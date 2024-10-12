Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities

It was early September when we started to see videos of illegal immigrants carrying AK-47s and taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado. Donald Trump campaigned in Aurora on Friday, and if you stick with Twitchy today you will be told how he railed against Hispanic immigrants. Everybody weighed in on his remarks and Truth Social posts.

For example, check out MSNBC's chyron: "Trump Ratchets Up Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Once Again." No, the media ratchets up Trump's comments on violent illegal immigrant gangs to make them about all Hispanic immigrants.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett told MSNBC that she agrees that gangs are overrunning cities. Not gangs of immigrants, though: white supremacist MAGA gangs have descended on towns like Springfield, Ohio — "the problems aren't the people who've come to make our economy stronger."

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says it's not the brutal illegal alien gangs imported by Kamala bringing crime to our communities — it's the "MAGA gang." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8AtDspL5F6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2024

This is completely. Absolutely. Utterly delusional. Jasmine Crockett says it’s not migrant gangs that are taking over cities but the “MAGA gang,” and that migrants are culturally enriching America and making the economy strong. pic.twitter.com/S3k7nqVvKg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 12, 2024

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: We do have a problem of gangs overrunning towns and cities. I absolutely agree with that. But guess what? It's the MAGA gang and the white supremacists. It's not the illegal immigrants who have come to make our economy stronger.pic.twitter.com/Nvrhy0lTwt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2024

So let's get this straight: MAGA gangs are descending upon U.S. cities and threatening the hard-working immigrants who are there making the economy stronger.

Do you realize how dumb you'd have to be to believe this and how much dumber you'd have to be to say it? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 12, 2024

Pure lies — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 12, 2024

More proof @MSNBC is an absolute joke & fake news. This is so stupid it’s like a SNL skit…. 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 12, 2024

She skipped reality class and went straight to fantasy land! — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) October 12, 2024

She’s a bright one. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 12, 2024

I'd like to take this opportunity to once again apologize on behalf of all Texans for Jasmine Crockett. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 12, 2024

The Democrats stating more dangerous rhetoric against MAGA and Trump. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 12, 2024

She really is just a complete racist moron — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 12, 2024

MSNBC clown show starring the empty headed, soulless Crockett. This media outlet and the lunatics they roll out are such an embarrassment to our country. They’ve taken “dumbing down” to a whole new level. — Orbeekins 🇺🇸 (@orbeekins) October 12, 2024

Where are these MAGA gangs? Do they charge dues? 🤣 — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) October 12, 2024

By the MAGA gang, does she mean those of us that go to work in the morning? Like, our meeting spot is the corner gas station on Monday morning? We all meet there to throw $80 in our gas tank, grab a coffee, and ride off into a 60 hour work week. LET’S GO TEAM! — Rachel Hertlein (@RachelMHertlein) October 12, 2024

The MAGA gangs probably look like Tim Walz's pheasant-hunting party, except they are wearing red MAGA hats.

No one plays pretend better than guests on MSNBC. — The OBSERVER (@TomTxd101) October 12, 2024

***