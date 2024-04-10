Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Exempting Blacks From Paying Taxes

This editor just wrote a VIP post Tuesday about reparations, and Rep. Cori Bush's demand last year was that the government (i.e., taxpayers) owe $14 trillion in reparations. Just take it out of the defense budget, she said.

Now we have the junior version of Bush, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who on "The Black Lawyers Podcast" suggested exempting blacks from paying taxes as a step toward reparations … but then she concludes that black people don't pay taxes, so they'd rather just get checks.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggests exempting blacks from taxes.



She then says maybe it's not the best idea because many blacks don't pay any taxes anyway… so maybe give free checks. pic.twitter.com/hPCNleGl1p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024

Two people casually discussing how much of my money they deserve and what's the best way to take it.



I have no respect for anyone who thinks I owe reparations because of my skin color. https://t.co/WLHMBCWJpL — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 10, 2024

Crockett doesn't want a system designed where the incentive is to achieve and become independent, she wants a system of failing and taking and being dependent. It's designed specifically for her so she can get elected at the expense of those failing. — Owlen--A Sowell Man (@OwlenRose) April 10, 2024

Jasmine Crockett may be even lower IQ than AOC.



It’s a tough call.



Thoughts? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2024

These are people who are writing our laws.



Lord help us. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 9, 2024

These people ran for national office and got elected.

South Dallas AOC. How insulting she is towards her own. She should be working to get these black families off of welfare. Instead, she's bragging that they're already on it. Democrats have such low expectations for blacks. And it shows — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) April 10, 2024

Blacks don't pay taxes. And according to President Joe Biden, black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers and accountants like white entrepreneurs do.

This might be one of the dumbest things I’ve heard for so many different reasons. It’s such a scathing commentary on our political system that she’s an elected official. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) April 9, 2024

Good, let’s exempt blacks from government programs that come from taxes — BillyJoBob (@iseeou812) April 9, 2024

And to think, she is one of 435 people voting for legislation in America.



We can’t win. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2024

We are not sending our best to Congress — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 10, 2024

It boggles my mind how these rocket scientists get elected.



It really makes you wonder who is voting for them and why. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 10, 2024

For the checks, apparently.

Watching her try to flesh out this idea is hilarious.



She’s truly one of our brightest… — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) April 10, 2024

So let me get this straight.



They don’t want to pay taxes but still expect a hefty tax return?



Tell them no taxes, no return and see what happens then. — Kweezy (@politicalMavv) April 10, 2024

We should just expand it to everyone not paying taxes. — Thomas Jefferson (@ThomasJeff80496) April 10, 2024

Crockett is black, a lawyer, and a member of Congress who makes $174,000 a year but doesn't know any other black people who pay taxes. She has really set the bar low for her own race.

