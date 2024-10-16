The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except...
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored...
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Thinks That Donald Trump Is Becoming More and More Unstable
Dumb Bigot Rips Down Flag in an Act of Anti-Semitism Before Realizing it's...
Politico Hammered by Reality Checks After Noting How Backing Trump Isn't Profiting Elon...
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison
Where's the Party of Women? Female Inmates in MN Prisons Say Trans Transfers...
Brian Stelter: Fox Viewers Expect Bret Baier to Treat Kamala Harris With ‘Extreme...
Donald Trump Destroys Lame Reporter! CNN Panel Goes Down in Flames!
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Government FAILED to Vet Afghan Suspect Behind...
Consumers Say FTC's New 'Click to Cancel' Rules Push All the Right Buttons

The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are GOLD

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:40 PM on October 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

She's not the first lib to claim she's leaving Twitter/X, and she certainly won't be the last.

They never actually leave, or they leave for five minutes and then launch into a self-aggrandizing textual screed about why they must stay around to fight the evils of Donald Trump to save democracy, or some other such nonsense.

Advertisement

Still, it's funny every time they do it.

This one had a fun spin because Rachel Vindman, who achieved internet fame as the wife of the tubby Trump tattletale, unleashed her empty threat with a promise to block people who reply … especially MAGA folks.

Let the fun begin!

Nice. What a perfectly polite way to say 'Block me, doofus.'

Changing hearts and minds … one mean tweet at a time.

She'll never leave. She loves the attention too much.

Tale as old as Twitter.

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

OUCH. LOL.

Her post definitely reads like she doesn't expect it to be very fun on Twitter/X for her team after the election, doesn't it?

Now there's a classic.

YES!

Delivering a block request for a friend about Funyuns®. Amazing.

Bingo.

Bwahaha!

We're going to have to use 'bridge goblin'.

LOL.

Sealed with a kiss. LOL.

Advertisement

Being annoyed by the Vindmans is a common sentiment across the spectrum of right-leaning Twitter/X.

Mrs. Vindman has been pretty horrible on Twitter/X, if you're wondering why conservatives would love to see her follow through on her threat. She recently had to delete a tweet that was dismissive of the first assassination attempt against Trump. Yes, she's one of those lefty accounts that posts about 'threats to democracy' but thinks assassination attempts are funny.

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, lady.

Tags: LIBERAL TWITTER MAGA RACHEL VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Boo-Hoo: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Thought Bret Baier Was 'Shockingly Rude'
Brett T.
The Atlantic Says No One Knows How to Stop the Shoplifting Surge, Except for EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
LOL! J.D. Vance Jokes Trump Will Stop the Abomination That Is Graeter’s Chili-Flavored Ice Cream
Amy Curtis
The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and HILARITY Ensues
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Says He Wants to See Donald Trump Sentenced to Prison
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement