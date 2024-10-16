The Replies to Rachel Vindman Vowing to Leave Twitter/X After the Election Are GOLD

She's not the first lib to claim she's leaving Twitter/X, and she certainly won't be the last.

They never actually leave, or they leave for five minutes and then launch into a self-aggrandizing textual screed about why they must stay around to fight the evils of Donald Trump to save democracy, or some other such nonsense.

Still, it's funny every time they do it.

I am leaving this horrible place after the election so I am blocking with abandon. Please add a stupid comment to join the list. Bonus points if you have a gross profile picture of a skeleton or MAGA incorporated into your handle. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) October 15, 2024

This one had a fun spin because Rachel Vindman, who achieved internet fame as the wife of the tubby Trump tattletale, unleashed her empty threat with a promise to block people who reply … especially MAGA folks.

Let the fun begin!

"a stupid comment" — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 15, 2024

Nice. What a perfectly polite way to say 'Block me, doofus.'

She doesn’t want to leave now because she’s being so effective at persuading people, see https://t.co/rbwUCkR3fs — Leon Wolf 🇮🇱 (@LeonHWolf) October 15, 2024

Changing hearts and minds … one mean tweet at a time.

Ma'am, this is a Wendy's.

But seriously, why wait? Run along and be a bad person somewhere else. — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) October 16, 2024

She'll never leave. She loves the attention too much.

Tale as old as Twitter.

Hi, Rachel.



In the last week, we added 22,000 Republicans to the voter rolls in Pennsylvania.



We are working hard to deliver Pennsylvania for Trump.



You may block me — I’m sure you have more than enough time on your hands. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024

OUCH. LOL.

Her post definitely reads like she doesn't expect it to be very fun on Twitter/X for her team after the election, doesn't it?

Now there's a classic.

YES!

@maryvillagechef (who is in a timeout for being bad) wanted me to tell that:



You "look like you smell like Funyuns® and wet towels". — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) October 15, 2024

Delivering a block request for a friend about Funyuns®. Amazing.

You won’t though. — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) October 15, 2024

Bingo.

That’s too bad. You’ve always been known for your bubbly personality even temper. https://t.co/X5KBRCKb6Q — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) October 15, 2024

Bwahaha!

Why wait? Leave now you miserable bridge goblin — 🇺🇸Kalliope🇺🇸 (@kalliope813) October 15, 2024

We're going to have to use 'bridge goblin'.

LOL.

Your brother in law is going to lose in Virginia.

Your husband is still a bigger loser though.



:) xo https://t.co/C6qonnt4Vr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 15, 2024

Sealed with a kiss. LOL.

I have a dead physicist as an AVI and think the whole MAGA thing is a little goofy.



However, I would like to request a block because I can’t stand seeing you or your Baby Huey looking husband show up in my timeline.



Thanks in advance https://t.co/TgA1FY8VQu — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 15, 2024

Being annoyed by the Vindmans is a common sentiment across the spectrum of right-leaning Twitter/X.

Mrs. Vindman has been pretty horrible on Twitter/X, if you're wondering why conservatives would love to see her follow through on her threat. She recently had to delete a tweet that was dismissive of the first assassination attempt against Trump. Yes, she's one of those lefty accounts that posts about 'threats to democracy' but thinks assassination attempts are funny.

This isn't an airport. There is no need to announce your departure.



Run along. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) October 16, 2024

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, lady.