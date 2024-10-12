Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and...
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Cl...
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to...
Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them...
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left...
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administr...
VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was...
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It was early September when we started to see videos of illegal immigrants carrying AK-47s and taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. Donald Trump campaigned in Aurora on Friday, and if you stick with Twitchy today you will be told how he railed against Hispanic immigrants. Everybody weighed in on his remarks and Truth Social posts.

Advertisement

For example, check out MSNBC's chyron: "Trump Ratchets Up Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Once Again." No, the media ratchets up Trump's comments on violent illegal immigrant gangs to make them about all Hispanic immigrants.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett told MSNBC that she agrees that gangs are overrunning cities. Not gangs of immigrants, though: white supremacist MAGA gangs have descended on towns like Springfield, Ohio — "the problems aren't the people who've come to make our economy stronger."

Recommended

Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Brett T.
Advertisement

So let's get this straight: MAGA gangs are descending upon U.S. cities and threatening the hard-working immigrants who are there making the economy stronger.

Advertisement

The MAGA gangs probably look like Tim Walz's pheasant-hunting party, except they are wearing red MAGA hats.

***

 

Tags: AURORA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Brett T.
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Brett T.
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris
Doug P.
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to Biden's 2020 Number)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado Brett T.
Advertisement