Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism

Surprising us once again, Sen. John Fetterman had the best take on a chaotic House Oversight Committee last Thursday: He apologized to "The Jerry Springer Show" for ever comparing it to the House of Representatives. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke up, saying that Fetterman seemed to be "confused about racism and misogyny."

Advertisement

We suppose Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started it with a comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett's false eyelashes, but we're not sure if it was Crockett or AOC who brought up the charge of racism.

Crockett wasted no time fundraising over the incident, introducing the "Crockett Clapback Collection," kicked off with a T-shirt reading, "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body" over Crockett's (misspelled) name. Crockett will probably fix that; she asked us to give her a little time "to really get the swag online."

Crockett found a friendly ear on Jake Tapper's "State of the Union" on CNN.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (Dem-TX) cries racism against Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Rep-GA) and blames “MAGA” rhetoric. I’ve never seen anyone comment about the color of her skin. Have been comments about her lashes flopping around like a couple of bottlenose… pic.twitter.com/m5Kl0vGEAY — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 20, 2024

"… like a couple of bottlenose dolphins, but who would dare do that?"

Hold up Jake they're not "her" eyelashes — blown_away_by_gods_grace_taxpayin_mercan (@PayingAmerican) May 20, 2024

Wearing tacky fake eyelashes to inappropriate places in 2024 IS NOT a "racist trope".



I live in the hood in Brooklyn. I can tell you that it's ONLY ghetto fabulous queens who do this.

No one else.

Nowhere else. — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) May 20, 2024

This play has reach capacity.



Disagreements aren’t racism.



But Rep Crockett is limited and doesn’t appear to have a lot of other options. — Brian Dreyer (@Bwdreyer) May 20, 2024

People are so tired of the racist card. Find a meaningful argument. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) May 20, 2024

She did … she called Greene "butch."

Only a racist cries racism. — The Novice (@Andsing49) May 20, 2024

Texas you can do so much better than this clown. — IMPEACH FAUX46/AMERICAFIRST /Veteran/John 3:16 (@SillySaltyAFVet) May 20, 2024

Women of all races wear eyelashes, but if you mention that a black woman is wearing eyelashes, it's a racist trope. Do I have that right? — DaveX (@badendave) May 20, 2024

She's a disgusting liar but meanwhile she's on X liking people calling Marjorie a cracker — Debbi Pelaton (@PeltonDebbi) May 20, 2024

Advertisement

She's not a serious person. — RandyPav (@rpav21) May 20, 2024

She's the one who suggested on a podcast that blacks should be exempt from paying taxes as a step toward reparations … but then concluded that black people don't pay taxes, so they'd rather just get checks.

Tapper should have asked her about that.

Only racists view everyrhing in the world through the lens of racism.



The rest of us consider character, not race.



I like what Morgan Freeman said to Don Lemon, "You want to end racism? Stop talking about it."



Uncivilized behavior is never about race. — DependsOnMe3 (@DependsOnMe3) May 20, 2024

This seems more to us like a woman thing rather than a race thing. But it was good of CNN to have Crockett on to talk about this racist attack on her.

***