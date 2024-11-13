So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on 'Toxic' X

The Left seems determined to continue to exist in echo chambers. That's fine by us: the more they listen to one another and the less they listen to the voters who soundly rejected their preferred candidate and ideology, the better it is for us.

They'll continue to exist in a bubble and learn nothing about the voters who are fed up with their woke, biased nonsense.

NYU professor Jay Rosen left. So did Jen Rubin and Alex Vindman's wife.

Why the Guardian is no longer posting on X https://t.co/j4fRgzSYde — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2024

They explain:

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere. This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism. The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.

Just so we're clear: it was perfectly find for Twitter -- under previous ownership -- to use the platform to tilt the election for Joe Biden. They intentionally censored The New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop (this writer was suspended for three weeks for sharing screenshots of the story). But Elon Musk using X to shape political discourse is too much for them.

Hypocrites.

This will soon be the Guardian’s biggest article of all time.



That’s the 𝕏 effect…. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 13, 2024

They'll be back. We give it six months.

This isn’t an airport. No need to announce your departure. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 13, 2024

This.

I’ll save everyone from the clickbait:



‘People on X aren’t falling for our BS, so we’ll peddle it elsewhere until we fade into obscurity.’ — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) November 13, 2024

Nailed it.

Hahahahahaha.

Perfect.

The Guardian has almost 11 million followers on this platform, so it's obviously not *that* far-right. The sad reality is you're throwing a tantrum because you didn't get your way in the U.S. election, and you can't stand the fact that people you disagree with can exist here. — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 13, 2024

Lefties have every major media outlet and most social media.

They're this mad about not owning X.

Think about that.

Is it because your posts get Community Noted for being lies? https://t.co/wyMWkYKuax — RBe (@RBPundit) November 13, 2024

They don't get away with lying and it makes them mad.

It is as simple as this: the election did not go their way. They know that public sentiment is against the narratives they promote.



Rather than standing their ground, they flee. Pointing the finger at the ‘far-right’ as they do so, of course.



This is not only pathetic, it… https://t.co/gK5jecob90 — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) November 13, 2024

They'll keep talking to other like-minded people and dumping on the average voter and then they'll wonder why they keep losing.

By absolutely no one.

And yes, that's a real article they actually wrote.

A post where the Guardian explains why it is no longer posting on X…with a post on X. I sure hope the irony isn’t lost on them. https://t.co/DDF4HaRmLd — Daniel Ostendorff (@dostendorff) November 13, 2024

Oh, the irony is absolutely lost on them.