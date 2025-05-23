Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns We're on Road to Authoritarianism

One of these days, Tim Walz will learn to keep his big mouth shut.

But today is not that day.

So we'll let the weirdo from Mankato remind us all why he was the worst Vice Presidential candidate since Walter Mondale.

This is what the road to authoritarianism looks like. https://t.co/E8fIDzre3e — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 23, 2025

Here's where we remind you, Tim Walz set up a COVID snitch line so Minnesotans could rat out their neighbors, and he pushed for a 'hate speech' registry that would criminalize -- among many other things -- supporting J.K. Rowling.

He's the authoritarian here.

Tim, authoritarianism is when people like you and Gavin Newsom ordered us locked inside our homes and closed our kids' schools, parks and playgrounds. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) May 23, 2025

Julie is correct.

No Tim,



This is what “no one is above the law” looks like.



I know, it’s a hard concept for Democrats these day!



But just because you’re a Democrat, doesn’t mean you get to break the law.



Those days are over. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 23, 2025

The Democrats told us we shouldn't fear investigations if we did nothing wrong.

If Act Blue, et. al., did nothing wrong, they have nothing to fear, right?

Your rules, Dems.

They are trying to dial up a mean pick six — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 23, 2025

Heh.

This is also your reminder Walz is a moron.

Like when you all tried to put your political opponent in prison?



Thank God you failed. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 23, 2025

Amen.

Holding people accountable is not authoratarianism. Just stop. You had a snitch line for people to report neighbors during covid like the Stasi. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) May 23, 2025

'Socialism is just neighborliness' - Tim Walz

That's what it really looks like.

you had a snitch line during covid. https://t.co/8uwz4fkg70 — blake (@americanbroncox) May 23, 2025

Then he told us to 'mind our own d**n business' when it comes to abortion.

Stuff it, Walz.

I thought no one was above the law.



What changed? https://t.co/0oDWgX3OeX — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2025

This is (D)ifferent.

Democrats fined Christians for sitting in their cars in the church parking lot for a Sunday service, arrested people walking on the beach alone and forced elderly husbands and wives to say goodbye through a plastic curtain in hospitals during COVID. https://t.co/x6elG1fvH4 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 23, 2025

This writer couldn't have a funeral for her Vietnam veteran father.

If Walz thinks she'll ever forgive or forget that, he's sorely mistaken.

Really?



Guy who set up a snitch line? A thoughtcrime database? Who ran on censoring dissent, with a woman who'd actively practiced it? Who clamped onto emergency power like it owed him money?



Prattling about "the road to authoritiarianism?"



The little pudknocker never learns. https://t.co/ZHR1463G4A — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸🇳🇴🇪🇪🇦🇷 (@mitchpberg) May 23, 2025

He's not too bright.

Also, totally stealing 'pudknocker.'

Tim set up a hotline during the lockdowns so neighbors could tattle on one another to the government.



That’s pretty authoritarian, Tim. https://t.co/yOMfrEdxj3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 23, 2025

'But it was for your safety!' - Tim, probably.

