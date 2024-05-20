Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism

Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Surprising us once again, Sen. John Fetterman had the best take on a chaotic House Oversight Committee last Thursday: He apologized to "The Jerry Springer Show" for ever comparing it to the House of Representatives. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke up, saying that Fetterman seemed to be "confused about racism and misogyny."

We suppose Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started it with a comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett's false eyelashes, but we're not sure if it was Crockett or AOC who brought up the charge of racism. 

Crockett wasted no time fundraising over the incident, introducing the "Crockett Clapback Collection," kicked off with a T-shirt reading, "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" over Crockett's (misspelled) name. Crockett will probably fix that; she asked us to give her a little time "to really get the swag online."

Crockett found a friendly ear on Jake Tapper's "State of the Union" on CNN.

"… like a couple of bottlenose dolphins, but who would dare do that?"

She did … she called Greene "butch."

She's the one who suggested on a podcast that blacks should be exempt from paying taxes as a step toward reparations … but then concluded that black people don't pay taxes, so they'd rather just get checks.

Tapper should have asked her about that.

This seems more to us like a woman thing rather than a race thing. But it was good of CNN to have Crockett on to talk about this racist attack on her.

***

