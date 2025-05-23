Newspaper Op-Ed of the Day: 'Could You Ever Imagine Trump Risking His Life for His Country?'

In what is an apparent attempted Memorial Day weekend dig at Trump, the Columbus Dispatch published an op-ed that is pretty much a self-own of epic proportions. Here it is:

Opinion: Could you ever imagine Trump risking his life for his country? I can't. | Opinion https://t.co/7xKrGe0YLP — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) May 22, 2025

The column, from a "professor of medicine (emeritus) at Case Western Reserve University," opens this way: "President Donald Trump would never have said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

And, as you read above, the author can't imagine Trump ever risking his life for his country.

Maybe the author just wasn't keeping up with the news last year:

Donald Trump came within 1/8 of an inch from being assassinated less than a year ago.



I don’t know about you - but that sounds like he risked his life for his country.



So the answer to your question is yes. — BTFD (@JCBarraza2) May 22, 2025

You literally tried to kill him… twice. https://t.co/zzhqv2lVjB — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 22, 2025

So, yeah, we definitely can imagine Trump risking his life for his country. As a matter of fact, we don't even have to "imagine" it.

He already did, you goons! Now do Biden and Obama. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 22, 2025

Running for a second term was risking his life for his country…🤨 https://t.co/1uMY748DlA — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) May 22, 2025

Apparently TDS also causes severe memory loss.

