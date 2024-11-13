So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on 'Toxic' X

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left seems determined to continue to exist in echo chambers. That's fine by us: the more they listen to one another and the less they listen to the voters who soundly rejected their preferred candidate and ideology, the better it is for us.

They'll continue to exist in a bubble and learn nothing about the voters who are fed up with their woke, biased nonsense.

NYU professor Jay Rosen left. So did Jen Rubin and Alex Vindman's wife.

They explain:

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.

This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism. The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.

Just so we're clear: it was perfectly find for Twitter -- under previous ownership -- to use the platform to tilt the election for Joe Biden. They intentionally censored The New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop (this writer was suspended for three weeks for sharing screenshots of the story). But Elon Musk using X to shape political discourse is too much for them.

Hypocrites.

They'll be back. We give it six months.

This.

Nailed it.

Hahahahahaha.

Perfect.

Lefties have every major media outlet and most social media.

They're this mad about not owning X.

Think about that.

They don't get away with lying and it makes them mad.

They'll keep talking to other like-minded people and dumping on the average voter and then they'll wonder why they keep losing.

By absolutely no one.

And yes, that's a real article they actually wrote.

Oh, the irony is absolutely lost on them.

