to have policies that actually help people. — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) November 20, 2024

If she didn't ask to be here, it's a free country and she is free to leave anytime. — Roguerivergirl17 (@Roguerivergirl1) November 20, 2024

She didn’t ask to be here? Well in that case she’s free to leave anytime. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 20, 2024

She was dragged from St. Louis, Missouri to Texas to attend law school. She holds an honorary doctorate, a juris doctorate, and a bachelor’s degree. She also technically holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. We know all of this because she told us, unsolicited, during a confirmation hearing.

Ummmmm who’s gonna tell her it was her “own people” that sold slaves to the “white European” — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) November 20, 2024

She can freely return to her ancestral home if she hates it here so much, but that would mean giving up her comfortable lifestyle as a congresswoman. — QuantaSolace (@QuantaSolace) November 20, 2024

"We" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in the phrase, "We didn't ask to be here." Would she rather be somewhere else? Or be a congresswoman in the United States? And will she add "We didn't ask to be here" T-shirts to her Crockett Clapback collection?

