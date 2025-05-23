Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns...
IMAGINE If a Republican Did This! Democrat Rep Invited Dad of D.C. Hamas...
Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their...
NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future...
Dems Told Us This NEVER HAPPENS! Colombian National Stole $400K In Federal Benefits...
Healing the Soul of the Nation! Biden Admin Labeled COVID Mandate Opponents 'Domestic...
TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns...
CNN's Pentagon Reporter Clutches ALL THE PEARLS Over Pete Hegseth Hosting a Prayer...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
VIP
Surprise, Surprise: Guess Who's REALLY Banning Books in Schools (Hint: It's Not Matt...
Completely Unbiased CBS Journo Scott Pelley Reminds Grads Our Country (and 'Democracy') Is...
Planned Parenthood Award Recipient Nancy Pelosi Says Her Entire Political Mission Is About...
What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
VIP
NPR Reminds Us What Memorial Day Weekend Is All About: Grilling With Climate...

Newspaper Op-Ed of the Day: 'Could You Ever Imagine Trump Risking His Life for His Country?'

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on May 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

In what is an apparent attempted Memorial Day weekend dig at Trump, the Columbus Dispatch published an op-ed that is pretty much a self-own of epic proportions. Here it is:

Advertisement

The column, from a "professor of medicine (emeritus) at Case Western Reserve University," opens this way: "President Donald Trump would never have said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

And, as you read above, the author can't imagine Trump ever risking his life for his country.

Maybe the author just wasn't keeping up with the news last year: 

So, yeah, we definitely can imagine Trump risking his life for his country. As a matter of fact, we don't even have to "imagine" it. 

Apparently TDS also causes severe memory loss. 

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47  at checkout to get 74% off!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns We're on Road to Authoritarianism
Amy Curtis
Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their Hypocrisy
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals
Doug P.
IMAGINE If a Republican Did This! Democrat Rep Invited Dad of D.C. Hamas Shooter to Trump's March Speech
Amy Curtis
NBC News Is Very Worried Trump's Harvard Rules Will Negatively Impact the Future Queen of Belgium
Amy Curtis
Healing the Soul of the Nation! Biden Admin Labeled COVID Mandate Opponents 'Domestic Violent Extremists'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guy Who Set Up COVID Snitch Line and Wanted Hate Speech Registry Warns We're on Road to Authoritarianism Amy Curtis
Advertisement