IMAGINE If a Republican Did This! Democrat Rep Invited Dad of D.C. Hamas Shooter to Trump's March Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 23, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left will dig into the background of current Republican lawmakers to find any and all information they can to use to smear the Republicans.

Back in 2023, NBC News ran a hit piece against Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie. You see, many years ago, Guthrie's ancestors owned slaves long before Guthrie was born (in 1964 -- the year the Civil Rights Act was signed into law). This made Guthrie guilty by association. Because reasons.

So when this writer saw that the father of D.C. terrorist Elias Rodriguez was invited to Trump's March Congressional speech, it piqued her interest.

Here's more from the New York Post:

The father of the terror suspect accused of gunning down two soon-to-be-engaged Israeli Embassy staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum was honored by a far-left member of Congress with an invitation to President Trump’s joint address this past March, The Post has exclusively learned.

“Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,” a spokesperson for Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) told The Post Thursday night.

In March, he hailed Rodriguez as “an outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.”

Because we like to make the Left play by their own rules -- and if those rules say Rep. Guthrie is somehow culpable for his ancestors' behavior -- surely both Eric Rodriguez and Rep. Jesus Garcia are responsible, in part, for what happened in D.C.

Rodriguez's son killed two Jewish Israeli Embassy employees in cold blood 'for Palestine.'

Your rules, Lefties.

Not at all.

Or they support terrorists.

It sure does.

All connected.

Would it surprise any of us if authorities were aware of Elias Rodriguez?

Nope.

Yes it is.

Not a single person.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan swears up and down he can't find any Left-wing extremism.

Because he refuses to look for it.

Here's the reality: Eric Rodriguez probably has nothing to do with his son's act of violence. But we can't help but point out the hypocrisy and double standard of the Democrats and media (we repeat ourselves). If this were a Republican lawmaker inviting a Right-wing shooter to a presidential address, it would be headline news for weeks. We'd get lectures on the Right-wing extremism threatening our nation, and the Left would try to push that Republican out of office.

But this, somehow, is (D)ifferent.

And we all know why.

