Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns We're on Road to Authoritarianism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 23, 2025
Townhall Media

One of these days, Tim Walz will learn to keep his big mouth shut.

But today is not that day.

So we'll let the weirdo from Mankato remind us all why he was the worst Vice Presidential candidate since Walter Mondale.

Here's where we remind you, Tim Walz set up a COVID snitch line so Minnesotans could rat out their neighbors, and he pushed for a 'hate speech' registry that would criminalize -- among many other things -- supporting J.K. Rowling.

He's the authoritarian here.

Julie is correct.

The Democrats told us we shouldn't fear investigations if we did nothing wrong.

If Act Blue, et. al., did nothing wrong, they have nothing to fear, right?

Your rules, Dems.

Heh.

This is also your reminder Walz is a moron.

Newspaper Op-Ed of the Day: 'Could You Ever Imagine Trump Risking His Life for His Country?'
Doug P.
Amen.

'Socialism is just neighborliness' - Tim Walz

That's what it really looks like.

Then he told us to 'mind our own d**n business' when it comes to abortion.

Stuff it, Walz.

This is (D)ifferent.

This writer couldn't have a funeral for her Vietnam veteran father.

If Walz thinks she'll ever forgive or forget that, he's sorely mistaken.

He's not too bright.

Also, totally stealing 'pudknocker.'

'But it was for your safety!' - Tim, probably.

