They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academi...
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in...
Guess Who Finally Blocked Me? The Human Rights Campaign Decided They Could Not,...
Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in...
CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black...
'Amazing'! Here's Who Was Picked to Defend NPR's 'Journalism' Integrity
'Someone Is Gonna Have Hell to Pay': DeSantis Signs Law Targeting Retail Theft,...
Pathetic and Weak: Scrabble Introduces 'Less Competitive', 'More Inclusive' Version for Ge...
Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT...
Women, Don’t You Love Having Periods Explained to You by a Biological Male?
Biden Answered 1 Unscripted Question and Got the Century We're in Correct (on...
'Lesbian Interpretative Dance': James Woods Dunks on College Loan Forgiveness as Only He...
Rich Paul Krugman Reminds Us That the Economy Is Great, We're Just Too...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Exempting Blacks From Paying Taxes

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This editor just wrote a VIP post Tuesday about reparations, and Rep. Cori Bush's demand last year was that the government (i.e., taxpayers) owe $14 trillion in reparations. Just take it out of the defense budget, she said.

Advertisement

Now we have the junior version of Bush, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who on "The Black Lawyers Podcast" suggested exempting blacks from paying taxes as a step toward reparations … but then she concludes that black people don't pay taxes, so they'd rather just get checks.

Recommended

CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man
Brett T.
Advertisement

These people ran for national office and got elected.

Blacks don't pay taxes. And according to President Joe Biden, black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers and accountants like white entrepreneurs do.

For the checks, apparently.

Advertisement

Crockett is black, a lawyer, and a member of Congress who makes $174,000 a year but doesn't know any other black people who pay taxes. She has really set the bar low for her own race.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BLACK REPARATIONS TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man
Brett T.
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants
Doug P.
They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing Terrorism
Chad Felix Greene
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academic Standards
Gordon K
Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT DOWN
Laura W.
'Amazing'! Here's Who Was Picked to Defend NPR's 'Journalism' Integrity
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man Brett T.
Advertisement