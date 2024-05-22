Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing

NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 22, 2024
Twitter

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is perhaps best known now for her false eyelashes, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up in a tense hearing. Crockett took the high road, though, dropping the "Crockett Clapback Collection" of swag, starting with T-shirts reading "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body." 

Crockett is far more than a fashion designer. During a confirmation hearing Wednesday, Crockett took the occasion to make note of all of her accomplishments:

"… and I actually practiced law for almost two decades, in addition to serving on various boards, in addition to being a prior state lawmaker." 

It's truly frightening that she practiced law.

Yeah, we know all about the Columbia Law School students who thought exams should be canceled and everyone given an "A" after the trauma of police arresting agitators who'd taken over a building.

We're having trouble reconciling such an accomplished person with the creator of the "Clapback Collection" of swag. You get who you elect.


***

