Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is perhaps best known now for her false eyelashes, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up in a tense hearing. Crockett took the high road, though, dropping the "Crockett Clapback Collection" of swag, starting with T-shirts reading "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body."

Crockett is far more than a fashion designer. During a confirmation hearing Wednesday, Crockett took the occasion to make note of all of her accomplishments:

Rep. Crockett (@JasmineForUS) uses a confirmation hearing to tout accomplishments: "I currently hold an honorary doctorate; I also hold a juris doctorate. I also hold a bachelor’s. I also technically hold the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, and I actually… pic.twitter.com/qyVXoNHb97 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 22, 2024

"… and I actually practiced law for almost two decades, in addition to serving on various boards, in addition to being a prior state lawmaker."

It's truly frightening that she practiced law.

Most of us are lucky to rack up even half as many near-achievements. https://t.co/qPtBe4xSZA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 22, 2024

How do you “technically hold” a military rank????? — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) May 22, 2024

It's the "honorary doctorate" that impresses me the most.



Like Obama's Nobel Peace prize. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 22, 2024

“Do you know who I think I am?!” — Mark Lamprecht📈🏌🏼‍♂️ (@MarkALamprecht) May 22, 2024

So basically she excelled at failing upward — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) May 22, 2024

Some of the stupidest people I know hold those credentials; some of the smartest people I know hold none of those credentials.



Stupid is as stupid does.



What’s your point? — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) May 22, 2024

I tend to fall to the ground and tremble in the presence of someone who technically holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, but I guess I still know how to respect true achievement — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) May 22, 2024

SAD. She left out the mention that she was the 2006 Time person of the year. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs was awarded an honorary doctorate. I'm not impressed. — ~€rin~ (@EchoErin1114) May 22, 2024

Why didn't someone point out that her "accomplishments" have nothing to do with this confirmation hearing? — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 (@Labradoofus) May 22, 2024

That's quite a CV. May I suggest a semester or two at a quality finishing school? Just needs a little polish. 🙄 — Fudgiewhale (@FudgiewhaleArt) May 22, 2024

The only thing that tells me, is how liberal she really is. From what I’ve seen, getting a degree these days is not that hard. — i007antiques (@i007antiques1) May 22, 2024

Yeah, we know all about the Columbia Law School students who thought exams should be canceled and everyone given an "A" after the trauma of police arresting agitators who'd taken over a building.

We are governed by some real winners! — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) May 22, 2024

An honorary doctorate from a college that offers no post graduate degrees. And she is going to claim it. What a damn joke — John Patrick (@injunjohn86) May 22, 2024

I'm actually surprised she doesn't demand people refer to her as Dr. Crockett in deference to her honorary degree. — Famous Economist Milton Keynes (@FamousMilton) May 22, 2024

In my line of work we call these people trophy pointers.



People who tell you about their accomplishments to try and balance against something stupid they did, or a serious deficiency. — Pissed Off Pops (@PissedPops) May 22, 2024

We're having trouble reconciling such an accomplished person with the creator of the "Clapback Collection" of swag. You get who you elect.

EQUITY: @RepJasmine hijacked a congressional hearing to share her "accomplishments" for her colleagues. Previously she was known for her fake lashes and now she'll be known for inflating her resume.

h/t @EndWokeness pic.twitter.com/QsNRrdUr4k — @amuse (@amuse) May 22, 2024





***