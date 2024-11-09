Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone Will Miss Him

'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

The Left are not coping well after Donald Trump's victory last week. The meltdowns are epic, sometimes sad, and oftentimes hilarious.

The latest thing seems to be Lefties announcing they're leaving X for greener pastures. Partly because they can't stand criticism and partly because they're likely trying to hurt Elon Musk.

He's a billionaire and won't miss your Premium subscription fee at all, but do go on.

Anyway, NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen has decided he's jumping ship:

Don't let the door hit ya, Jay.

They've learned nothing. Rather than staying on X and talking to people they disagree with, they're circling the wagons around their echo chambers.

Smart move.

Not.

Bingo.

They're incapable of learning many, many things.

Some of the replies prove that:

This is why you will continue to lose.

Of course O'Donnell would think Jay is wise.

Oh, look: the guy who got absolutely bodied by a Community Note for lying about abortion has thoughts.

Anyway, back to people who get it:

Nailed it.

They always come back.

Neither did we, frankly.

Not a thing of value was lost when Jay left X.

We won't miss him, either.

It looks like this.

