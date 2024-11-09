Nothing of Value Was Lost: NYU Professor Announces He's Leaving X Like Anyone Will Miss Him

The Left are not coping well after Donald Trump's victory last week. The meltdowns are epic, sometimes sad, and oftentimes hilarious.

The latest thing seems to be Lefties announcing they're leaving X for greener pastures. Partly because they can't stand criticism and partly because they're likely trying to hurt Elon Musk.

Advertisement

He's a billionaire and won't miss your Premium subscription fee at all, but do go on.

Anyway, NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen has decided he's jumping ship:

Starting Monday I won't be continuing at this site. Or as "press critic online most of the time."



For a while Twitter was a way to do journalism education in public, for a public— and for free. I think I was effective at times in that role. I no longer know how that's done.



1/ — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 8, 2024

Don't let the door hit ya, Jay.

I will keep my X account open. It's a surprisingly good way to reach academics when I have a question. But I will not be participating in the discourse.



You can follow me at Bluesky: @jayrosen.bsky.social



Don't expect the press criticism I had been doing. I'm done with that. 2/ — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 8, 2024

They've learned nothing. Rather than staying on X and talking to people they disagree with, they're circling the wagons around their echo chambers.

Smart move.

Not.

I will keep my X account open. It's a surprisingly good way to reach academics when I have a question. But I will not be participating in the discourse.



You can follow me at Bluesky: @jayrosen.bsky.social



Don't expect the press criticism I had been doing. I'm done with that. 2/ — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 8, 2024

Bingo.

None of you seem capable of learning what @ZitoSalena learned: Trump supporters don’t take Trump. Literally, they take him seriously.



It would behoove journalists to investigate that angle and maybe learn to report from that angle.

Trump is weird, we all know that. — Grumpy 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SameOldNancy) November 9, 2024

They're incapable of learning many, many things.

Some of the replies prove that:

I get that. People think we are giving up which couldn’t be further from the truth.

We are finding others ways to resist without having to engage the chaos agents — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) November 9, 2024

This is why you will continue to lose.

Thank you for your wisdom & guidance, Jay — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 9, 2024

Of course O'Donnell would think Jay is wise.

Can I suggest you also post on Threads, Jay? — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 9, 2024

Oh, look: the guy who got absolutely bodied by a Community Note for lying about abortion has thoughts.

Anyway, back to people who get it:

Nailed it.

See you when you come back! — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

They always come back.

I have no idea who this is. https://t.co/xXP7QeLqzG — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) November 9, 2024

Neither did we, frankly.

Not a thing of value was lost when Jay left X.

What a heroic sacrifice. You’ll be sorely missed. Not by me but, whatever. Go scream into the wind all you like. https://t.co/C8f89hiA6V — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 9, 2024

We won't miss him, either.

Siri, what does it look like when a sentient pile of crap flushes itself down the toilet? https://t.co/Bv9rco7gGB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 9, 2024

It looks like this.